Extremely high-grade copper-gold Core Zone to drive early production

HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional drilling results from the high-grade core zone (Core Zone) included 42.0m @ 6.1% Copper Equivalent1 (CuEq) (including a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) zone of 9.8m @ 16.5% CuEq) and 51.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (including 17.0m @ 9.1% CuEq) (see ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026)
- These results highlight the Core Zone’s potential to underpin early, high-margin production (see ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026)
- Given the strength of these results, FireFly will incorporate them into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which will then feed into the economic studies
- The current Green Bay Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) stands at 50.4Mt @ 2.0% CuEq in the Measured & Indicated (M&I) categories plus 29.3Mt @ 2.5% CuEq in Inferred
- The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) /Scoping Study, which is on track for completion in August 2026,2 will assess development scenarios for an upscaled restart of copper-gold production at Green Bay
- The latest results, generated primarily from infill drilling, are expected to be reflected in the M&I Mineral Resource categories, which is central to the economic studies
- Upper VMS zones also continue to deliver high-grade copper-gold intersections, including 20.7m @ 7.7% CuEq and 13.6m @ 6.8% CuEq (see ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026)
- Six underground rigs operated throughout the quarter (four conducting infill drilling, and two conducting step-out drilling), with underground diamond drilling at Green Bay totalling 197,714m from acquisition until 30 June 2026
- Regional exploration continues, with two surface rigs testing geophysical targets near the Ming Mine and a third rig conducting maiden drilling at the Tilt Cove project
- FireFly completed the sale of its Ontario Gold Assets to Bellavista Resources (ASX: BVR) (Bellavista), simplifying the portfolio to focus on Green Bay (see ASX announcements dated 29 April 2026 and 11 May 2026)
- FireFly was promoted to the S&P/ASX 200 Index, effective 22 June 2026, reflecting the Company’s growing market capitalisation and institutional profile
- FireFly remains well-funded, with ~A$196.4 million (unaudited) in cash and liquid investments as at 30 June 2026
|FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said:“The outstanding results we are seeing from the high-grade Core Zone continue to exceed our expectations, both in scale and in grade, reinforcing our view that this zone can underpin early production at Green Bay.
“Given the strength of these results, we have decided to incorporate them into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ahead of our economic studies. This means the PEA/Scoping Study will now be completed in August this year.
“This was also a quarter of portfolio simplification. Completing the sale of our Ontario Gold Assets to Bellavista allows FireFly to focus on Green Bay.
“Promotion to the S&P/ASX 200 reflects the growing recognition of the Company among institutional investors.
“Eight rigs continue to run at Green Bay, and we head into the second half of the year well-funded and with real momentum behind both the drill bit and the economic studies”.
PERTH, Australia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX/TSX: FFM) (FireFly or the Company) is pleased to report on its outstanding drilling results and other key achievements during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
During the period, the Company continued its multi-rig underground drilling campaign at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, delivering further outstanding results that reinforce the scale and continuity of the high-grade Core Zone. The Company also completed the sale of its 70% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and 100% of the Sioux Lookout Project (Ontario Gold Assets), was promoted to the S&P/ASX 200 Index and continued to advance economic studies for an upscaled restart of production at Green Bay, now expected to be completed in August 2026.
GREEN BAY COPPER GOLD PROJECT
DRILLING RESULTS AND EXPLORATION PROGRESS
FireFly’s underground drilling program at the Ming Mine, the flagship deposit within the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project (Green Bay or the Project), continued at pace through the quarter. Six rigs remained active throughout the period, with four dedicated to infill resource conversion drilling and two to step-out extension drilling, taking cumulative underground diamond drilling since the Project’s acquisition in October 2023 to 197,714m as at 30 June 2026.
