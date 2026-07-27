Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its second quarter 2026 financial results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2 2026 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.peapackprivate.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company reported second quarter 2026 financial results that reflect continued execution of its private banking strategy and demonstrate accelerating earnings momentum. Revenue increased for the ninth consecutive quarter while expense growth continued to normalize, producing another quarter of meaningful positive operating leverage. These results reflect the maturation of the Company's strategic investments across the Metropolitan New York market and reinforce management's confidence in the long-term earnings power of the franchise.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO stated, “During the industry disruption of 2023, we invested significantly to expand our presence in Metropolitan New York. Since then, we have added 20 experienced banking teams and nearly 200 professionals, opened our flagship financial center on Park Avenue, and rebranded the Company as Peapack Private Bank & Trust. These investments temporarily affected earnings, but they created the platform that is now producing sustained growth and improving profitability. "

Mr. Kennedy added, "These actions capture our unique brand that seamlessly combines traditional banking with wealth management delivered through a single point of contact. The quality of growth is very strong as our bankers continue to onboard longstanding relationships, introducing clients to a broader range of banking, treasury, and wealth solutions. This integrated approach is deepening relationships and allowing us to compete effectively with much larger institutions.”

Our second quarter results reflect continued momentum and sustainability in delivering enhanced shareholder value. Revenue grew by 23% year-over-year, while operating expenses increased by only 7%, producing approximately 70% growth in pre-provision net revenue year-over-year. This positive operating leverage led to net income available to common shareholders of $15.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the second quarter, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $7.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the June 30, 2025 quarter. This led to an increase of 11% of net income on a linked quarter basis and earnings per diluted share increased 89% year-over-year.

During the first quarter the Company also announced a commitment by Strategic Value Bank Partners to purchase up to $50 million of convertible preferred stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners is a well-known, long-term investor primarily focused on the banking sector.  The commitment included an initial $30 million private placement of the preferred stock which closed during March 2026 with the ability to issue an additional $20 million through the end of 2027. Based on this quarter’s results and our continued momentum and projected growth, we elected to issue the remaining $20 million of our 6% non-cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock on July 24, 2026. Mr. Kennedy added, “We remain focused on maintaining the capital necessary to support growth prudently. The additional preferred equity enhances our financial flexibility as earnings continue to strengthen and move the Company toward greater organic capital generation.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $15.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share
  • Total revenue of $86.1 million, representing the ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth
  • Net interest income: $63.9 million, up 7% on a linked quarter and 32% year-over-year
  • Net interest margin: 3.32%, an increase of 6 basis points compared to the previous quarter and 55 basis points year-over-year
  • Loan growth: $6.7 billion in total loans, an increase of $854 million year-over-year
  • Deposits: $7.1 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $694 million year-over-year
  • Wealth management: $13.9 billion in assets under management and administration, up 13% year-over-year
  • Wealth management fee income: $17.2 million or 20% of total revenue
  • Shareholders' equity: $715.8 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $86 million year-over-year
  • Shareholder value: Tangible book value per share increased 9% year-over-year to $36.26. Book value per share increased 8% year-over-year to $38.70
         
Key Financial MetricsQ2 2026  Q1 2026  Q2 2025 
Net income available to common shareholders ($ millions)$15.8  $14.2  $7.9 
Diluted EPS$0.85  $0.80  $0.45 
Net interest income ($ millions)$63.9  $59.9  $48.3 
Net interest margin 3.32%  3.26%  2.77%
Total revenue ($ millions)$86.1  $82.5  $69.7 
Operating expenses ($ millions)$55.7  $55.4  $51.9 
Pre-provision net revenue ($ millions)$30.4  $27.1  $17.8 
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.80%  0.74%  0.45%
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.94%  8.51%  5.11%
            

Earnings and Operating Leverage

The Company had strong revenue growth of 23% year-over-year, with total revenue of $86.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $82.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $69.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue growth has been primarily attributable to the consistent improvement in net interest income over the last twelve months. The increase in revenue growth translated into higher earnings driving positive operating leverage and improved profitability.

