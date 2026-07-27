Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2026 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

 | Source: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2026 second quarter and year-to-date ended June 30, 2026, on a consolidated basis.

2026 Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at June 30, 2026, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • 93 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income increased 53.0% to a quarterly record of $11.8 million, or $0.86 per basic and diluted share
  • Strong profitability drives ROAA to 1.34%, compared to 0.92%
  • Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.00%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.99%
  • Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.56%, from 2.83%
  • Net interest margin increased by 26 basis points to 3.48%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.08%, compared to 64.93%
  • Second quarter dividend per share increased 4.0% to $0.92 annualized

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud to report the second quarter of 2026 was the most profitable quarter in our 129-year history. Our record performance builds upon the strong start we established in the first quarter and demonstrates the meaningful operating leverage across our business. With growing earnings momentum, a solid balance sheet and continued investments in our people, technology, and markets, we believe F&M is well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Income Statement
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $11.8 million, compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2026 second quarter was $0.86, compared to $0.56 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2026 first half ended June 30, 2026, was $21.4 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2026 first half was $1.55, compared to $1.07 for the same period last year.

“Second quarter 2026, net income increased 53% year-over-year and 23% sequentially, reflecting continued net interest margin expansion, strong levels of noninterest income, disciplined expense management, and effective balance sheet execution. Record levels of net income drove a significant expansion in our return on average assets at June 30, 2026, to 1.34%, the highest quarterly level in 23 quarters. We achieved these levels of profitability, while maintaining excellent credit quality, underscoring the strength and consistency of our core banking franchise,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits
At June 30, 2026, total deposits were $2.87 billion, an increase of 5.9%, or $159.1 million from June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.56%, compared to 2.83% in the same period last year.

Mr. Eller continued: “We continue to see favorable business and economic trends across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets, supporting higher year-over-year levels of both loans and deposits. We believe this growth reflects the value customers place on our relationship-based approach, local decision-making and ability to deliver responsive, tailored financial solutions. Our deposit growth was also accompanied by improved funding costs, with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declining 27 basis points from the prior-year period. Together, these trends demonstrate the strength of our local franchise and our continued ability to attract, retain, and deepen high-quality customer relationships across the communities we serve.”

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at June 30, 2026, increased 3.0%, or by $79.5 million to $2.70 billion, compared to $2.62 billion at June 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and consumer loans.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans continue to normalize on a quarter-over-quarter basis and were $7.4 million, or 0.27% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.1 million, or 0.42% of total loans at March 31, 2026, and $3.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans at June 30, 2025.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse, and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 48.4% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at June 30, 2026. F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2026 (*):





CRE Category		 

Dollar
Balance		 Percent of CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of Total Loan Portfolio
       
Multi-family $241,662 18.5% 8.9%
Retail  233,404 17.8% 8.6%
Industrial  216,907 16.6% 8.0%
Hotels  165,848 12.7% 6.1%
Office  134,215 10.3% 5.0%
Gas Stations  77,758 5.9% 2.9%
Food Service  50,067 3.8% 1.9%
Development  37,698 2.9% 1.4%
Auto Dealers  25,347 1.9% 0.9%
Senior Living  20,843 1.6% 0.8%
Other  104,851 8.0% 3.9%
Total CRE $1,308,600 100.0% 48.4%

* Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At June 30, 2026, the Company’s total allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08%, compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2025.

Mr. Eller concluded, “Our record second-quarter and year-to-date profitability demonstrate the strength of the platform we have built and the progress we are making across F&M. As we execute our new three-year strategic plan, we remain focused on building upon this momentum, while preserving the relationship-based service, local decision-making and tailored financial solutions that distinguish F&M across our markets. We believe this combination positions us to achieve the next level of profitable growth and create increasing long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 9.7% to $384.7 million, or $27.92 per share at June 30, 2026, from $350.8 million, or $25.56 per share at June 30, 2025. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.99% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.50% at June 30, 2025.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $295.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $259.6 million at June 30, 2025. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2026, was $21.41 per share, compared to $18.91 per share at June 30, 2025. Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.46 per share, representing a 4.0% increase over the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the dividend payout ratio was 29.27% compared to 40.90% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben, and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Basis of Presentation
The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management’s current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of “Basel III Endgame”), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M’s filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
     