A further tranche of assay results, announced post quarter-end on 2 July 2026, built on this momentum, extending the high-grade Core Zone and reinforcing that mineralisation remains strong and continuous where the copper and gold-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) system meets the broad Footwall Zone (FWZ) stringer mineralisation, as well as in the surrounding VMS lenses. Headline intercepts include:3
- 42.0m @ 6.1% CuEq (4.7% Cu & 1.4g/t Au) including a high-grade VMS zone of 9.8m @ 16.5% CuEq (12.7% Cu & 4.0g/t Au) (~ true thickness) in hole MUG26-053
- 51.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (4.0% Cu & 0.9g/t Au) including an upper zone grading 17.0m @ 9.1% CuEq (7.5% Cu & 1.7g/t Au) (~ true thickness) in hole MUG26-054
- 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.6g/t Au), including an internal high-grade stringer zone of 19.2m @ 7.5% CuEq in hole MUG25-096, demonstrating continuity of the Core Zone where the VMS transitions into the thick, high-grade FWZ
- 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.8g/t Au), including an upper zone of 18.2m @ 5.8% CuEq in hole MUG25-209, confirming the convergent Core Zone
- 50.2m @ 4.0% CuEq (3.5% Cu & 0.4g/t Au) in hole MUG26-036
- Upper VMS zones also delivered exceptional thick intersections, including 20.7m @ 7.7% CuEq (5.9% Cu & 1.9g/t Au) in hole MUG26-013, 13.6m @ 6.8% CuEq (5.7% Cu & 1.1g/t Au) in hole MUG26-029, 11.9m @ 8.1% CuEq (6.0% Cu & 2.3g/t Au) in hole MUG25-219, 25.7m @ 7.8% CuEq (4.4% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in hole MUG25-187, and 16.3m @ 7.7% CuEq (4.3% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in hole MUG25-206
Figure 1: Long section through the Green Bay Ming underground mine highlighting the location of select drill results from the ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026. Results from both the high-grade copper-gold VMS zone and broad copper Footwall Zone are shown. The large scale DHEM conductor (green) beyond the edge of the current Mineral Resource highlights strong potential for the Mineral Resource to continue. Drill assays >0.5% copper are shown in red. All intersections are downhole thickness. Refer to Appendix B in the ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026 for all drill results and locations.
The 805L drill drive, from which all drilling reported on 8 April 2026 and 2 July 2026 was sourced, remains the primary platform for this phase of exploration. Beyond its current exploration role, this development is expected to become an important part of the mine infrastructure supporting any future upscaled operation. Figure 2 sets out the location of the drill platforms and holes covered by the 2 July 2026 announcement. Further development from the drive has since positioned rigs to test for high-grade extensions of the 1806 and 1807 VMS lodes.
Figure 2: Isometric view of the Ming Mine 805L Exploration Drive showing the location of drill platforms and drilling reported in the ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026. Assay results greater than 0.5% Cu are shown in red.
The drilling achieved the following objectives during the quarter:
- Infill drilling from Crosscuts 3 and 4 of the 805L Exploration Drive focused on upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to M&I categories ahead of the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate update and economic studies
- Drilling completed from the 880L 1807 Remuck was designed to test down-plunge extents of the western margin of the VMS lodes
- Drilling completed from the 880 Remuck bays 1 and 2 focused on infill drilling of the eastern high-grade VMS zones, with select holes continued deeper into the footwall stringer mineralisation
- Work completed from the 900L crosscuts 7 and 8 focused on infilling and extending the western margins of the Ming North VMS lode, successfully demonstrating both down-plunge and lateral continuity, highlighted by intersections including 20.7m @ 7.7% CuEq, 9.3m @ 7.0% CuEq and 17.8m @ 6.7% CuEq4
- Drilling completed from the 900L crosscuts 5 and 6, the northernmost drill positions in the 805L exploration drive, focused on the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the higher-confidence M&I categories for inclusion in the upcoming economic studies
The high-grade Core Zone, which has a current Mineral Resource of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and 10.9Mt @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred,5 remains open down-plunge (the deepest hole to date returned 49.0m @ 6.1% CuEq)6 and continues to be viewed as a key early-production feed source in the upscaled restart scenarios being evaluated in the economic studies.
