Picard Medical / SynCardia to Present Next-Generation Emperor Total Artificial Heart Technology at IEEE EMBC 2026

-First scientific presentation of the Emperor Drive System architecture to the biomedical engineering community-

TUCSON, Ariz., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) ("Picard" or the "Company"), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world's first and only total artificial heart approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada, today announced that Taha Hasekioglu, Director, Office of the COO & Emperor Program Lead, will present new engineering insights into the Company’s next-generation Emperor Total Artificial Heart (Emperor TAH) system during the 48th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBC 2026), taking place July 26–30, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

The Emperor Total Artificial Heart is designed to combine the proven SynCardia Total Artificial Heart ventricles with the Company’s next-generation electromechanical Emperor Drive System (EDS), representing Picard Medical’s continued advancement of total artificial heart technology through engineering innovation.

The presentation will mark the first public scientific introduction of the Emperor Drive System architecture and will provide the biomedical engineering community with insight into the design principles and development progress behind the Company’s next-generation total artificial heart platform.

“IEEE EMBC represents an important opportunity to share the progress our team has made in advancing total artificial heart technology,” said Taha Hasekioglu, Director, Office of the COO & Emperor Program Lead. “The Emperor Drive System builds upon decades of SynCardia experience while incorporating new engineering approaches designed to advance the continued evolution of mechanical circulatory support.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Format: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM EDT

Location: Hall E

Session: Theme 6: Wearable Biomedical Sensors and Systems

Title: "The Emperor Total Artificial Heart: A Preliminary Electromechanical Architecture for a Total Artificial Heart"

The poster presentation will describe the preliminary electromechanical architecture of the Emperor Drive System and its integration with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart ventricles. The Company expects to provide additional technical details regarding the system architecture following the conference presentation.

Participation at IEEE EMBC 2026 reflects Picard Medical’s commitment to advancing mechanical circulatory support through engineering innovation, scientific collaboration, and continued development of total artificial heart technology.

About IEEE EMBC 2026

The IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference (EMBC) is the flagship annual conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS), the world's largest international society of biomedical engineers. EMBC brings together researchers, engineers, clinicians, and industry leaders from around the world to present the latest advances in biomedical engineering, medical technologies, and healthcare innovation. The conference features scientific presentations, technical sessions, workshops, and exhibitions spanning a broad range of disciplines, including artificial organs, medical devices, wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital health.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the STAH is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “remain,” “target,” “will,” “advance,” “expand,” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s financial condition, future operating results, commercialization activities, expectations for growth, expanding utilization of the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart, expanding patient access at transplant centers, supporting clinical partners, advancing development of the Emperor Total Artificial Heart and other next-generation technologies, regulatory submissions and approvals, manufacturing and supply chain initiatives, capital raising activities, strengthening the Company’s commercial and financial position, strategic initiatives, leadership transitions, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing, maintain compliance with applicable stock exchange listing requirements, achieve commercial adoption of its products, obtain regulatory approvals, execute manufacturing and supply chain initiatives, successfully develop next-generation technologies, manage market conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (”SEC”).

The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about the Company, including risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations, is contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at www.picardmedical.com.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com