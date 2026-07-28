Alstom S.A.: Alstom and its partners reach financial close for Israel’s Haifa-Nazareth light rail project

Alstom and its partners reach financial close for Israel’s Haifa-Nazareth light rail project

Financial close marks a major milestone, enabling the project to move into full-scale execution

Alstom's share of this turnkey project is valued at approximately €7 5 0 million 1 , including rolling stock and long-term maintenance

The project will strengthen connectivity across northern Israel and provide a sustainable mobility solution for around 100,000 passengers every day





28 July 2026 – Alstom and its consortium partners have reached financial close for the Israel’s Haifa-Nazareth (NofiT) light rail project, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of one of Israel’s largest public transportation initiatives.

Awarded in 2024 by Trans Israel, the project will deliver a 41-kilometre light rail line connecting Haifa, Nazareth and surrounding communities through 20 stations. Expected to serve approximately 100,000 passengers daily, the line will improve access to employment, education and essential services while helping reduce road congestion and emissions.

The achievement of financial close reflects the close collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, the Ministry of Finance, Trans Israel and the consortium partners in advancing one of the country’s most significant public transportation projects.

Valued at approximately €2 billion, the project represents a major investment in the future of public transportation in northern Israel. Alstom’s share is valued approximately at €750 million and includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the rail systems, as well as long-term maintenance.

“Reaching financial close is a major achievement for the NofiT light rail project and demonstrates the strong commitment of all partners involved,” said Yael Rosenman Gross, Managing Director of Alstom Israel. “This milestone allows us to move forward with confidence and begin delivering a mobility solution that will improve connectivity, support economic development and benefit communities across northern Israel for decades to come.”

The project is being delivered by a consortium comprising Alstom, Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd. Under the agreement.

Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd. will deliver the civil and infrastructure works, while operations and maintenance will subsequently be carried out through a dedicated joint venture comprising Electra Afikim, Minrav and Alstom.

With financial close now achieved, the project enters a new phase of delivery. Construction and implementation activities will progress in the coming years, bringing northern Israel one step closer to a modern transportation network designed to enhance regional connectivity, support economic growth and provide sustainable mobility for future generations.

About Alstom in Israel

For more than 40 years, Alstom has been a trusted partner in Israel’s transportation sector, contributing to some of the country’s most significant rail and urban mobility projects.

With more than 320 employees in Israel, Alstom combines global expertise with local talent to design, deliver, operate and maintain sustainable transportation solutions. The company’s teams work every day to improve mobility, connect communities and support the country’s long-term economic and social development.

Through innovation, operational excellence and a strong commitment to people, Alstom continues to play an active role in shaping the future of mobility in Israel and supporting the country’s transition towards more connected and sustainable transportation.

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com. Press contact Head Quarter

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com Africa, Middle East and Central Asia Region (AMECA)

Souade BEKHTI – Tel.: +971 56 9954576

souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com Israel

Sharon ROWE – Tel.: + 972-54-6781358

sharon.rowe@alstomgroup.com Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com





1 This order will be booked in the second quarter of Alstom’s fiscal year 2026/27

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