REGIONAL EXPLORATION
FireFly's surface exploration team continued to build its pipeline of targets across the 346km² Green Bay land package, drawing on geophysical interpretation, prospecting and a review of historic datasets. Two surface rigs tested geophysical anomalies south of the Ming Mine for the duration of the period.
Maiden drilling at the Tilt Cove project, located within the Green Bay tenure, commenced during the quarter with the mobilisation of a surface rig to the project.7
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND STUDIES
Following the exceptional high grade Core Zone results received during and after the quarter, FireFly has elected to incorporate an updated Mineral Resource Estimate into the PEA/Scoping Study for a potential upscaled restart at Green Bay, with completion now expected in August 2026 (previously mid-2026). The study is being prepared to satisfy the requirements of a Scoping Study under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and will assess development scenarios including haulage method, annual production rate, and life-of-mine metal output.
Supporting technical work for the PEA/Scoping Study, including mine design, scheduling, process plant configuration, geotechnical and tailings studies, and metallurgical testwork, continued to progress during the quarter.
The Company also progressed regulatory approvals and permitting. On 29 April 2026, FireFly satisfied the conditions of release from the provincial Environmental Assessment process required to commence early works activities. FireFly is continuing to advance the remaining conditions required to commence construction. Construction permit applications are underway and seasonal early works have commenced.
Ongoing engagement continues with potential offtake partners and export credit agencies.
2026 FORWARD WORK PLANS
Near-term priorities are aligned with advancing the Green Bay Project towards the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production:
- Upgrading the Mineral Resource: Infill drilling to convert Inferred material to the M&I confidence required for early-stage economic studies is central to unlocking near-term value at Green Bay
- Mineral Resource Growth from Ming: Extension drilling is testing down-plunge continuations of the high-grade VMS channels parallel to the Ming North lode, where the 1806 VMS is confirmed to continue at depth, offering further upside to the Mineral Resource base
- PEA/Scoping Study: Targeted for August 2026, the study will consider development scenarios for an upscaled production restart at Green Bay
- Advancement of permitting, engineering and early works to support future development scenarios
- Regional exploration: Testing the camp-scale potential beyond Ming Mine, with surface drilling ongoing south of the Ming Mine and maiden drilling now underway at the Tilt Cove project, providing organic growth optionality alongside the core Mineral Resource base
Figure 3: Timeline of key activities at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project.
1. Timeframes are indicative and may be subject to change.
SALE OF ONTARIO GOLD ASSETS
On 29 April 2026, FireFly announced the completion of the sale of the Ontario Gold Assets, which occurred under the share sale and purchase deed (Sale Agreement) with Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) (Bellavista) entered into and announced on 2 February 2026.
The transaction pursuant to the Sale Agreement (Transaction) involved FireFly:
- selling its interests in the tenements comprising the Pickle Crow Project and Sioux Lookout Project by way of the sale of all of the issued share capital in Auteco Minerals (Canada) Pty Ltd (Auteco Minerals) to Bellavista; and
- assigning its rights and interests in certain intercompany loans receivable due by Auteco Minerals (Loans Receivable) to Bellavista,
for total upfront consideration of 60 million Bellavista shares (Upfront Consideration Shares) and contingent consideration of 50 million Bellavista performance rights, the terms of which are detailed further in FireFly’s announcement of 2 February 2026 (Contingent Consideration Performance Rights).
Following completion, the pro-rata in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to eligible FireFly shareholders occurred on 11 May 2026, with a record date of 4 May 2026.
LIMESTONE WELL VANADIUM-TITANIUM PROJECT
No field activities were undertaken at the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia during the quarter. FireFly holds a 90% interest in the project.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
CASH FLOW
At 30 June 2026, FireFly had a cash balance of A$184.3 million (unaudited).
