Shenandoah Telecommunications to Participate in Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conferences

EDINBURG, Va., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Binder, Vice President of Corporate Finance will be participating in the following investor conferences in the third quarter 2026:

Moffett Nathanson will be hosting a virtual panel meeting discussing Fiber Overbuilding: Economics of Smaller / Less Dense Markets being held August 5, 2026 at 11:00 am ET. Jim Volk will be presenting on the panel.

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum being held at the Montage Deer Valley, Park City, UT. Jim Volk will present on August 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm MT. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation at this link on our investor relations website. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation. Jim will be hosting meetings at the conference.

TD Cowen’s 12th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit being held at the St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Boulder, CO. Lucas Binder will be hosting investor meetings on August 11, 2026.

2026 Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference is taking place virtually. Lucas Binder will be hosting investor meetings on August 18 & 19, 2026.

18th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series is taking place at the American Management Association Building in New York, NY. Lucas Binder will be hosting investor meetings on August 25, 2026.

The Bank of America 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference being held at the Bank of America Pavilion, New York, NY. Ed McKay will present on September 9, 2026. The specific time of the presentation and link, once confirmed, can be found on our investor relations website. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation. Ed will be hosting meetings at the conference.

The Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY. Ed McKay will present on September 10, 2026 at 8:50 am ET. The presentation link, once confirmed, can be found on our investor relations website. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation. Ed will be hosting meetings at the conference.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

(540) 984-4800

lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com