Legacy Health Works LLC Announces Kylar Denae Williams, 2024 University of Arkansas Graduate, as Chief Executive Officer of the Family-Built, AI-Infused Healthcare Company

Dallas, TX, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many members of the Class of 2024 were still sending out resumes, Kylar Denae Williams was building a company. The University of Arkansas graduate, who earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Science in Fayetteville, now serves as Chief Executive Officer of Legacy HealthWorks LLC, a Dallas-based, family-built healthcare workforce development and communication technology company that has infused artificial intelligence throughout its business model.

Kylar Denae Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy HealthWorks LLC, at the company's Dallas, Texas headquarters.

For Williams, the company's name was the calling. "The word 'Legacy' was the first thing that stood out to me," she said. "My family members have always been entrepreneurs in their own ways, but we lacked a formal foundation for it. Starting a legacy that will be never-ending means the world to me."

Healthcare organizations today face a tangle of disconnected problems: teams that need certification, practices struggling with insurance networking, internal communication breakdowns that put patient care at risk, and brands that are invisible online. Most end up hiring four different vendors to solve them. Legacy HealthWorks was built to be the one team that walks with them through all of it.

"We are not your typical healthcare company — we are a one-stop shop," Williams said. "Whether someone needs BLS/CPR certification, improved internal communication, help with insurance networking for their practice, or a stronger social media presence, we have them covered. And we have personally overcome the same struggles our clients face. Many companies talk about what they do. We show results."

That results-first conviction is why she said yes to building the company alongside her family. "We are providing results, not just generational wealth," she said.

Operating under the tagline "Equipping Those Who Care," Legacy HealthWorks serves healthcare practices and organizations across Dallas–Fort Worth and beyond with credentialing, AHA-aligned BLS/CPR and First Aid certification, communication training built on the company's proprietary C.L.E.A.R. Framework, insurance networking support, and healthcare brand visibility — with AI woven into service delivery at every level. More information is available at www.legacyhealthworks.com.

For fellow recent graduates wondering whether they are ready to build something of their own, Williams does not hesitate. "All you need is a brain and a vision. Anything you put your mind to is possible. As long as you are willing to persevere and not give up, you will flourish."

She is equally candid about the cost. "The path hasn't been easy. There are blood, sweat, and tears every day. The real work happens behind the scenes."

For healthcare organizations still patching problems with disconnected vendors, the cost shows up in staff turnover, compliance risk, and patients who feel the breakdown. Legacy HealthWorks invites them to take a different path — one partner, one plan, and a team equipped to care.

Legacy HealthWorks CEO Kylar Denae Williams. The 2024 University of Arkansas graduate leads the family-built healthcare workforce development and communication company.

About Legacy Health Works

Legacy HealthWorks LLC is a family-built, AI-infused healthcare workforce development and communication technology company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Operating under the tagline "Equipping Those Who Care," Legacy HealthWorks serves as a one-stop shop for healthcare organizations — providing credentialing, AHA-aligned BLS/CPR and First Aid certification, communication training built on the proprietary C.L.E.A.R. Framework, insurance networking support, and healthcare brand visibility services. Learn more at www.legacyhealthworks.com or contact support@legacyhealthworks.com | 469-886-1139

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=i8uuoPhCem8