During the quarter, the Company incurred net cash outflows from operating activities of A$1.3 million, investing activities of A$20.4 million and financing activities of A$0.2 million. Key movements by activity classification are provided below.
Operating Activities
The net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter of A$1.3 million comprised:
- A$0.6 million payments for care and maintenance and site costs associated with the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project;
- A$2.8 million payments for staff, administration and corporate costs in both Australia and Canada,
offset by:
-
- A$2.3 million receipts of interest income;
- A$0.1 million receipts of grant income; and
- A$0.2 million receipts of rental and other income;
- A$0.3 million payments for Ontario Gold Assets strategic review and divestment transaction costs; and
- A$0.2 million net payments of GST/HST.
Investing Activities
The net cash outflow from investing activities for the quarter of A$20.4 million comprised:
- A$18.7 million for payments associated with underground development, exploration drilling, and project and engineering studies expenditure at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project; and
- A$1.7 million relating to the acquisition of plant, equipment and support infrastructure.
Financing Activities
Net cash outflows from financing activities for the quarter of A$0.2 million comprised payments associated with the lease of equipment for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project and Corporate office space.
PAYMENTS TO RELATED PARTIES
During the quarter, the Company made payments to related parties of A$459,000 comprising executive directors’ salaries and superannuation, non-executive directors’ fees, and payments to Exia IT Pty Ltd for information technology (IT) support services and IT equipment.8
OTC MARKETS
The Company’s OTC Markets ticker symbol changed from MNXMF to FFMFF on 9 June 2026. The new OTC ticker symbol more closely aligns with the Company's ASX and TSX trading symbol, FFM, providing greater consistency across the markets on which FireFly's shares are traded and improving visibility for U.S.-based investors.
S&P DOW JONES ASX 200 INDEX INCLUSION
Effective 22 June 2026, FireFly was added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index following the June quarterly review. The inclusion reflects the Company's growing market capitalisation and broadens the Company's reach with global institutional investors tracked against S&P/ASX200 benchmarks.
For and on behalf of the Board.
|Steve Parsons
|Jessie Liu-Ernsting
|Paul Armstrong
|Managing Director
|Chief Development Officer
|Media Contact
|FireFly Metals Ltd
|FireFly Metals Ltd
|Read Corporate
|Phone: +61 8 9220 9030
|+1 416 572 2028
|+61 8 9388 1474
ABOUT FIREFLY METALS LTD
FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts 50.4Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.0% for 1,016Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and 29.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.5% for 722Kt CuEq, prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset.
The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia.
Further information regarding FireFly is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM) or the Company’s website www.fireflymetals.com.au or SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.
COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
Financial Information
Financial Information included in this announcement is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company’s external auditor.
Mineral Resource Estimate – Green Bay Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company’s ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025, titled ‘Mineral Resource increases 51% to 1.4Mt of copper and 1.1Moz of gold’ and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, titled ‘National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd, Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland’ with an issue date of 1 December 2025 and a Mineral Resource effective date of 18 November 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mineral Resource Estimate – Little Deer
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company’s ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled ‘Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq’ and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled ‘Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada’ with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Metal equivalents
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz, silver price of US$25/oz and zinc price of US$2,500/t. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Individual grades for the metals for the reporting of metal equivalents for Exploration Results are set out in the ASX announcements in which the Exploration Results were first reported by the Company.
Copper equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates do not include zinc and were calculated based on the formula:
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
Copper equivalents for the Exploration Results include zinc and were calculated based on the formula:
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038)
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries. Zinc recovery is applied at 50% based on historical processing and potential upgrades to the mineral processing facility.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company’s operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Exploration Results
The Exploration Results referred to in this announcement were first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 by the Company in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.
