Renters in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon Are Choosing Bed and Mattress Rentals Over Buying in 2026

Bangalore, India, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of everything a household sets up when moving into a rented flat, the bed frame and mattress are typically the two most expensive items to buy, the two least easy to move, and the two with the weakest resale story, which is why bed and mattress rentals are climbing across Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon in 2026, listed on platforms including Rentomojo from ₹263 a month for a single bed, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/beds-on-rent

The demand is concentrated in the neighbourhoods that see the fastest tenant turnover: OMR, Velachery and Porur in Chennai; Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini in Delhi; Whitefield, Electronic City and Marathahalli in Bangalore; Powai, Thane and Goregaon in Mumbai; and Cyber City, Sohna Road and Sector 49 in Gurgaon. Project-cycle housing and IT-corridor mobility dominate the tenant profile. A single is bought in year one, a queen is bought in year three when the flat becomes shared, both are difficult to move, and neither has a serious resale channel.

The purchase economics carry three hidden lines that ownership advocates rarely price in. A ₹18,000-to-₹40,000 bed frame plus a ₹12,000-to-₹35,000 mattress, based on category listings on major e-commerce platforms in July 2026, carries transport and reassembly costs of ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 on every relocation, occasional re-polishing or replacement of the frame joints, and a resale that recovers rarely more than 10% of the original outlay. Second-hand markets often refuse used mattresses outright. Bed frames disassembled by movers often do not survive intact for the next lease.

Priced against that, the rental line looks distinct. Rentomojo's bed rentals list from ₹263 a month for single frames and around ₹392 a month for a Napster queen, per the company's Bangalore catalogue, with mattress plans separately available under ₹500 a month. Against a ₹52,000 combined purchase of a queen bed and mattress, the monthly rental line becomes a straightforward cost-control comparison for tenure-bound renters, particularly those on 11-month leases with the option to move. Bed and mattress rentals convert two of the largest household setup lines into monthly operating expenses matched to the actual tenure of the flat.

On Rentomojo, customers picking a bed choose between frame variants including single, queen, king and storage-integrated formats, with mattresses available in memory-foam and orthopaedic tiers. Delivery is a 2.54-day network average with professional assembly, minimum tenure runs from three months to 36, and the subscription covers free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation between cities on the network. Advance-payment plans carry up to 15% off. A mattress can be swapped or ended independently of the frame, a common request during a household size change. Payment is monthly on card, UPI or net-banking, booking completes in the app or website, and the refundable security deposit is one month's rent on most plans.

The resale-value objection deserves its own line here. Owners who assume they will recover a meaningful share of a bed or mattress purchase on exit rarely do. Second-hand marketplaces price a two-year-old queen frame at ten to fifteen percent of purchase, list a used mattress rarely at all, and the seller carries the transport cost to close the transaction. Rented, both categories return through Rentomojo's own logistics network at end of tenure, at no additional cost to the customer, and the refundable deposit closes the transaction in full. That is a materially different exit line than the one an owner is looking at.

Renting a bed and mattress on a monthly plan is a budgeted alternative to household setup capital for renters whose horizons do not exceed the flat they currently occupy. The setup that would have consumed forty to fifty thousand rupees in upfront capital, and produced a resale loss on exit, is now a line item on the same monthly budget as the rent. In tenure-bound households across Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon, Rentomojo's bed and mattress catalogue is anchored around that arithmetic. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/furniture/beds-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: Figures in this release are sourced from rentomojo.com and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus and are provided for general market context. Pricing varies by city, product and plan and may change.

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