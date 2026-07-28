HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Expands Distributed Shipbuilding to Amphibious Ships

PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has expanded its distributed shipbuilding strategy to include modular unit construction for the U.S. Navy’s amphibious transport dock program, beginning with Philadelphia (LPD 32). This expansion builds on the proven success achieved through distributed shipbuilding in HII’s destroyer program, further strengthening the company’s commitment to increasing throughput and supporting the national industrial base.

“Expanding distributed shipbuilding into the LPD program is a critical step in scaling capacity to meet rising fleet demand,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “By shifting selected structural units to trusted partners, just as we’ve successfully done in the Flight III destroyer program, we’re enabling more parallel construction and freeing our Ingalls team to focus on the complex assembly and integration work that only a major shipyard can perform.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-expands-distributed-shipbuilding-to-amphibious-ships.

Ingalls is extending distributed construction to amphibious ships, with eight structural units for Philadelphia (LPD 32) awarded to two partners and already in early production. This approach builds on the efficiencies demonstrated in the Flight III destroyer program, where partner-built units for Thad Cochran (DDG 135) arrived ahead of the ship’s October 2025 keel authentication and supported early-sequence work. Ingalls aims to replicate those efficiencies across the amphibious shipbuilding line.

Looking ahead, distributed shipbuilding remains central to meeting Navy fleet demand. Last year, HII doubled its distributed shipbuilding workload, and the company plans to increase outsourced shipbuilding hours by another 30% in 2026, with amphibs representing a significant share of that growth.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

228-355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39eac154-068b-45c8-a8d8-e648f7151492