Original Announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons’ and Qualified Persons’ findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
Competent and Qualified Person Statements
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed the contents of this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly’s plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as ‘may’, ‘might’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘believe’, ‘forecast’, ‘milestone’, ‘objective’, ‘predict’, ‘plan’, ‘scheduled’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘continue’, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company’s public disclosures.
The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly’s plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly’s mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
APPENDIX A
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate
Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|(‘000 t)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|41.2
|1.7
|708
|0.4
|488
|3.2
|4,320
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|47.5
|1.7
|802
|0.4
|537
|3.1
|4,708
|2.0
|Inferred
|23.1
|2.0
|456
|0.7
|553
|5.9
|4,379
|2.6
Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|(‘000 t)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|TOTAL M&I
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|Inferred
|6.2
|1.8
|110
|0.1
|10
|2.2
|430
|1.8
GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|(‘000 t)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(g/t)
|(‘000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|44.1
|1.7
|769
|0.4
|496
|3.3
|4,638
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|50.4
|1.7
|863
|0.3
|546
|3.1
|5,026
|2.0
|Inferred
|29.3
|1.9
|566
|0.6
|563
|5.1
|4,810
|2.5
- FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
- Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade.
- Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made on the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
- Totals may vary due to rounding.
APPENDIX B
Summary of interests in Mining Tenements and other tenure held by FireFly Metals Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries at the end of the June 2026 Quarter.
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Green Bay
|022791M
023175M
|023968M
023971M
|027468M
|Granted
|100%
|FireFly Metals Canada Ltd.
|Green Bay
|010215M
|Granted
|100%
|FireFly Metals Canada Ltd. (50%)
1948565 Ontario Inc. (50%)
|Green Bay
|Crown Land Lease 103359
Crown Land Lease 103388
Crown Land Lease 108189
Crown Land Lease 108691
Mining Lease 140
Mining Lease 141
Mining Lease 188
Surface Lease 163
|Granted
|100%
|FireFly Metals Canada Ltd.
|Green Bay
|011507M
019026M
019060M
023708M
023732M
025546M
025547M
025548M
025549M
|025552M
026769M
026770M
027500M
030871M
031375M
031800M
032685M
034271M
|034282M
034366M
034399M
034902M
035201M
035487M
035654M
036297M
040021M
|Granted
|100%
|1470199 B.C Ltd.
|Tilt Cove
|019158M
020510M
|025853M
|032148M
|Granted
|100%
|1470199 B.C Ltd.
|Tilt Cove
|013054M
013055M
014109M
014111M
019122M
022576M
022796M
024119M
024535M
025051M
025291M
025437M
|025558M
025832M
025838M
026202M
026379M
026404M
026540M
026680M
026729M
026730M
026950M
026992M
|027285M
027398M
031602M
031816M
032906M
034851M
034854M
035078M
035079M
035080M
035081M
037157M
|Granted
|100%
|Tilt Cove Ltd.
Limestone Well Vanadium Project
Western Australia
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Limestone Well
|E20/846
|Granted
|90%
|FireFly Metals Ltd
|Limestone Well
|E57/1069
|Granted
|90%
|FireFly Metals Ltd
South Australian Projects
South Australia
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Kulitjara
|ELA 2013/168
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
|Anmuryinna
|ELA 2013/169
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
|Poole Hill
|ELA 2013/170
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests acquired during the Quarter: Nil
Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests disposed of during the Quarter: On 29 April 2026, the Company completed a transaction to sell the following Mining Tenements to Bellavista Resources Ltd.9
Sioux Lookout Projects
Ontario, Canada
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Sioux Lookout Projects
|674765
674766
674767
674768
674769
674770
674771
674772
674773
674774
674775
674776
674777
674778
674779
674780
|674781
674782
674793
674794
674795
674796
674797
674798
674812
674813
674820
674821
674822
674823
674824
674825
|674826
674827
674829
674830
674831
674832
674833
674834
674835
674836
674837
695865
695866
700951
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources Ltd.
Pickle Crow Gold Project
Ontario, Canada
|GRANTED TENEMENT NO.
|102631
|153007
|188547
|225833
|292410
|344659
|672203
|PA 65 (PAT 7365)
|102632
|153008
|189122
|225834
|292411
|344681
|672205
|PA 66 (PAT 7366)
|102636
|153009
|189170
|225835
|292412
|344683
|672206
|PA 665 (PA 2073) (PAT 7341)
|102637
|153012
|189214
|226401
|292416
|344745
|672207
|PA 666 (PA 2076) (PAT 7344)
|102655
|153013
|189695
|226403
|292417
|345282
|672208
|PA 667 (PA 2077) (PAT 7345)
|102656
|153037
|189900
|227038
|292431
|345328
|672209
|PA 668 (PA 2075) (PAT 7343)
|102688
|153039
|189903
|227086
|292453
|345347
|672210
|PA 669 (PA 2078) (PAT 7346)
|102716
|153040
|189922
|227087
|292454
|345348
|672211
|PA 67 (PAT 7367)
|102717
|153068
|189923
|227106
|292455
|562622
|672212
|PA 670 (PA 2070) (PAT 7339)
|102720
|153615
|196962
|227793
|293007
|562636
|672213
|PA 671 (PA 2074) (PAT 7342)
|102773
|153617
|196963
|227821
|293008
|562648
|672214
|PA 675 (PAT 7279)
|102796
|153633
|196967
|227822
|293009
|562649
|672215
|PA 676 (PAT 7280)
|102797
|153740
|196968
|238344
|293032
|562650
|672216
|PA 677 (PAT 7281)
|102827
|153741
|196969
|238522
|293035
|562651
|672217
|PA 68 (PAT 7368)
|102882
|153759
|196984
|247646
|293058
|562652
|672218
|PA 684 (PAT 7282)
|102979
|154984
|196985
|247647
|293547
|562653
|672219
|PA 685 (PAT 7283)
|103184
|154985
|196986
|249298
|293548
|562654
|672220
|PA 686 (PAT 7284)
|103203
|155002
|202396
|257912
|293675
|562655
|672221
|PA 69 (PAT 7352)
|112269
|155022
|203622
|265530
|293710
|562656
|672222
|PA 696 (PAT 7285)
|112270
|157233
|207336
|265531
|294406
|562657
|672223
|PA 697 (PAT 7286)
|117286
|157234
|207590
|265581
|294432
|562658
|672224
|PA 698 (PAT 7287)
|117311
|161424
|207603
|265585
|294433
|562659
|672225
|PA 699 (PAT 7288)
|117314
|169618
|207626
|265601
|305805
|562660
|672226
|PA 70 (PAT 7353)
|117315
|169638
|207649
|265604
|312407
|562661
|672227
|PA 700 (PAT 7289)
|117334
|169639
|207652
|265623
|312408
|562662
|672228
|PA 701 (PAT 7290)
|117335
|169646
|207653
|265624
|312492
|562663
|672229
|PA 702 (PAT 7291)
|117935
|169672
|207654
|266182
|321608
|562664
|672230
|PA 703 (PAT 7292)
|117936
|169674
|207655
|266185
|321614
|562665
|672231
|PA 704 (PAT 7293)
|117942
|169675
|207657
|266188
|321616
|562666
|672232
|PA 705 (PAT 7294)
|117947
|169709
|207720
|266203
|321617
|562667
|672233
|PA 706 (PAT 7295)
|117948
|169710
|208244
|266205
|321618
|562668
|672234
|PA 707 (PAT 7296)
|117969
|169711
|208316
|266847
|321619
|562669
|672235
|PA 725 (PAT 7297)
|117970
|170264
|208340
|266850
|321622
|562670
|672236
|PA 726 (PAT 7298)
|117977
|170269
|208385
|267574
|321636
|562672
|672237
|PA 727 (PAT 7299)
|117998
|170280
|208401
|272992
|321667
|562673
|672238
|PA 728 (PAT 7300)
|117999
|170281
|208405
|273007
|321669
|562674
|672239
|PA 729 (PAT 7301)
|118002
|170302
|208406
|273011
|321673
|562675
|672240
|PA 730 (PAT 7302)
|118032
|170303
|208936
|273012
|321683