Operating expenses continued to normalize this quarter, increasing at a more moderate pace to $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $55.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $51.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. The GAAP efficiency ratio improved for a seventh consecutive quarter to approximately 65%.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income totaled $63.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $15.6 million, or 32%, from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expanded to 3.32% compared to 3.26% in the prior quarter and 2.77% in the second quarter of 2025, continuing the upward trend over the past several quarters. This improvement in net interest income and net interest margin was primarily supported by balance sheet repositioning, disciplined pricing and improved earning-asset yields.

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans increased $235.9 million, or 15% annualized, to $6.7 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $6.4 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans increased year-over-year $854.1 million, or 15%. Growth remained concentrated in our core areas of strength, particularly C&I and commercial real estate. Commercial mortgage activity was bolstered by sponsor demand for stabilized assets and refinancing activity. C&I growth was driven by business expansion and capital investment. Total C&I loans and leases at June 30, 2026 were $2.9 billion, or 44% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “The quality of our loan growth remains as important as the pace of growth. Our bankers are onboarding core relationships and connecting commercial banking, personal banking, treasury management and wealth management through a single point of contact. This model allows us to deepen the connection with our customers and compete effectively against much larger institutions."

Wealth Management

John Babcock, President of the Bank’s Wealth Management Division, stated, “Wealth Management delivered another strong quarter, supported by $205 million of gross client inflows and favorable market performance. Our integrated model continues to create opportunities to introduce investment management, trust, tax, financial planning and other advisory services to banking relationships, while also delivering banking and credit solutions to wealth clients.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $230.8 million, or 14% annualized, to $7.1 billion at June 30, 2026, from $6.8 billion at March 31, 2026. Relationship-based deposits have created solid franchise value for our Company. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $79.7 million during the quarter, which represented 56% of the deposit growth over the last twelve months and a meaningful portion of total funding, supporting both margin expansion and balance sheet stability.

The Company’s liquidity profile remains strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 95%. At June 30, 2026, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity totaled $1.0 billion, or 13% of total assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $4.0 billion through secured available borrowing facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios. The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, which amounted to 204% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company’s balance sheet. The Company continues to maintain a well-diversified funding base with a high level of operating deposits and no reliance on brokered funding.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets increased to $72.2 million, or 0.91% of total assets compared to $59.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2026 was largely driven by the migration of a previously disclosed larger well secured multifamily relationship to nonaccrual status. Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing increased slightly to $48.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to $47.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. Loans subject to special mention and performing modifications have declined in the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to manage credit issues proactively and conservatively. While isolated relationships have affected certain credit metrics, criticized and classified loan trends have improved over time, reserve coverage remains appropriate and we continue to see no evidence of broad-based deterioration across the portfolio."

The provision for credit losses totaled $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $6.6 million for the June 30, 2025 quarter. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to loan growth of $235.9 million resulting in a provision of $2.9 million, in addition to changes in specific reserves which required a provision of $3.9 million.

At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $69.2 million (1.04% of total loans), compared to $67.0 million (1.04% of total loans) at March 31, 2026.  The increase in the ACL was due to the provision for credit losses of $8.1 million partially offset by net charge-offs of $5.9 million. Charge-offs consisted of $6.1 million during the period associated with the sale of one multifamily loan with a balance totaling $7.2 million. Specific reserves of $2.4 million, related to this charge-off, had been established in prior periods. This charge-off was partially offset by recoveries of $231,000 during the second quarter of 2026.

Capital

The Company’s capital position remained solid during the second quarter of 2026 and continued to benefit from earnings generation.  Based on this quarter’s results and our continued momentum, we elected in July to issue the remaining $20 million of our 6% non-cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock available under the $50 million commitment announced in the first quarter. Based on current results, projected growth and capital needs, management determined that completing the remaining issuance was appropriate to support continued relationship-based balance sheet growth, while maintaining prudent capital levels.

Tangible book value per share increased 9% to $36.26 per share at June 30, 2026 from $33.19 at June 30, 2025. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. Book value per share increased 8% to $38.70 per share at June 30, 2026 compared to $35.71 at June 30, 2025.

