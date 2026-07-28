PODD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Insulet Corporation Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by August 31, 2026

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Insulet Corporation (“Insulet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PODD) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Insulet investments, you have until August 31, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Insulet made public statements that were misleading for failure to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective and (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury.

On March 12, 2026, Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” On this news, the price of Insulet shares declined by $16.23 per share, or approximately 7%, from $236.07 per share on March 12, 2026 to close at $219.84 on March 13, 2026.

Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initiation” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction,” this time “for specific lots of Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.” On this news, the price of Insulet shares declined by $7.79 per share, or approximately 5%, from $153.80 per share on May 26, 2026 to close at $146.01 on May 27, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com