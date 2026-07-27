SalesCloser Broadens Hospitality Footprint Through Global Xennox Engagement

Vancouver, BC, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a company specializing in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced an engagement, signed on June 22, 2026 and fully operational as of July 2026, with Xennox Solutions Ltd. (“Xennox”), a software provider serving the wellness, spa and resort sectors, to deploy SalesCloser’s conversational AI platform in support of Xennox’s international business development activities.

Xennox provides software used by wellness resorts, spas and hotels to manage accommodations, experiences, bookings, guest service and concierge operations through a single platform. A newly launched version of the product is designed to make capabilities associated with the destination resorts Xennox serves worldwide available to smaller wellness and spa properties, with the aim of reducing the need for separate property management software.

Under the engagement, Xennox intends to use SalesCloser’s multilingual conversational AI capabilities, including customizable avatars, with the objective of streamlining prospect engagement across inbound and outbound channels. The platform is designed to help Xennox respond to interest more quickly, support localized communications and scale international business development across markets including the Middle East and Asia.

“Xennox is exactly the kind of globally oriented business our platform was built to support,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser Technologies. “Its prospects operate across different countries, languages and time zones. By combining immediate responses to inbound inquiries with targeted, localized outbound engagement, our AI agents are designed to help Xennox build a more responsive and scalable customer acquisition operation without a corresponding increase in headcount.”

“Our core principle is that resorts sell guest experiences, not simply rooms, and the way we interact with prospective customers should reflect that same focus on optimizing the guest experience,” said Anne Battersby, CEO of Xennox. “SalesCloser gives us the ability to respond to inbound interest quickly while also reaching wellness executives in their local languages. We believe that combination can strengthen our business development efforts as we continue growing internationally.”

Management Update – Chief Technology Officer Transition:

SalesCloser also announced today that Marcelo Negrini has resigned from his position as Chief Technology Officer of the Company, effective July 24, 2026, to pursue other professional opportunities. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ali Tajskandar will direct oversight of the Company’s technology strategy, product development and engineering activities, working directly with its existing technology team. The Company thanks Mr. Negrini for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“Technology has always been central to SalesCloser’s strategy, and as founder and CEO, I have remained closely involved in the direction and development of our platform,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser. “I look forward to working even more closely with our technology team as we continue advancing the SalesCloser platform and executing on our product roadmap.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Ali and the SalesCloser team and remain a strong believer in the Company’s technology and its potential,” said Mr. Negrini. “SalesCloser is building something differentiated in AI-powered sales automation, and I wish Ali and the team every success as they continue advancing the platform.”

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

About Xennox

Xennox Solutions Ltd. provides wellness, activity, spa, club, golf and facilities-management solutions for the global wellness and resort sector. Its platform helps properties manage bookings, staff, facilities, equipment, inventory, guest engagement and digital-concierge functions, while integrating with property-management, accounting and payment systems. Xennox supports multilingual deployments across more than 20 countries and offers cloud, software-as-a-service and on-premise deployment options. For more information, visit https://www.xennox.com .

SalesCloser Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Xennox Contact:

Joe Charles, VP Business Development

Email: Joe.Charles@xennox.com

Phone:+44 7783 618634

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the anticipated benefits of Xennox’s use of the SalesCloser platform, the ability of SalesCloser’s multilingual conversational AI capabilities and customizable avatars to streamline prospect engagement, support localized communications and scale international business development, the potential application of the Company’s products across wellness, spa, resort and hospitality markets, the expectation that the Company's platform can enable customers to scale operations without a corresponding increase in headcount, continued execution of the Company's technology strategy and product development following the resignation of the Chief Technology Officer, technology development initiatives, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the assumption that Xennox will continue to expand its international business and deploy the SalesCloser platform as contemplated; that customer adoption of conversational AI technology will continue to grow; that the Company will have sufficient financial and technical resources to support the Xennox engagement and its ongoing operations; that foreign exchange rates in target markets will remain relatively stable; that the Company will be able to effectively oversee technology strategy, product development and engineering operations; and that general economic and market conditions will not deteriorate materially. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other products' revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, the risk that the Xennox engagement may not produce the anticipated benefits or may be terminated, risks related to international operations including regulatory requirements and foreign exchange fluctuations in target markets such as the Middle East and Asia, dependence on key personnel, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the performance and scalability of the Company's multilingual AI technology, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by applicable securities laws, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.