The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 remain strong. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at June 30, 2026 was 8.96% for the Bank and 9.13% for the Company, while the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 10.60% for the Bank and 10.38% for the Company. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

Investor Conference Call

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's CEO Douglas Kennedy will host a conference call with investors and the financial community on July 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to review second quarter 2026 financial results. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/134224446. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call by going to the Investor Relations page on our Company website at www.peapackprivate.com. A replay will be available under the Events & Presentation section on our Investor Relations website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2026 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value of our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;
  • changes in the methodology and assumptions used to calculate the allowance for credit losses;
  • higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;
  • inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy;
  • the impact of any federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty;
  • the failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements and the operational risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies;
  • risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City and Long Island;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to attract and retain key employees;
  • demand for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in New York City rent regulation law;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our financial condition, operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Except as may be required by the applicable law or regulation, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow)


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Income Statement Data:              
Interest income$100,210  $95,049  $93,984  $92,545  $89,651 
Interest expense 36,289   35,153   37,442   41,972   41,361 
Net interest income 63,921   59,896   56,542   50,573   48,290 
Wealth management fee income 17,220   16,503   16,064   15,798   15,943 
Service charges and fees 1,390   1,359   1,317   1,184   1,194 
Capital markets revenue 925   544   873   901   799 
Other income 2,596   4,191   3,405   2,238   3,515 
Total other income 22,131   22,597   21,659   20,121   21,451 
               
Total revenue 86,052   82,493   78,201   70,694   69,741 
               
Compensation expense 29,352   29,782   28,399   28,613   28,232 
Benefits expense 10,250   9,583   8,397   8,143   7,829 
Premises and equipment 7,009   6,858   7,142   6,676   6,641 
FDIC insurance expense 1,495   1,388   1,565   1,345   1,045 
Professional and legal fees 1,532   1,554   1,868   1,972   1,645 
Trust department expense 1,189   1,180   1,139   1,111   1,092 
Loan expense 687   556   905   475   939 
Advertising 468   267   329   651   919 
Other expenses 3,685   4,272   3,794   3,311   3,551 
Total operating expenses 55,667   55,440   53,538   52,297   51,893 
Pretax income before provision for credit losses 30,385   27,053   24,663   18,397   17,848 
Provision for credit losses 8,088   7,327   7,671   4,790   6,586 
Income before income taxes 22,297   19,726   16,992   13,607   11,262 
Income tax expense 6,325   5,573   4,833   3,976   3,321 
Net Income 15,972   14,153   12,159   9,631   7,941 
Dividends on preferred stock 195             
Net income available to common shareholders$15,777  $14,153  $12,159  $9,631  $7,941 
               
Per Common Share Data:              
Earnings per share (basic)$0.89  $0.80  $0.69  $0.55  $0.45 
Earnings per share (diluted) 0.85   0.80   0.69   0.54   0.45 
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:		              
Basic 17,717,883   17,585,846   17,558,019   17,576,899   17,704,110 
Diluted 18,625,408   17,760,678   17,705,355   17,686,979   17,773,237 
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.80%  0.74%  0.65%  0.53%  0.45%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 8.94%  8.51%  7.51%  6.12%  5.11%
Return on average tangible common equity annualized (ROATCE) (A) 9.98%  9.13%  8.06%  6.59%  5.50%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.32%  3.26%  3.08%  2.81%  2.77%
GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 64.69%  67.21%  68.46%  73.98%  74.41%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.83%  2.92%  2.88%  2.87%  2.92%

(A) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income available to common shareholders. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
 For the Six Months Ended       
 June 30,  Change 
 2026  2025  $  % 
Income Statement Data:           
Interest income$195,259  $175,996  $19,263   11%
Interest expense 71,442   82,201   (10,759)  -13%
Net interest income 123,817   93,795   30,022   32%
Wealth management fee income 33,723   31,378   2,345   7%
Service charges and fees 2,749   2,306   443   19%
Capital markets revenue 1,469   1,254   215   17%
Other income 6,787   5,367   1,420   26%
Total other income 44,728   40,305   4,423   11%
            
