RENK successfully refinances and expands financial flexibility

New unsecured financing replaces previous IPO structure and significantly reduces annual financing costs

Improved contractual terms create more scope for growth, investment and future acquisitions

Refinancing underwritten by international banking syndicate with lending commitments far in excess of the required volume is clear confirmation of RENK’s strong positioning in the international credit market





Augsburg, July 28, 2026 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, has successfully realigned its financing structure. RENK is fully refinancing its previous syndicated loan agreements with a new unsecured syndicated loan package in the amount of € 1.05 billion.

CFO of RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje said: “This successful refinancing is a clear sign that the capital market recognizes RENK’s strategic strength and dynamic growth path. The new unsecured financing structure gives us the financial foundation to systematically achieve our growth objectives by 2030, both organically and through targeted acquisitions.”

This refinancing replaces RENK’s previous leveraged buyout (LBO) financing with a flexible unsecured financing structure. The elimination of the previous collateral concept is a key advantage of the new financing, giving RENK additional entrepreneurial freedom and enabling the Company to make strategic decisions more quickly and more independently of lenders going forward. The refinancing involved targeted alignment of the bank portfolio with RENK’s future strategic requirements.

The new financing comprises a long-term syndicated loan of € 450 million, a revolving credit facility of € 225 million, and a syndicated guarantee line of € 375 million. All of the facilities have a term of five years with the option to extend twice for one year in each case.

The refinancing attracted great interest in the financial market and was fully supported by all banks involved. The total lending commitments from the international banking syndicate far exceeded the volume actually needed, which underscores RENK’s strong positioning as a borrower in the international credit market, and reflects the Company’s extremely positive performance of recent years.

Markus Hammes, Head of Treasury at RENK, said: “The new financing is an important milestone for RENK. This long-term financing, with significantly improved terms, strengthens our financial position in the long term”

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2024, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 1.14 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

For further information, please visit www.renk.com

Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.