|562676
|672241
|PA 735 (PAT 7303)
|118094
|170304
|208938
|273017
|321699
|562677
|672242
|PA 736 (PAT 7304)
|118095
|170362
|209208
|273572
|321700
|562678
|672243
|PA 737 (PAT 7305)
|118115
|170363
|209914
|273618
|322281
|562679
|672244
|PA 738 (PAT 7306)
|118121
|170889
|209915
|273619
|322284
|562680
|672245
|PA 739 (PAT 7307)
|118227
|170936
|210048
|273620
|322303
|562681
|672246
|PA 740 (PAT 7308)
|118288
|170957
|215596
|273642
|322304
|562682
|672247
|PA 741 (PAT 7309)
|124493
|171607
|217803
|273643
|322361
|562683
|672248
|PA 742 (PAT 7310)
|124494
|171632
|217811
|273644
|322387
|562684
|672249
|PA 744 (PAT 7312)
|124495
|171633
|217812
|273663
|322388
|562685
|672250
|PA 745 (PAT 7313)
|124496
|171655
|218333
|273664
|322949
|562690
|672251
|PA 746 (PAT 7314)
|124519
|171905
|218335
|274255
|322950
|562765
|672252
|PA 747 (PAT 7315)
|124522
|173067
|218362
|274303
|322951
|562766
|672253
|PA 748 (PAT 7316)
|124523
|173068
|218363
|274325
|323594
|562767
|672579
|PA 749 (PAT 7317)
|125042
|173091
|218364
|275021
|323613
|562768
|695862
|PA 750 (PAT 7318)
|125043
|173136
|218365
|275022
|323614
|562769
|695863
|PA 751 (PAT 7319)
|125075
|173138
|218368
|275031
|323615
|562770
|711253
|PA 755 (PAT 7320)
|125076
|173544
|218369
|275087
|323616
|562771
|711477
|PA 756 (PAT 7321)
|125145
|173853
|218381
|275551
|323620
|562772
|719977
|PA 757 (PAT 7322)
|125147
|173854
|218392
|276008
|323640
|562774
|720020
|PA 758 (PAT 7323)
|125150
|173875
|218393
|285057
|324716
|562776
|887527
|PA 759 (PAT 7324)
|125151
|182415
|218448
|285058
|325337
|562777
|PA 185 (PA 2061) (PAT 7354)
|PA 760 (PAT 7325)
|125176
|182433
|218449
|285059
|325338
|562778
|PA 186 (PA 2062 & PA 2062A) (PAT 7355)
|PA 761 (PAT 7326)
|125177
|182434
|218450
|285060
|333761
|562779
|PA 187 (PA2063) (PAT 7356)
|PA 762 (PAT 7327)
|125772
|182438
|218470
|285069
|334628
|562781
|PA 188 (PA 2064) (PAT 7359)
|PA 763 (PAT 7328)
|125797
|182440
|218471
|285076
|334629
|572086
|PA 189 (PA 2065) (PAT 7357)
|PA 773 (PAT 7329)
|125837
|182468
|218480
|285088
|335092
|626535
|PA 199 (PA 2067) (PAT 7361)
|PA 774 (PAT 7330)
|125856
|182472
|218481
|285089
|335442
|672170
|PA 200 (PA 2068) (PAT 7362)
|PA 775 (PAT 7331)
|127040
|182473
|219051
|285090
|335443
|672171
|PA 201 (PA 2066) (PAT 7360)
|PA 776 (PAT 7332)
|127041
|183017
|219052
|285091
|335446
|672172
|PA 2011 (PAT 7338)
|PA 777 (PAT 7333)
|127444
|183069
|219053
|285629
|335468
|672173
|PA 202 (PA 2069) (PAT 7358)
|PA 778 (PAT 7334)
|135139
|183090
|219054
|285634
|344008
|672174
|PA 2071e (PA 2071 & PA 2072) (PAT 7340)
|PA 779 (PAT 7335)
|137058
|183091
|219055
|285635
|344010
|672175
|PA 2133 (PAT 7347)
|PA 780 (PAT 7336)
|137059
|183092
|219145
|285652
|344012
|672176
|PA 2139 (PAT 7348)
|PA 781 (PAT 7337)
|137060
|183093
|219146
|285657
|344013
|672177
|PA 2140 (PAT 7349)
|PA 90 (PA 2161) (PAT 6945)
|137199
|183115
|219147
|285708
|344014
|672178
|PA 2141 (PAT 7350)
