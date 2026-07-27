Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick visits Century Aluminum Mt. Holly, Celebrate Expansion with South Carolina Leaders

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Senior Counselor to President Trump Dr. Peter Navarro and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson today joined CEO of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), Jesse Gary and hundreds of workers to celebrate Century Aluminum’s historic increase in domestic production. This historic milestone will increase total U.S. domestic primary aluminum production by approximately 10%, along with the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly workforce growing to over 600.

“We are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Lutnick for their strong leadership as we rebuild U.S. aluminum production, which is critical for U.S. national and economic security. This 10% increase in domestic aluminum production is just the beginning,” remarked Jesse Gary, CEO of Century Aluminum. “President Trump's Section 232 program with no exceptions and no exemptions shows what is possible when our leaders create the conditions necessary for long-term investment in American aluminum production.”

“President Trump knows that American strength depends on a strong domestic aluminum industry,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “Century Aluminum’s $50 million investment will increase American aluminum production by 10% and further cement South Carolina as a leader in American manufacturing.”

“Century Aluminum’s decision to expand U.S. aluminum production would not be possible without their strong leadership and the hard work of over 600 American aluminum workers at the Century Mt. Holly plant,” remarked Dr. Peter Navarro, Senior Counselor to President Trump. “This investment in expanded domestic aluminum production embodies President Trump’s vision of a new Golden Age for American manufacturing.”

“In South Carolina, we are keeping the door to opportunity wide open, and President Trump’s trade agenda is doing just that by bringing new jobs and investments to the state,” said U.S. Senator Tim Scott. “Century’s expansion of its Mt. Holly aluminum smelter is a massive win for the Lowcountry, and I look forward to watching their growth and continued success for years to come.”

“South Carolina has long been a manufacturing powerhouse, and today's celebration marks another milestone in our state's leadership in producing metals that are critical to our national security,” remarked South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster. “We are grateful for President Trump’s commitment to strengthening American aluminum manufacturing and proud that South Carolina continues to help drive that effort forward.”

More about Century Aluminum: Century Aluminum Company is the single largest primary aluminum producer in the United States, with three aluminum smelters currently operating in Kentucky and South Carolina. For more information, visit: www.centuryaluminum.com .

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com