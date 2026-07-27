Psalion Backs Beezie in $4 Million Round to Reinvent How People Buy and Collect

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psalion VC Fund III today announced its investment in Beezie, leading a $4 million funding round in the fast-growing innovative commerce platform that combines ownership, anticipation, discovery, and liquidity to turn transactions into experiences.

Beezie is not a marketplace - it is an anticipation engine. Users pull physical assets from a gamified pool, discover what they’ve won, and decide instantly: keep it, or swap it back for 90% of the fair market value. Every physical collectible receives an on-chain digital twin, making it programmable, tradeable, and composable across verticals.

Since launch, Beezie has facilitated more than $170 million in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and surpassed $85 million in revenue year-to-date - growing over 50x in nine months. The platform has attracted 30,000+ active users since January 2026.

The round follows strong community interest - Beezie’s late June raise on Echo, targeting $250,000, sold out in 10 minutes and was capped at $1 million within 24 hours.

“Beezie is exactly the kind of company our thesis is built around - a real consumer product, real revenue, and blockchain quietly doing the heavy lifting underneath. This is what web2 meeting web3 actually looks like in practice,” said Tim Enneking, Managing Partner of Psalion.

The investment will support Beezie’s continued expansion across collectibles, luxury, and entertainment markets, including inventory acquisition and geographic growth, as the platform scales its consumer base globally.

“At its core, Beezie is about making consumers feel something every time they transact. We’ve built an engine that combines ownership, anticipation, discovery, and liquidity in a way traditional commerce platforms simply can’t. We’re thrilled to partner with Psalion as we continue scaling that vision across collectibles, luxury, entertainment, and beyond,” said Andrea Miele, Founder & CEO of Beezie.

About Beezie

Beezie is building the next generation of consumer commerce for physical assets, by turning transactions into experiences. Starting with trading cards and expanding into luxury, entertainment, and additional categories, Beezie enables consumers to discover, own, trade, and sell physical assets through a single platform. Beezie's vision is to become the consumer infrastructure layer for physical assets, connecting brands, resellers, and consumers through engaging commerce experiences.

About Psalion VC Fund III

Psalion VC Fund III is an early-stage venture fund and part of Psalion, a global digital asset investment manager with decades of experience across traditional finance, asset management, and blockchain markets. The fund is focused on companies building at the intersection of web2 and web3 - including infrastructure, middleware, trade finance, decentralised finance, and consumer applications - and is managed by Conduit Asset Management Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed fund manager based in Singapore.

Contact: invest@psalion.com | www.psalion.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell securities, an offer to invest, investment advice, tax advice or legal advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should consult their own legal, tax and financial advisers before entering into any investment arrangement.