Total revenue 168,545   134,100   34,445   26%
            
Compensation expense 59,134   54,547   4,587   8%
Benefits expense 19,833   17,393   2,440   14%
Premises and equipment 13,867   12,795   1,072   8%
FDIC insurance expense 2,883   1,900   983   52%
Professional and legal fees 3,086   2,835   251   9%
Trust department expense 2,369   2,135   234   11%
Loan expense 1,243   1,372   (129)  -9%
Advertising 735   1,073   (338)  -32%
Other expenses 7,957   7,283   674   9%
Total operating expenses 111,107   101,333   9,774   10%
Pretax income before provision for credit losses 57,438   32,767   24,671   75%
Provision for credit losses 15,415   11,057   4,358   39%
Income before income taxes 42,023   21,710   20,313   94%
Income tax expense 11,898   6,174   5,724   93%
Net Income 30,125   15,536   14,589   94%
Dividends on preferred stock 195      195  N/A 
Net income available to common shareholders$29,930  $15,536  $14,394   93%
            
            
Per Common Share Data:           
Earnings per share (basic)$1.70  $0.88  $0.82   93%
Earnings per share (diluted) 1.64   0.87   0.77   89%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:           
Basic 17,652,229   17,657,771   (5,542)  0%
Diluted 18,213,905   17,799,095   414,810   2%
Performance Ratios:           
Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.77%  0.44%  0.33%  76%
Return on average equity (ROAE) 8.73%  5.04%  3.69%  73%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (A) 9.56%  5.44%  4.12%  76%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.29%  2.73%  0.56%  21%
GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 65.92%  75.57%  (9.65)%  -13%
Operating expenses / average assets 2.87%  2.87%  0.00%  0%

(A) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income available to common shareholders. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.


PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 As of 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks$8,388  $9,220  $8,712  $8,514  $7,524 
Interest-earning deposits 245,506   244,194   179,108   338,672   308,078 
Total cash and cash equivalents 253,894   253,414   187,820   347,186   315,602 
Securities available for sale 752,440   710,046   774,203   756,578   767,533 
Securities held to maturity 78,560   79,478   95,862   97,414   98,623 
CRA equity security, at fair value 13,320   13,375   13,459   13,403   13,278 
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 12,931   14,170   14,605   11,387   11,467 
               
Residential mortgage 679,234   662,949   648,216   649,523   649,703 
Multifamily mortgage 1,804,380   1,824,882   1,862,592   1,796,533   1,794,854 
Commercial mortgage 981,896   887,712   774,428   689,166   643,520 
Commercial and industrial loans 2,935,914   2,797,352   2,726,379   2,662,661   2,543,092 
Consumer loans 220,961   210,731   187,360   171,811   140,668 
Home equity lines of credit 55,136   58,194   59,306   57,166   52,434 
Other loans 1,108   860   342   405   261 
Total loans 6,678,629   6,442,680   6,258,623   6,027,265   5,824,532 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 69,167   67,026   71,039   68,642   81,770 
Net loans 6,609,462   6,375,654   6,187,584   5,958,623   5,742,762 
               
Premises and equipment 40,830   39,322   39,164   37,756   36,626 
Other real estate owned 908             
Accrued interest receivable 34,060   33,115   31,971   34,120   33,209 
Bank owned life insurance 48,071   47,896   47,761   48,381   48,239 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 43,352   43,595   43,839   44,111   44,383 
Finance lease right-of-use assets 774   809   844   879   914 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,098   38,079   39,886   37,692   38,291 
Other assets 43,593   50,012   49,411   52,112   49,746 
TOTAL ASSETS$7,970,293  $7,698,965  $7,526,409  $7,439,642  $7,200,673 
               
LIABILITIES              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,624,244  $1,544,515  $1,428,745  $1,323,492  $1,237,864 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,497,096   3,533,203   3,448,497   3,509,403   3,483,295 
Savings 111,710   114,955   105,123   104,524   103,846 
Money market accounts 1,448,916   1,222,405   1,197,995   1,226,506   1,095,665 
Certificates of deposit – Retail 375,633   411,688   408,219   397,338   440,612 
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service       400   899   1,841 
Total deposits 7,057,599   6,826,766   6,588,979   6,562,162   6,363,123 
Short-term borrowings 74,854   63,830   73,267       
Finance lease liability 1,103   1,145   1,186   1,227   1,268 
Operating lease liability 41,493   41,458   43,294   41,139   41,806 
Subordinated debt, net       99,030   98,981   98,933 
Due to brokers 9,642         25,125    
Other liabilities 69,817   66,562   62,447   68,458   65,766 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,254,508   6,999,761   6,868,203   6,797,092   6,570,896 
Shareholders’ equity 715,785   699,204   658,206   642,550   629,777 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$7,970,293  $7,698,965  $7,526,409  $7,439,642  $7,200,673 
Assets under management and / or administration at Peapack Private Bank & Trust's Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)$13.9  $13.1  $13.1  $12.9  $12.3 

