EXOSENS TRIPLES THERMAL CAMERA PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO SUPPORT ACCELERATING DEMAND FOR DRONE AND COUNTER-DRONE APPLICATIONS

Exosens plans to triple its thermal camera production capacity in 2026, reinforcing its industrial capabilities in the fastest growing defense markets

Supporting accelerating demand for compact thermal imaging solutions for seamless integration into next-generation drone and counter-drone systems

Leveraging Exosens’ UxV market expertise, agile supply chain and scalable industrial capabilities to support leading defense OEMs and autonomous systems developers





Press release, Mérignac (France), 28 July 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces plans to triple its production capacity for thermal cameras in 2026, in response to accelerating global demand for advanced imaging solutions supporting next-generation drone and counter-drone applications.

The rapid evolution of modern conflicts is reshaping defense priorities, accelerating the deployment of autonomous systems across air, land and maritime domains. Drone and counter-drone systems have become a core pillar of modern warfare, driven by the increasing need for rapidly deployable, mission-ready and cost-efficient defense capabilities that can be fielded at scale.

Exosens' advanced imaging technology portfolio is ideally positioned to address the rapidly evolving operational needs of modern defense operations. Its compact, SWaP-optimized thermal cameras enable seamless integration into drone payloads and counter-drone systems, supporting detection, identification, tracking and targeting of potential threats across a wide range of defense missions.

Leveraging its deep understanding of UxV market requirements, Exosens supports leading defense OEMs and autonomous systems developers throughout the design-in phase. Combined with an agile supply chain and scalable industrial capabilities, the Group enables faster integration and time-to-market, supporting large-scale deployment of next-generation drone and counter-drone systems.

"The tripling of our thermal camera production capacity reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced imaging technologies across drone and counter-drone applications. As autonomous systems continue to reshape modern defense operations, our customers increasingly require compact, cost-effective thermal imaging solutions that can be rapidly deployed into next-generation platforms. This expansion reinforces our ability to support accelerating customer demand with scalable industrial capabilities, while strengthening our position as a trusted, ITAR-free strategic partner for leading defense OEMs and autonomous systems developers. It also reflects our confidence in the long-term structural growth of the drone and counter-drone market’, said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

This announcement complements the previously announced doubling of cooled infrared camera production capacity dedicated to long-range surveillance and counter-drone systems, reinforcing Exosens' ability to address the full spectrum of operational requirements across modern defense.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 13 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment