Target Locked on Travelers from Taiwan, Japan, and Southeast Asia! Busan Tourism Organization to Launch‘2026 Revisit Busan Pass Promotion’

- Launches a win-win promotion offering Busan Pay rewards to international tourists returning to Busan

- Easy application with only a Visit Busan Pass purchase record and proof of a previous visit to Busan

- “Expecting strong repeat travel demand from Taiwan, Japan and Southeast Asia visitors who love Busan."





BUSAN, South Korea, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) has announced the launch of the ‘2026 Revisit Busan Pass Promotion’, a special welcome gift for international Free Independent Travelers (FITs) returning to Busan.

In line with the recent expansion of regional low-cost carrier (LCC) flights from Taiwan, Japan and Southeast Asia to Busan, the campaign will offer practical benefits to smart travelers looking to fall back in love with Busan’s charm.

The promotion is open to international tourists who have previously visited Busan and have repurchased the Visit Busan Pass, an exclusive tourist pass for international visitors, for their upcoming trip. Upon meeting the conditions, participants will receive Busan Pay credits worth up to KRW 20,000 as a reward. This mobile local currency can be used instantly like cash at participating small businesses throughout Busan. The reward amount varies depending on the type of pass purchased: KRW 10,000 for purchasers of the 24-Hour Pass and BIG3 Pass, and KRW 20,000 for purchasers of the 48-Hour Pass and BIG5 Pass.

The application process is simple. Travelers can visit the dedicated multilingual promotional microsite and complete the application in three easy steps:

• Enter their Visit Busan Pass purchase information, • Upload proof of a previous visit to Busan (such as a Gimhae International Airport e-ticket, a previous Busan hotel receipt or voucher, etc.), and • Verify the Busan Pay account to receive the reward.

The official added, “Through this Revisit campaign prepared with our gratitude, we hope more global travelers will experience Busan's warm hospitality and exclusive benefits.”

This promotion is available on a first-come, first-served basis while the allocated budget lasts and may close early once the budget is exhausted. Detailed application methods and precautions can be found through the multilingual pop-up windows on the official Visit Busan Pass website and mobile app.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a672ca74-778c-45f7-b8d3-49d1f0da2b3f

Visit Busan Pass Official, Tel: +82 1660-1122, visitbusanpass@tourpass.kr