|PA 91 (PA 2157) (PAT 6946)
|137200
|183118
|219166
|285709
|344029
|672179
|PA 2185 (PAT 7351)
|PA 92 (PA 2158) (PAT 6947)
|137848
|188411
|219167
|285732
|344030
|672180
|PA 2586(PAT6952)
|PA 93 (PA 2159) (PAT 6948)
|143310
|188414
|220349
|285734
|344031
|672194
|PA 63 (PAT 7363)
|PA 94 (PA 2162) (PAT 6949)
|147879
|188415
|220350
|285759
|344580
|672195
|PA 637 (PAT 7273)
|PA 95 (PA 2163) (PAT 6950)
|151198
|188422
|220351
|286396
|344581
|672196
|PA 638 (PAT 7274)
|PA 96 (PA 2160) (PAT 6951)
|152985
|188443
|225800
|286415
|344582
|672197
|PA 639 (PAT 7275)
|152991
|188444
|225801
|287100
|344583
|672198
|PA 64 (PAT 7364)
|152992
|188445
|225802
|287122
|344584
|672199
|PA 640 (PAT 7276)
|152993
|188446
|225804
|287631
|344633
|672200
|PA 644 (PAT 7277)
|152998
|188502
|225818
|292388
|344637
|672201
|PA 646 (PAT 7278)
|153006
|188519
|225819
|292389
|344655
|672202
|PA 743 (PAT 7311)
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Pickle Crow
|711863
711867
711868
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources Ltd.
|Pickle Crow
|695864
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources (JV) Projects Ltd.
1 Metal equivalents for the and Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results reported in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz, silver price of US$25/oz and zinc price of US$2,500/t. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper, 85% for precious metals and 50% for zinc.
For Exploration Results, CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.0822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038).
For Mineral Resource Estimates, CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at Green Bay whilst in operation.
2 Timeframes are indicative and may be subject to change.
3 See ASX announcements dated 2 July 2026 and 8 April 2026.
4 See ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026.
5 See ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025.
6 See ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025.
7 See ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026.
8 Exia IT Pty Ltd, a company in which Belltree Corporate Pty Ltd (Belltree) is a 50% shareholder, provided IT services and supplied IT equipment to the Company. Until 29 June 2026, Mr Naylor was a director of Belltree and held a 30% indirect interest, and Mr Parsons also held a 20% indirect interest in Belltree. On 29 June 2026, Mr Naylor ceased to be a director of Belltree and Mr Naylor and Mr Parsons sold their respective interests in Belltree for a nominal amount. No payments were made to Belltree during the quarter.
9 See ASX announcement dated 29 April 2026.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc6ee8c4-3561-437a-beaf-07fe4da1b40d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c63ded09-0c04-483b-87c7-646afcb3bd39
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6a8dfd2-6548-4a0b-812d-d96a5192ad1d