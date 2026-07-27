ARCPOINT PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER APPLICATION AND DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GREENVILLE, South Carolina, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) provides an update further to its news release dated July 15, 2026 (the “MCTO Application Announcement”) regarding its application for a management cease trade order and the anticipated delay in filing its annual financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”), which are required to be filed on or before July 29, 2026 (the “Annual Filing Deadline”).

As disclosed in the MCTO Application Announcement, the Company had applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), as its principal regulator, for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company has been advised by the BCSC that its application for an MCTO has been declined. In declining the application, the BCSC advised that, based on the information provided, it does not consider the Company to have the necessary financial resources in place to remedy its default as required under section 6(c) of NP 12-203. The Company has continued its efforts to secure the financial resources necessary to address the BCSC’s concerns but has not yet been able to do so.

The BCSC has further advised the Company that a failure-to-file cease trade order (“FFCTO”) will be issued against the Company if the Annual Filings are not filed by the Annual Filing Deadline.

Unlike an MCTO, which would have restricted trading only by certain management and insiders of the Company, an FFCTO, if issued, would generally prohibit all trading in the Company’s securities by any person, including trades made through the TSX Venture Exchange or otherwise, for so long as the FFCTO remains in effect. The FFCTO would remain in effect until the audited Annual Filings and any other related documents have been filed and the FFCTO has been revoked by the BCSC. The terms of any FFCTO, including any exceptions, will be as determined by the BCSC.

As previously disclosed, the delay in completing the Annual Filings results from the Company’s lack of available funds to pay its auditors and the accounting personnel responsible for completing the audit and the Annual Filings. The Company has been working to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings. As of the date of this news release, the Company has not secured those resources to the BCSC’s satisfaction, and the Company will not be in a position to file the Annual Filings by the Annual Filing Deadline and accordingly the Company expects that an FFCTO is likely to be issued.

The Company continues to work toward filing the Annual Filings as soon as possible and will issue a further news release announcing a revised expected filing date once it is in a position to do so. The Company intends to continue to provide updates by way of news release as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Company provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Annual Filings, the Company confirms that it will also file material change reports on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ containing such information.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a healthcare technology company that owns and develops MAPL, a multi-tenant software platform for clinical lab ordering, scheduling and results delivery used by laboratories, collection sites and other healthcare service providers in the United States. ARCpoint’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ARC”.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Adam Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 329-1009

E-mail: adamantcommunications@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation statements regarding management’s expectation that the Company will not file the Annual Filings by the Annual Filing Deadline, the anticipated issuance of an FFCTO by the BCSC, the Company’s efforts to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings, and the ability and timing of the Company to file the Annual Filings.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may be unable to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings; the Company may be unable to file the Annual Filings by the Annual Filing Deadline or at all; the BCSC will issue an FFCTO and trading in the Company’s securities will be suspended; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that the Company will be able to secure the financial resources necessary to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings, and the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.