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Interest Income             
Loans, including fees$40,839  $39,827  $40,999  $41,013  $39,530 $80,666  $76,602 
Debt securities:             
U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,712   2,305   2,259   2,224   2,231  5,017   4,328 
Municipalities 347   349   362   366   369  696   751 
Dividends 239   245   250   309   311  484   649 
Federal funds sold and other 1,510   572   696   572   1,051  2,082   2,164 
Total interest income 45,647   43,298   44,566   44,484   43,492  88,945   84,494 
Interest Expense             
Deposits 14,432   13,249   14,318   15,060   14,813  27,681   28,801 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 118   145   226   273   272  263   543 
Borrowed funds 1,894   2,176   1,966   1,966   2,411  4,070   4,961 
Subordinated notes 285   284   285   284   285  569   569 
Total interest expense 16,729   15,854   16,795   17,583   17,781  32,583   34,874 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 28,918   27,444   27,771   26,901   25,711  56,362   49,620 
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans 173   302   567   557   661  475   1,472 
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures 148   6   (1)  (272)  27  154   (233)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 28,597   27,136   27,205   26,616   25,023  55,733   48,381 
Noninterest Income             
Customer service fees 544   483   337   370   330  1,027   711 
Other service charges and fees 1,301   1,283   1,311   1,349   1,206  2,584   2,330 
Interchange income 1,347   1,513   1,275   1,273   1,259  2,860   2,680 
Loan servicing income 846   838   814   674   629  1,684   1,391 
Net gain on sale of loans 683   575   306   444   257  1,258   541 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 681   655   640   247   239  1,336   483 
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned 30   -   (2)  -   15  30   (39)
Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -   (347)  -   -   -  (347)  - 
Total noninterest income 5,432   5,000   4,681   4,357   3,935  10,432   8,097 
Noninterest Expense             
Salaries and wages 8,381   8,267   8,037   8,108   7,567  16,648   15,445 
Employee benefits 2,338   2,379   2,386   2,273   2,265  4,717   4,669 
Net occupancy expense 931   1,169   1,052   1,104   1,075  2,100   2,274 
Furniture and equipment 1,594   1,566   1,352   1,532   1,414  3,160   2,692 
Data processing 778   994   964   1,109   1,057  1,772   1,614 
Franchise taxes 395   400   397   397   397  795   794 
ATM expense 561   576   676   665   761  1,137   1,252 
Advertising 363   472   666   674   356  835   859 
FDIC assessment 389   396   377   428   448  785   913 
Servicing rights amortization - net 328   523   637   586   234  851   361 
Loan expense 578   309   292   362   328  887   556 
Consulting fees 325   254   182   242   494  579   1,239 
Professional fees 425   500   352   516   502  925   1,061 
Intangible asset amortization 304   305   446   445   444  609   889 
Other general and administrative 1,574   1,691   1,237   1,298   1,918  3,265   3,402 
Total noninterest expense 19,264   19,801   19,053   19,739   19,260  39,065   38,020 
Income Before Income Taxes 14,765   12,335   12,833   11,234   9,698  27,100   18,458 
Income Taxes 2,968   2,757   3,040   2,380   1,988  5,725   3,796 
Net Income 11,797   9,578   9,793   8,854   7,710  21,375   14,662 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):             
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (545)  (2,420)  2,657   6,610   1,149  (2,965)  7,613 
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -   347   -   -   -  347   - 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (545)  (2,073)  2,657   6,610   1,149  (2,618)  7,613 
Tax expense (benefit) (115)  (435)  558   1,388   241  (550)  1,599 
Other comprehensive income (loss) (430)  (1,638)  2,099   5,222   908  (2,068)  6,014 
Comprehensive Income$11,367  $7,940  $11,892  $14,076  $8,618 $19,307  $20,676 
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.86  $0.70  $0.71  $0.64  $0.56 $1.55  $1.07 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.86  $0.70  $0.71  $0.64  $0.56 $1.55  $1.07 
Dividends Declared$0.23000  $0.23000  $0.23000  $0.22750  $0.22125 $0.46000  $0.44250 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$155,879  $172,847  $97,249  $116,448  $87,596 
Federal funds sold 511   623   469   582   635 
Total cash and cash equivalents 156,390   173,470   97,718   117,030   88,231 
          
