HUB GROUP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hub Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements—caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions—concerning, inter alia, Hub Group's operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth. In addition, Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements—caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable —concerning, inter alia, Hub Group's operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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