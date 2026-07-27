20/20 BioLabs Participates in BIO Asia-Taiwan and Meets with Strategic Counterparties in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul to Advance East Asia Roll-Up Strategy

Management Met with Potential Acquisition, Licensing, Joint Venture, and Commercial Partners Across the Region

Initiative Aims to Expand Mission of Saving Lives Through Early Detection and Prevention of Cancers and Chronic Diseases

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 Biolabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team participated in BIO Asia-Taiwan July 15-19 and held strategic meetings in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul with companies, investors, laboratories, preventative health-check providers, and potential commercial partners as part of the Company’s East Asia roll-up strategy.

The Company is evaluating merger, acquisition, licensing, joint venture, and commercial partnership opportunities with East Asian companies whose products, customer relationships, data assets, laboratory infrastructure, or technology platforms may complement 20/20 BioLabs’ mission of advancing early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases.

East Asia is an important strategic region for 20/20 BioLabs, as protein biomarker-based cancer screening, routine health-check programs, and longitudinal laboratory testing are widely adopted in several markets across the region. The Company believes this established healthcare ecosystem may provide opportunities to identify accretive acquisition and partnership candidates with complementary capabilities, including health, wellness, longevity, early cancer detection, and chronic disease prevention customer bases.

“Our participation in BIO Asia and our return to East Asia supports 20/20 BioLabs’ international growth strategy,” said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “Relationships in this region provided the technical foundation of our multi-cancer early detection blood test and may play an important role as we work toward our goal of achieving Medicare reimbursement for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) by the end of 2028. We believe strategic acquisitions and partnerships in this region have the potential to strengthen our technology platform, expand our data resources, accelerate commercialization, and support our long-term goal of making early detection and prevention more accurate and accessible worldwide.”

20/20 BioLabs’ East Asia meetings focused on opportunities involving companies with one or more of the following attributes:

Health-check, screening, laboratory, or diagnostics businesses with recurring customer relationships and real-world testing data;

Products or services aligned with early cancer detection, biomarker tracking, longevity testing, nutrition, inflammation reduction, or chronic disease prevention;

Commercial infrastructure that could support expanded access to OneTest™ for Cancer, OneTest™ for Longevity, CLIAx, or related AI-enabled laboratory services;

Technology platforms, algorithms, datasets, or intellectual property that could enhance 20/20 BioLabs’ AI-powered testing and evidence-generation strategy; and

Companies that may benefit from access to U.S. public markets, U.S. laboratory infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and shared corporate services.





The Company’s strategic expansion strategy is intended to identify businesses that may initially operate as subsidiaries while benefiting from shared public company infrastructure, accounting, legal, investor relations, AI development, regulatory strategy, and marketing capabilities. 20/20 BioLabs believes this model may allow acquired or partnered companies to preserve entrepreneurial focus while reducing overhead and increasing access to growth resources.

Updates and further details on this strategy will be shared as appropriate during the Company’s monthly webinars held on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to sign up for these webinars.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s meetings in East Asia will result in any definitive agreement, transaction, financing, commercial relationship, or other strategic outcome. Any potential transaction would be subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, board approval, regulatory considerations, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that any such potential transaction would be completed.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest™ for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, regulatory strategy, reimbursement strategy, growth strategy, acquisition strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s participation in BIO Asia–Taiwan, meetings in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul, its East Asia roll-up strategy, potential merger, acquisition, licensing, joint venture, commercial partnership, data, technology, laboratory, regulatory, reimbursement, commercial, and growth opportunities, and the potential benefits of any such strategy or transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC.

There can be no assurance that the Company will complete any acquisition, merger, licensing arrangement, joint venture, commercial partnership, financing, regulatory submission, reimbursement milestone, or other strategic transaction on any particular timeline, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us