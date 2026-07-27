Saybrook University Celebrates Eight-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation from WASC Senior College and University Commission

Pasadena, California, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saybrook University is celebrating a significant institutional milestone after earning an eight-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), recognizing the university’s continued commitment to academic excellence, student success and its mission-driven approach to higher education.

The reaffirmation reflects Saybrook’s enduring focus on delivering high-quality, student-centered education while preparing graduates to become compassionate leaders, practitioners and changemakers in their communities.

“This reaffirmation is a celebration of the incredible work happening across Saybrook every day,” said Jeremy Moreland, Ph.D., president of Saybrook University. “It reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, students, alumni and university leadership to advancing our humanistic mission while maintaining the highest standards of academic quality. This achievement represents years of thoughtful preparation and collaboration, as well as our commitment to continuous improvement.”

WSCUC recognized numerous institutional strengths, including Saybrook’s unwavering dedication to student success through an engaged and supportive faculty and staff, and meaningful investment in student support services tailored to the needs of its unique and geographically dispersed learners. The commission also highlighted the university’s strong fiscal stewardship, strategic resource management, and ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional effectiveness through continuous improvement.

For more than 50 years, Saybrook has challenged traditional models of higher education by integrating scholarship with humanistic values, preparing graduates to address complex social, behavioral and health challenges with compassion, critical thinking, and a whole-person perspective. The reaffirmation underscores the university's continued ability to fulfill that mission while adapting to the evolving needs of today's learners and the communities they serve.

With accreditation reaffirmed through 2034, Saybrook University is well positioned to build on its legacy of innovation, expand opportunities for students, and continue developing leaders dedicated to improving lives and advancing positive social change.

About Saybrook University

From its inception in 1971, Saybrook University has empowered students to create a more sustainable and just world. A pioneer in hybrid instruction, Saybrook transforms learning by humanizing the virtual experience to develop leaders who drive positive social change and prioritize holistic health. One of the first U.S. universities to offer online graduate education to working professionals, Saybrook combines online education with in-person learning experiences for a tailored, comprehensive academic environment. The Saybrook experience is rooted in the humanistic tradition, allowing the community to help students reach their full potential. Saybrook is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Saybrook University is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.saybrook.edu.

Contact Info



Stephanie Bihr

sbihr@tcsedsystem.edu

+1 818-285-2820

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