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 As of 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Asset Quality:              
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing (A)$3,300  $  $  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans 68,034   59,321   68,243   84,142   114,958 
Other real estate owned 908             
Total nonperforming assets$72,242  $59,321  $68,243  $84,142  $114,958 
               
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.07%  0.92%  1.09%  1.40%  1.97%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91%  0.77%  0.91%  1.13%  1.60%
               
Performing modifications (B)(C)$27,268  $85,835  $95,266  $101,501  $111,962 
               
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)$48,080  $47,053  $26,555  $28,817  $15,522 
               
Loans subject to special mention$59,832  $75,935  $51,027  $56,534  $86,907 
               
Classified loans$97,713  $90,583  $118,912  $134,982  $145,783 
               
Individually evaluated loans$68,034  $59,321  $68,243  $84,142  $114,958 
               
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):              
Beginning of quarter$67,026  $71,039  $68,642  $81,770  $75,150 
Provision for credit losses (E) 8,012   7,322   7,659   4,871   6,577 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (F) (5,871)  (11,335)  (5,262)  (17,999)  43 
End of quarter$69,167  $67,026  $71,039  $68,642  $81,770 
               
ACL to nonperforming loans 96.96%  112.99%  104.10%  81.58%  71.13%
ACL to total loans 1.04%  1.04%  1.14%  1.14%  1.40%
Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (G) 0.97%  0.94%  0.94%  0.95%  1.06%

(A) Related to one matured, well secured multifamily loan. Closing is pending resolution of certain legal matters.
(B) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.
(C) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $21.6 million at June 30, 2026, $19.6 million at March 31, 2026, $36.0 million at December 31, 2025, $37.6 million at September 30, 2025, and $38.1 million at June 30, 2025.
(D) Includes one equipment financing relationship of $10.3 million that was in the process of restructuring at June 30, 2026.
(E) Excludes provision of $76,000 at June 30, 2026, provision of $5,000 at March 31, 2026, provision of $12,000 at December 31, 2025, a credit of $81,000 at September 30, 2025, and provision of $9,000 at June 30, 2025.
(F) Includes charge-offs of $4.8 million related to one multifamily loan and $995,000 related to one commercial mortgage for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $7.8 million related to two commercial and industrial loans and $3.5 million to one multifamily loan for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $6.3 million related to two multifamily loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Includes charge-offs of $6.7 million related to three multifamily loans and $11.3 million related to one equipment financing relationship for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
(G) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 As of 
 June 30,  Dec 31,  June 30, 
 2026  2025  2025 
Capital Adequacy        
Common equity to total assets (A) 8.60%  8.75%  8.75%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B) 8.10%  8.21%  8.18%
Book value per share (C)$38.70  $37.49  $35.71 
Tangible book value per share (D)$36.26  $34.99  $33.19 
         

(A) Common equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity, less preferred stock, as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.
(B) Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill, other intangible assets and preferred stock from shareholders' equity. Tangible assets is calculated by subtracting the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less preferred stock, by quarter end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

 As of
 June 30, Dec 31, June 30,
 2026 2025 2025
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company              
Tier I leverage$721,057  9.13% $660,696  8.87% $639,537  8.94%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 721,057  10.83   660,696  10.33   639,537  10.99 
Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 690,998  10.38   660,637  10.33   639,531  10.99 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 790,916  11.88   811,375  12.68   811,322  13.94 
               
Regulatory Capital – Bank              
Tier I leverage (E)$705,511  8.96% $735,931  9.89% $714,365  9.99%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 705,511  10.60   735,931  11.52   714,365  12.29 
Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets (G) 705,452  10.60   735,872  11.52   714,359  12.29 
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 775,370  11.65   807,580  12.64   787,170  13.54 

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($315 million)
(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($566 million)
(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($466 million)
(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($699 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Quarters Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Residential loans retained$52,253  $29,376  $18,993  $18,323  $34,990 
Residential loans sold 4,792   4,680   2,544   445   1,712 
Total residential loans 57,045   34,056   21,537   18,768   36,702 
Commercial real estate 136,077   138,570   130,790   78,825   24,086 
Multifamily 46,500   31,825   100,611   47,991   73,350 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 383,129   274,269   358,468   453,554   200,671 
SBA    11,445   2,666   6,821   7,090 
Wealth lines of credit (A) 23,255   5,225   3,925   2,700   2,400 
Total commercial loans 588,961   461,334   596,460   589,891   307,597 
Installment loans 26,844   30,171   40,428   47,115   8,164 
Home equity lines of credit (A) 4,369   6,638   3,929   11,755   5,154 
Total loans closed$677,219  $532,199  $662,354  $667,529  $357,617 

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.

 For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2026  2025 
Residential loans retained$81,629  $60,147 
Residential loans sold 9,472   5,786 
Total residential loans 91,101   65,933 
Commercial real estate 274,647   71,366 
Multifamily 78,325   80,150 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 657,398   457,953 
SBA 11,445   13,018 
Wealth lines of credit (A) 28,480   12,300 
Total commercial loans 1,050,295   634,787 
Installment loans 57,015   85,105 
Home equity lines of credit (A) 11,007   9,959 
Total loans closed$1,209,418  $795,784 

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
 Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Investments:                 
Taxable (A)$902,433  $6,947   3.08% $1,037,598  $8,370   3.23%
                  
Loans (B) (C):                 
Mortgages 674,171   8,121   4.82   640,955   7,138   4.45 
Commercial mortgages 2,728,178   33,116   4.87   2,426,318   27,392   4.52 
Commercial 2,854,290   45,245   6.34   2,539,929   42,015   6.62 
Commercial construction 746   12   6.45          
Installment 219,354   3,457   6.32   140,133   2,403   6.86 
Home equity 57,084   973   6.84   50,613   946   7.48 
Other 1,079   4   1.49   348   5   5.75 
Total loans 6,534,902   90,928   5.58   5,798,296   79,899   5.51 
Interest-earning deposits 321,314   2,550   3.18   183,584   1,618   3.53 
Total interest-earning assets 7,758,649   100,425   5.19%  7,019,478   89,887   5.12%
Noninterest-earning assets:                 
Cash and due from banks 7,865         8,237       
Allowance for credit losses (66,991)        (76,811)      
Premises and equipment 40,188         35,501       
Other assets 131,214         130,550       
Total noninterest-earning assets 112,276         97,477       
Total assets$7,870,925        $7,116,955       
                  
LIABILITIES:                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Checking$3,810,661  $25,306   2.66% $3,558,108  $29,116   3.27%
Money markets 1,194,874   7,665   2.57   950,891   6,544   2.75 
Savings 112,263   205   0.73   104,114   147   0.56 
Certificates of deposit – retail 396,342   2,947   2.98   447,422   4,002   3.58 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,514,140   36,123   2.63   5,060,535   39,809   3.15 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered          9,121   110   4.82 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,514,140   36,123   2.63   5,069,656   39,919   3.15 
Borrowings 15,087   154   4.09   44,656   505   4.52 
Capital lease obligation 1,118   12   4.31   1,283   13   4.05 
Subordinated debt -   -   -   98,905   924   3.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,530,345   36,289   2.63%  5,214,500   41,361   3.17%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand deposits 1,528,479         1,172,535       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 106,295         108,020       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,634,774         1,280,555       
Shareholders’ equity 705,806         621,900       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,870,925        $7,116,955       
Net interest income   $64,136        $48,526    
Net interest spread       2.56%        1.95%
Net interest margin (D)       3.32%        2.77%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026 
 Average  Income/  Annualized  Average  Income/  Annualized 
 Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Investments:                 
Taxable (A)$902,433  $6,947   3.08% $934,080  $7,126   3.05%
                  
Loans (B) (C):                 
Mortgages 674,171   8,121   4.82   656,719   7,958   4.85 
Commercial mortgages 2,728,178   33,116   4.87   2,678,193   31,551   4.71 
Commercial 2,854,290   45,245   6.34   2,773,733   43,359   6.25 
Commercial construction 746   12   6.45   576   9   6.25 
Installment 219,354   3,457   6.32   199,070   2,994   6.02 
Home equity 57,084   973   6.84   55,816   936   6.71 
Other 1,079   4   1.49   627   5   3.19 
Total loans 6,534,902   90,928   5.58   6,364,734   86,812   5.46 
Interest-earning deposits 321,314   2,550   3.18   188,404   1,325   2.81 
Total interest-earning assets 7,758,649   100,425   5.19%  7,487,218   95,263   5.09%
Noninterest-earning assets:                 
Cash and due from banks 7,865         8,692       
Allowance for credit losses (66,991)        (71,767)      
Premises and equipment 40,188         39,336       
Other assets 131,214         139,139       
Total noninterest-earning assets 112,276         115,400       
Total assets$7,870,925        $7,602,618       
                  
LIABILITIES:                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Checking$3,810,661  $25,306   2.66% $3,713,856  $23,842   2.57%
Money markets 1,194,874   7,665   2.57   1,070,606   6,368   2.38 
Savings 112,263   205   0.73   111,872   193   0.69 
Certificates of deposit – retail 396,342   2,947   2.98   411,628   3,099   3.01 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,514,140   36,123   2.63   5,307,962   33,502   2.52 
Borrowings 15,087   154   4.09   45,262   432   3.82 
Capital lease obligation 1,118   12   4.31   1,159   12   4.14 
Subordinated debt -   -   -   66,026   1,207   7.31 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,530,345   36,289   2.63%  5,420,409   35,153   2.59%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand deposits 1,528,479         1,405,577       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 106,295         111,095       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,634,774         1,516,672       
Shareholders’ equity 705,806         665,537       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,870,925        $7,602,618       
Net interest income   $64,136        $60,110    
Net interest spread       2.56%        2.50%
Net interest margin (D)       3.32%        3.26%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Average  Income/     Average  Income/    
 Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Investments:                 
Taxable (A)$918,169  $14,073   3.07% $1,034,942  $16,583   3.20%
                  
Loans (B) (C):                 
Mortgages 665,493   16,079   4.83   629,136   13,808   4.39 
Commercial mortgages 2,703,324   64,667   4.82   2,405,546   53,571   4.45 
Commercial 2,814,233   88,603   6.30   2,486,690   82,119   6.60 
Commercial construction 662   21   6.40          
Installment 209,268   6,451   6.22   123,910   4,196   6.77 
Home equity 56,453   1,909   6.82   48,294   1,791   7.42 
Other 854   9   2.13   326   10   6.13 
Total loans 6,450,287   177,739   5.56   5,693,902   155,495   5.46 
Interest-earning deposits 255,226   3,875   3.06   236,847   4,394   3.71 
Total interest-earning assets 7,623,682   195,687   5.18%  6,965,691   176,472   5.07%
Noninterest-earning assets:                 
Cash and due from banks 8,277         8,308       
Allowance for credit losses (69,366)        (75,618)      
Premises and equipment 39,764         32,743       
Other assets 135,128         128,959       
Total noninterest-earning assets 113,803         94,392       
Total assets$7,737,485        $7,060,083       
                  
LIABILITIES:                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Checking$3,762,526  $49,148   2.63% $3,502,315  $57,194   3.27%
Money markets 1,133,083   14,033   2.50   966,481   13,261   2.74 
Savings 112,069   398   0.72   105,088   265   0.50 
Certificates of deposit – retail 403,943   6,046   3.02   457,742   8,365   3.65 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,411,621   69,625   2.59   5,031,626   79,085   3.14 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered          9,558   210   4.39 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,411,621   69,625   2.59   5,041,184   79,295   3.15 
Borrowings 30,091   586   3.93   22,949   516   4.50 
Capital lease obligation 1,138   24   4.25   1,303   27   4.14 
Subordinated debt 32,831   1,207   7.41   112,697   2,363   4.19 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,475,681   71,442   2.63%  5,178,133   82,201   3.17%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand deposits 1,467,367         1,147,502       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 108,654         118,181       
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,576,021         1,265,683       
Shareholders’ equity 685,783         616,267       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,737,485        $7,060,083       
Net interest income   $124,245        $94,271    
Net interest spread       2.55%        1.90%
Net interest margin (D)       3.29%        2.73%