Interest-bearing time deposits 518   1,253   1,498   1,498   1,992 
Securities - available-for-sale 441,254   429,623   422,072   422,773   431,102 
Other securities, at cost 10,681   12,672   13,032   11,509   13,994 
Loans held for sale 2,994   5,579   3,934   3,003   6,359 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,677,072   2,654,135   2,685,990   2,632,668   2,599,917 
Premises and equipment 30,334   31,534   31,864   32,321   32,885 
Goodwill 86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358 
Loan servicing rights 5,085   4,972   5,175   5,537   5,810 
Other real estate owned -   319       
Bank owned life insurance 48,021   45,407   47,410   35,602   35,355 
Other assets 43,411   40,247   39,331   42,453   43,760 
          
Total Assets$3,502,118  $3,485,569  $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$506,119  $520,348  $527,327  $500,742  $497,804 
Interest-bearing         
NOW accounts 898,902   910,723   876,151   920,099   899,602 
Savings 771,379   753,289   729,472   713,391   691,468 
Time 693,008   625,302   597,785   617,679   621,455 
Total deposits 2,869,408   2,809,662   2,730,735   2,751,911   2,710,329 
          
Federal funds purchased and securities         
sold under agreements to repurchase 14,771   14,762   37,718   22,718   27,562 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 168,447   218,987   227,377   187,913   188,445 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,991   34,962   34,933   34,904   34,875 
Dividend payable 3,130   3,128   3,125   3,091   3,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,655   28,120   29,632   28,435   30,760 
Total liabilities 3,117,402   3,109,621   3,063,520   3,028,972   2,994,971 
          
Commitments and Contingencies         
          
Stockholders' Equity         
Common stock - No par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares;         
issued 14,564,425 shares; outstanding 13,779,385 shares 6/30/26         
and 13,748,074 shares 12/31/25 135,510   135,270   135,531   135,170   135,805 
Treasury stock - 785,040 shares 6/30/26 and 816,351 shares 12/31/25 (10,293)  (10,403)  (10,636)  (10,584)  (10,674)
Retained earnings 273,455   264,607   257,855   251,181   244,870 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,956)  (13,526)  (11,888)  (13,987)  (19,209)
Total stockholders' equity 384,716   375,948   370,862   361,780   350,792 
          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$3,502,118  $3,485,569  $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                      
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
Selected financial data June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Return on average assets  1.34%  1.14%  1.14%  1.05%  0.92%  1.24%  0.88%
Return on average equity  12.37%  10.31%  10.55%  9.83%  8.88%  11.29%  8.55%
Yield on earning assets  5.48%  5.38%  5.55%  5.62%  5.45%  5.44%  5.32%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.56%  2.54%  2.69%  2.83%  2.83%  2.55%  2.84%
Net interest spread  2.92%  2.84%  2.86%  2.79%  2.62%  2.89%  2.48%
Net interest margin  3.48%  3.42%  3.46%  3.40%  3.22%  3.45%  3.13%
Efficiency ratio  56.08%  60.08%  58.38%  63.11%  64.93%  58.18%  65.84%
Dividend payout ratio  26.53%  32.62%  31.90%  34.90%  38.91%  29.27%  40.90%
Tangible book value per share $21.41  $20.76  $20.40  $19.71  $18.91       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.99%  9.02%  8.81%  8.74%  8.50%      
Average shares outstanding  13,773,387   13,754,684   13,749,420   13,733,858   13,720,339   13,764,087   13,713,211 
                      
Loans June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Commercial real estate $1,308,600  $1,315,549  $1,355,571  $1,355,166  $1,345,953       
Agricultural real estate  208,223   215,846   217,034   222,145   221,004       
Consumer real estate  533,438   534,987   526,439   522,416   523,781       
Commercial and industrial  337,487   309,046   314,405   296,084   293,826       
Agricultural  244,611   228,730   218,050   179,361   157,870       
Consumer  50,953   55,576   58,838   60,469   59,348       
Other  22,574   22,564   23,133   24,086   24,653       
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1)  (1,419)  (1,436)  (1,511)  (1,452)  (1,488)      
Total loans, net $2,704,467  $2,680,862  $2,711,959  $2,658,275  $2,624,947       
                      
