Stellantis Announces Agreement to Sell Free2move’s Car-sharing Business to Mutares

Free2move provides free-floating car-sharing services in Europe and the United States

Stellantis will prioritize continuity for customers, partners, and employees throughout the process, expected to close by the end of 2026

Amsterdam/Munich, July 28, 2026 – Stellantis and Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares,” ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today announced an agreement for the sale of Stellantis’ entire shareholding in the Free2move car-sharing business to Mutares. The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Free2move offers short- and long-term free-floating car-sharing, bookable 24/7 through a proprietary mobile application. It operates one of the most geographically diversified car-sharing platforms, with fleets across 14 cities in Europe and the United States.

This transaction aligns with the strategy set out in Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The Company applies a disciplined approach to capital allocation, directing investments and resources to the regions, brands and technologies that can generate the strongest returns.

With the signing of an agreement to acquire Free2move’s car-sharing business, Mutares establishes a new platform in the mobility sector. Its plans include the revamped management of its international fleet, continued transition to battery-electric vehicles, and renewed attention to customer experience and the urban mobility needs of municipalities.

As an independent entity under Mutares, Free2move’s car-sharing business is expected to benefit from enhanced agility, dedicated investment and increased operational flexibility, helping it pursue growth in a competitive mobility market.

“By sharpening our focus on core automotive activities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver long-term performance,” commented Virgilio Cerutti, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Stellantis. “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to support a smooth transition process for customers, partners, and employees.”

“Free2move’s car-sharing business combines a strong, internationally recognized brand with clear potential for operational improvement following an intended carve-out from Stellantis,” commented Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adding: “Together with the management team, we look forward to strengthening Free2move’s operating model and further developing the company into an independent leading platform in the mobility sector.”

Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary conditions under relevant laws and statutory provisions.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

​​

Fernão Silveira​

​+31 6 43 25 43 41

fernao.silveira@stellantis.com​

​​

Nathalie Roussel​

​+33 6 87 77 41 82

nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com​

communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in Italy

Community

Pasquo Cicchini +39 345 146 2429

Angela Gammino +39 3357186754 angela.gammino@community.it;

Sara Panarello +39 376 186 8354 sara.panarello@community.it

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Stellantis Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. There can be no assurance that the contemplated transactions will be completed or that the expected scope or timing will be achieved.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; Stellantis’ ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; Stellantis’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; Stellantis’ ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; Stellantis’ ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants; Stellantis’ ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; Stellantis’ ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies; Stellantis’ ability to access funding to execute its business plan; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with Stellantis’ relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; Stellantis’ ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in Stellantis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment