Be Secure Locksmith Warns Ocala and Marion County Residents: How to Spot a Locksmith Scam — And What a Real Local Locksmith Looks Like

Ocala, FL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be Secure Locksmith, a licensed and fully insured mobile locksmith serving Ocala, Marion County, and North Central Florida since 2012, is raising awareness about a pattern of fraudulent locksmith activity targeting residents across the region. As locksmith scam complaints continue to rise throughout Florida, the company — which holds 1,218 verified five-star Google reviews at its Ocala location and a combined 2,525 reviews across both locations — is using its platform to help consumers distinguish legitimate operators from bait-and-switch scammers before it is too late.

Commercial Panic Bar Installed

The locksmith scam model follows a predictable pattern. A consumer searching for a locksmith in Ocala, Florida, clicks on what appears to be a local business listing. The phone is answered with a generic business name. A low price — often $15 to $35 — is quoted over the phone. When the technician arrives, the price can double or triple, with inflated charges for labor, special equipment, or lock complexity. The consumer, already locked out and under pressure, pays. The technician leaves. The company has no physical address, no license number, and no accountability.

Seniors in Marion County and The Villages are disproportionately targeted by these operations. Scam companies purchase Google Ads using hyperlocal keywords, create fake Google Business Profiles with local addresses, and rotate phone numbers and business names to avoid review patterns. They rely on urgency — a locked car in a parking lot, a door that won't open after dark — to prevent the consumer from researching before paying.

Be Secure Locksmith recommends residents ask four questions before letting any locksmith through the door: Is the company licensed and insured in Florida? Can the technician provide a written quote before any work begins? Does the business have a verifiable physical address and a consistent name across all platforms? Is the business listed on a verified locksmith directory such as 1-800-Unlocks or the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory? A legitimate locksmith will answer yes to all four without hesitation.

"We get calls every week from people in Ocala and The Villages who were burned by someone showing up in an unmarked van with no credentials and a price that tripled once they were already on site," said Netta Kaiden, owner of Be Secure Locksmith. "We have been serving Marion County for over a decade. Our technicians are licensed, insured, and trained. We give every customer a price before we touch anything. That is what a real local locksmith looks like — and we want people to know the difference before they need us."

Be Secure Locksmith holds full commercial liability insurance (policy #BKS56465112), and owner Netta Kaiden is an active member of the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA member #AR125393). The company is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory — an independent organization that researches, credentials, and lists only legitimate local locksmith operators — and is listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace that vets every operator before listing. Be Secure Locksmith is also a member of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and holds a 4.9-star aggregate rating based on 2,525 verified Google reviews across its Gainesville and Ocala locations. The company brings a combined 70+ years of locksmithing experience across its team of technicians.

Our Ocala Locksmith provides mobile automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services throughout Ocala, Belleview, Dunnellon, Fort McCoy, Inverness, Marion Oaks, Silver Springs, Summerfield, The Villages, Wildwood, and Williston, covering all of Marion County and Citrus County. Residents and businesses can schedule service or verify credentials by calling 352-325-7953 or visiting our website to learn more about locksmith services.

Kwikset Smart Lock Installed

About Be Secure Locksmith Ocala

Be Secure Locksmith is Ocala, Florida's most-reviewed local locksmith, with 1,200+ five-star Google reviews and over a decade of service across Marion County and North Central Florida. Licensed and insured, the company operates two locations serving Ocala and Gainesville, offering mobile locksmith services throughout the region including The Villages, Belleview, Dunnellon, Silver Springs, Summerfield, and Inverness. Be Secure provides automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services and is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks. Call 352-325-7953 or visit besecurelocksmith.com/service-areas/locksmith-ocala-fl/.

Press Inquiries

Netta Kaiden

info [at] besecurelocksmith.com

(352) 325-7953

https://besecurelocksmith.com/

217 SE 1st Ave

Ste 200-50

Ocala, FL 34471

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=E_E5_hmswAA