                      
Asset quality data June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Nonaccrual loans $7,383  $11,070  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745       
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming loans $7,383  $11,070  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745       
Other real estate owned $-  $319  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming assets $7,383  $11,389  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745       
                      
                      
Allowance for credit losses - loans $27,941  $27,830  $27,688  $27,475  $26,977       
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures  1,189   1,041   1,035   1,037   1,308       
Total allowance for credit losses $29,130  $28,871  $28,723  $28,512  $28,285       
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.08%  1.08%  1.06%  1.07%  1.08%      
Net charge-offs:                     
Quarter-to-date $62  $160  $354  $59  $36       
Year-to-date $222  $160  $734  $380  $321       
Net charge-offs to average loans                     
Quarter-to-date  0.00%  0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%      
Year-to-date  0.01%  0.01%  0.03%  0.01%  0.01%      
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.27%  0.42%  0.42%  0.19%  0.14%      
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  378.45%  251.40%  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%      
NPA coverage ratio  378.45%  244.36%  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%      
                      
(1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $546 thousand as of June 30, 2026, $1.1 million as of March 31, 2026, $1.7 million as of December 31, 2025, $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans.      



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
          
            
 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Interest Earning Assets:Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans$2,690,938 $40,839 6.07% $2,617,278 $39,530 6.04%
Taxable investment securities 458,152  3,231 2.82%  459,298  2,837 2.47%
Tax-exempt investment securities 12,746  67 2.66%  16,682  74 2.25%
Fed funds sold & other 170,491  1,510 3.54%  99,964  1,051 4.21%
Total Interest Earning Assets 3,332,327 $45,647 5.48%  3,193,222 $43,492 5.45%
            
Nonearning Assets 193,132      175,969    
            
Total Assets$3,525,459     $3,369,191    
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
NOW accounts and savings deposits$1,708,669 $9,398 2.20% $1,599,067 $9,479 2.37%
Time deposits 666,485  5,034 3.02%  626,036  5,334 3.41%
Other borrowed money 187,035  1,894 4.05%  228,708  2,411 4.22%
Fed funds purchased & securities           
sold under agreement to repurchase 14,818  118 3.19%  27,301  272 3.99%
Subordinated notes 34,972  285 3.26%  34,856  285 3.27%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$2,611,979 $16,729 2.56% $2,515,968 $17,781 2.83%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 530,896      505,129    
            
Stockholders' Equity$382,584     $348,094    
            
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread  $28,918 2.92%   $25,711 2.62%
            
Net Interest Margin    3.48%     3.22%
            
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts  
            
            
 For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Interest Earning Assets:Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans$2,695,268 $80,666 5.99% $2,598,011 $76,602 5.90%
Taxable investment securities 448,472  6,061 2.70%  458,903  5,576 2.43%
Tax-exempt investment securities 12,988  136 2.65%  17,501  152 2.20%
Fed funds sold & other 118,892  2,082 3.50%  102,851  2,164 4.21%
Total Interest Earning Assets 3,275,620 $88,945 5.44%  3,177,266 $84,494 5.32%
            
Nonearning Assets 192,946      171,324    
            
Total Assets$3,468,566     $3,348,590    
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
NOW accounts and savings deposits$1,667,233 $17,929 2.15% $1,524,965 $18,043 2.37%
Time deposits 634,430  9,752 3.07%  626,767  10,758 3.43%
Other borrowed money 201,463  4,070 4.04%  237,185  4,961 4.18%
Fed funds purchased & securities           
sold under agreement to repurchase 16,051  263 3.28%  27,391  543 3.96%
Subordinated notes 34,958  569 3.26%  34,842  569 3.27%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$2,554,135 $32,583 2.55% $2,451,150 $34,874 2.84%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 534,662      553,686    
            
Stockholders' Equity$379,769     $343,754    
            
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread  $56,362 2.89%   $49,620 2.48%
            
