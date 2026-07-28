Adventure of Extremes: JETOUR G700 and Ed Stafford Conquer the World’s Toughest Terrains

WUHU, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, JETOUR Auto has forged an in-depth partnership with Discovery to co-produce Season 2 of Adventure of Extremes, while also sponsoring its flagship annual documentary Marooned with Ed Stafford. This collaboration marks the first time world-renowned explorer Ed Stafford has teamed up with an automotive brand in a Discovery-led production, creating an immersive exploration series that spans extreme survival and off-road expeditions across three continents.

Marooned with Ed Stafford stands as one of the world’s most influential outdoor survival documentaries. Its Chapter of Water 2025 accumulated 360 million global impressions and received the Gold Award in the Reality Series category at the 2025 Telly Awards. In the new season, Marooned with Ed Stafford: Chapter of Fire, Ed Stafford journeys to Ecuador, Colombia, Morocco, Iceland, and beyond to explore iconic fire-themed landscapes. He undertakes solo extreme survival challenges with no food, no tools and no camera crew.





Ed Stafford is the first explorer to hike the entire length of the Amazon River. Renowned worldwide for his extreme survival challenges, he is hailed as the Modern Robinson Crusoe. His pioneering and persistent spirit aligns seamlessly with the G700's product proposition: Beyond the Horizon. As the official vehicle of Adventure of Extremes, the JETOUR G700 will serve as Ed Stafford's mobile exploration base throughout the journey, enabling him to traverse the most extreme wilderness on Earth.

Built on JETOUR’s “Travel+” strategy, Adventure of Extremes is a product IP designed to validate vehicle capability through real-world testing in demanding environments. The series explores extreme terrains around the world, reinforcing JETOUR’s off-road DNA through authentic expedition experiences.

In Season 2, Adventure of Extremes will integrate the extreme environments featured in Marooned with Ed Stafford. Across the series, Ed Stafford will test the G700 in a wide range of challenging terrains worldwide, demonstrating its performance and engineering capability in real off-road conditions.

This collaboration marks a key initiative for JETOUR to deepen its global brand presence and prove its product strength in extreme real-world scenarios. Short episodes of Adventure of Extremes Season 2 will be released sequentially starting August 2026.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff9b54a8-2e30-48f9-8ee1-387aeb9603a1