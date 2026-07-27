Enerpac Tool Group to Host Investor Day on November 4, 2026

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the New York Stock Exchange.

President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Sternlieb, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Darren Kozik, and other members of Enerpac Tool Group’s management leadership team will provide a comprehensive overview of the company's strategic vision and an in-depth review of its products, capital allocation strategy, and financial objectives. The event will include a formal presentation, Q&A session, and product demonstrations during which in-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the management team.

Additional information regarding the event, including timing, registration, and webcast details, will be provided at a later date.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Contact:

Christian Audi

Investor Relations

+1 914 771 1770

christian.audi@enerpac.com