Net Interest Margin    3.45%     3.13%
            
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts  
            



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                  
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$40,8396.07% $40,6096.04% $2300.03% $39,5306.04% $38,9285.95% $6020.09%
Taxable investment securities 3,2312.82%  3,2312.82%  -0.00%  2,8372.47%  2,8372.47%  -0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 672.66%  672.66%  -0.00%  742.25%  742.25%  -0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 1,5103.54%  1,5103.54%  -0.00%  1,0514.21%  1,0514.21%  -0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 45,6475.48%  45,4175.46%  2300.02%  43,4925.45%  42,8905.38%  6020.07%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$9,3982.20% $9,3982.20% $-0.00% $9,4792.37% $9,4792.37% $-0.00%
Time deposits 5,0343.02%  5,0343.02%  -0.00%  5,3343.41%  5,3343.41%  -0.00%
Other borrowed money 1,8944.05%  1,8904.04%  40.01%  2,4114.22%  2,4074.21%  40.01%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 1183.19%  1183.19%  -0.00%  2723.99%  2723.99%  -0.00%
Subordinated notes 2853.26%  2853.26%  -0.00%  2853.27%  2853.27%  -0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,7292.56%  16,7252.56%  40.00%  17,7812.83%  17,7772.83%  40.00%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 45,6475.48%  45,4175.46%  2300.02%  43,4925.45%  42,8905.38%  6020.07%
Interest Expense / yield 16,7292.56%  16,7252.56%  40.00%  17,7812.83%  17,7772.83%  40.00%
Net Interest Spread 28,9182.92%  28,6922.90%  2260.02%  25,7112.62%  25,1132.55%  5980.07%
Net Interest Margin 3.48%  3.45%  0.03%  3.22%  3.15%  0.07%
                  
                  
 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$80,6665.99% $80,0565.95% $6100.04% $76,6025.90% $75,3965.80% $1,2060.10%
Taxable investment securities 6,0612.70%  6,0612.70%  -0.00%  5,5762.43%  5,5762.43%  -0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 1362.65%  1362.65%  -0.00%  1522.20%  1522.20%  -0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 2,0823.50%  2,0823.50%  -0.00%  2,1644.21%  2,1644.21%  -0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 88,9455.44%  88,3355.40%  6100.04%  84,4945.32%  83,2885.25%  1,2060.07%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$17,9292.15% $17,9292.15% $-0.00% $18,0432.37% $18,0432.37% $-0.00%
Time deposits 9,7523.07%  9,7523.07%  -0.00%  10,7583.43%  10,7583.43%  -0.00%
Other borrowed money 4,0704.04%  4,0634.03%  70.01%  4,9614.18%  4,9544.18%  70.00%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 2633.28%  2633.28%  -0.00%  5433.96%  5433.96%  -0.00%
Subordinated notes 5693.26%  5693.26%  -0.00%  5693.27%  5693.27%  -0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 32,5832.55%  32,5762.55%  70.00%  34,8742.84%  34,8672.85%  7-0.01%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 88,9455.44%  88,3355.40%  6100.04%  84,4945.32%  83,2885.25%  1,2060.07%
Interest Expense / yield 32,5832.55%  32,5762.55%  70.00%  34,8742.84%  34,8672.85%  7-0.01%
Net Interest Spread 56,3622.89%  55,7592.85%  6030.04%  49,6202.48%  48,4212.40%  1,1990.08%
Net Interest Margin 3.45%  3.41%  0.04%  3.13%  3.05%  0.08%



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
(in thousands of dollars)
        
  For the Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Stockholders' Equity $384,716 $375,948 $370,862 $361,780 $350,792
Less Goodwill and Other Intangibles  89,738  90,043  90,347  90,792  91,237
Tangible Common Equity $294,978 $285,905 $280,515 $270,988 $259,555
           
Average Stockholders' Equity $382,584 $376,923 $368,235 $357,394 $348,094
Less average Goodwill and Other Intangibles  89,933  90,234  90,629  91,076  91,516
Average Tangible Common Equity $292,651 $286,689 $277,606 $266,318 $256,578


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com



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