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts.  We calculate tangible common equity by subtracting goodwill, other intangible assets and preferred stock from total shareholders’ equity.  Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting goodwill, and other intangible assets from total assets.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing total common equity by common shares outstanding at period end.  We calculate tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets at period end.  Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing the amount of capital attributable to common shareholders and facilitate comparisons with other banking organizations that use similar measures.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

 Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Shareholders’ equity$715,785  $699,204  $658,206  $642,550  $629,777 
Less: preferred stock 30,000   30,000          
Total common equity 685,785   669,204   658,206   642,550   629,777 
Less: intangible assets, net 43,352   43,595   43,839   44,111   44,383 
Tangible common equity$642,433  $625,609  $614,367  $598,439  $585,394 
               
Period end shares outstanding 17,718,733   17,708,327   17,558,019   17,548,471   17,636,264 
Tangible book value per share$36.26  $35.33  $34.99  $34.10  $33.19 
Book value per share 38.70   37.79   37.49   36.62   35.71 
               
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets              
Total assets$7,970,293  $7,698,965  $7,526,409  $7,439,642  $7,200,673 
Less: intangible assets, net 43,352   43,595   43,839   44,111   44,383 
Tangible assets$7,926,941  $7,655,370  $7,482,570  $7,395,531  $7,156,290 
               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.10%  8.17%  8.21%  8.09%  8.18%
Common equity to assets 8.60%  8.69%  8.75%  8.64%  8.75%
                    

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Net income available to common shareholders$15,777  $14,153  $12,159  $9,631  $7,941 
               
Average shareholders’ equity$705,806  $665,537  $647,645  $629,091  $621,900 
Less: average preferred stock 30,000   2,000          
Total average common equity 675,806   663,537   647,645   629,091   621,900 
Less: average intangible assets, net 43,487   43,741   43,982   44,266   44,538 
Total average tangible common equity$632,319  $619,796  $603,663  $584,825  $577,362 
               
Return on average tangible common equity 9.98%  9.13%  8.06%  6.59%  5.50%


 For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity2026  2025 
Net income available to common shareholders$29,930  $15,536 
      
Average shareholders’ equity$685,783  $616,267 
Less: average preferred stock 16,077    
Total average common equity 669,706   616,267 
Less: average intangible assets, net 43,614   44,676 
Total average tangible common equity$626,092  $571,591 
      
Return on average tangible common equity 9.56%  5.44%

(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Net interest income$63,921  $59,896  $56,542  $50,573  $48,290 
Total other income 22,131   22,597   21,659   20,121   21,451 
Add:              
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 55   84   (56)  (125)  (42)
Less:              
Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value          364    
Income from life insurance proceeds       (161)      
Loss/(gain) on securities sale, net    81         (7)
Gain on sale of property       (318)      
Gain on lease termination             (875)
Total recurring revenue 86,107   82,658   77,666   70,933   68,817 
               
Operating expenses 55,667   55,440   53,538   52,297   51,893 
Total operating expense 55,667   55,440   53,538   52,297   51,893 
               
Efficiency ratio 64.65%  67.07%  68.93%  73.73%  75.41%


 For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio2026  2025 
Net interest income$123,817  $93,795 
Total other income 44,728   40,305 
Add:     
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 139   (237)
Less:     
Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value     
Income from life insurance proceeds     
Gain on securities sale, net 81   (7)
Gain on sale of property     
Gain on lease termination    (875)
Total recurring revenue 168,765   132,981 
      
Operating expenses 111,107   101,333 
Total operating expense 111,107   101,333 
      
Efficiency ratio 65.84%  76.20%
        

Contact:
Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
T: 908-306-8933


GlobeNewswire

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