Rapid Nutrition Expands Owned-Brand Portfolio Through AI-Driven Commercial Intelligence

LONDON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), is pleased to announce the expansion of its owned-brand portfolio through the rollout of its new Premium Nutrition Pantry across the HealthShop+ wellness hub network and online channels.

The initial rollout of the Premium Nutrition Pantry will comprise up to 100 premium wholefood products featuring sustainably sourced, minimally processed ingredients designed to complement the Company's evidence-based nutrition philosophy and support healthier everyday living.

The launch represents an important milestone in Rapid Nutrition's strategy to expand higher-margin owned-brand sales while leveraging its vertically integrated wellness platform to accelerate product innovation, improve commercial agility and support long-term growth.

Historically, this category has generated annual sales approaching A$1 million across the Company's wellness hubs. Management believes introducing the Premium Nutrition Pantry under the Rapid Nutrition brand provides an opportunity to build upon this established consumer demand while strengthening brand ownership, increasing margin potential and supporting long-term shareholder value.

The acquisition of the HealthShop+ wellness hub network has also provided Rapid Nutrition with access to valuable real-time customer purchasing data and category insights across multiple wellness hubs. As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, the Company is progressively incorporating AI-driven analytics to better understand customer purchasing behaviour, emerging wellness trends and evolving category demand.

These insights are expected to support faster identification of high-potential product opportunities, optimise merchandising decisions and accelerate the expansion of both the Premium Nutrition Pantry and the Company's broader owned-brand portfolio across its wellness hubs and online channels.

The launch of the Premium Nutrition Pantry represents the first commercial application of this strategy, demonstrating how proprietary customer data, AI-driven analytics and Rapid Nutrition's vertically integrated wellness platform can be combined to identify emerging category opportunities, accelerate product expansion and strengthen higher-margin owned-brand sales.

By combining customer insights with disciplined commercial execution, Rapid Nutrition believes it is building a more agile and scalable growth platform capable of responding more quickly to evolving consumer demand while creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, said:

"The launch of the Premium Nutrition Pantry is about far more than introducing a new product range. By combining proprietary consumer insights with AI-driven analytics, we're building a smarter, more agile business that can identify emerging opportunities earlier, accelerate innovation and continue expanding our higher-margin owned-brand portfolio. The launch of the Premium Nutrition Pantry is the first commercial demonstration of this capability, translating customer insights into new products that strengthen vertical integration, deepen customer engagement and build a scalable platform for sustainable long-term growth."

Rapid Nutrition intends to continue leveraging customer insights, digital capabilities and its vertically integrated wellness platform to identify new category opportunities, accelerate owned-brand expansion and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value as it continues executing its growth strategy.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD) is a HealthTech and wellness company focused on developing evidence-based nutritional solutions supported by scientific research, digital innovation and personalised wellness. Through its SystemLS® platform and recently acquired HealthShop+ wellness hubs, the Company is building an integrated ecosystem that combines clinically researched nutrition, practitioner-led health services and emerging AI-driven technologies to support long-term consumer health outcomes.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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