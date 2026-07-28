INVL Family Office raises USD 17.4 million for a fund investing in the private equity secondary market

INVL Family Office, one of the largest multi-family offices in the Baltic states, has completed the offering of the Global PE Secondaries Access Fund in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The fund was launched in June this year. During the offering period, the fund raised USD 17.4 million from 49 investors. The fund's assets will be allocated to one of the private equity secondary funds managed by U.S.-based investment manager Adams Street Partners.

"The successful fundraising demonstrates that investors across the Baltic States are showing growing interest in global alternative investments and are seeking new opportunities to diversify their portfolios. We are seeing increasing interest in private equity secondary strategies and believe they will play an important role in investors' portfolios in the years ahead," says Antonas Kostinas, Fund Manager of the Global PE Secondaries Access Fund.

The private equity secondary market has emerged as an important segment of alternative investments in recent years. Through a single investment, it can offer access to established private equity portfolios and indirect exposure to over a thousand private companies worldwide.

With more than five decades of experience, Adams Street Partners is one of the world's most experienced investment managers in the private equity secondary market. The firm manages more than USD 73 billion in assets, has invested in more than 1,300 private equity funds, serves on the advisory boards of more than 500 funds, and has been investing in the secondary market since 1986.

"The success of a private equity secondary strategy largely depends on rigorous investment selection. When choosing an investment partner, we prioritized the experience, global reach and proven ability to identify attractive investment opportunities," says A. Kostinas.

The Global PE Secondaries Access Fund was established and is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States. The fund units were distributed by the financial brokerage company INVL Financial Advisors, operating under the INVL Family Office brand.

About INVL Family Office

INVL Family Office is one of the largest multi-family offices in the Baltic states, overseeing more than EUR 1 billion in investment assets on behalf of families across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. INVL Family Office prepares and updates investment strategies for individuals and legal entities, analyses third-party investment products and services, represents clients in dealings with such providers, offers wealth transfer planning and other investment services.

INVL Family Office is part of the Invalda INVL group, which has been operating for more than 30 years.

For more information, visit: www.invlseimosbiuras.com

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street is a global investment firm managing a comprehensive suite of private markets investment solutions. The firm provides private equity and private credit strategies to institutional investors, growth capital to innovative companies, and evergreen funds that offer access to multiple strategies through a single, investor-friendly commitment. The firm also supports wealth advisors with private markets solutions structured to be more flexible and accessible than traditional closed-end funds. With over 50 years of experience, Adams Street leverages deep market insights, global relationships, and proprietary data as it seeks to help investors achieve long-term investment goals. The firm is 100% employee-owned, manages USD 73 billion in assets, and operates out of 15 offices globally.

For more information, visit: www.adamsstreetpartners.com

Further information:

Antonas Kostinas

Fund Manager of the Global PE Secondaries Access Fund

antonas.kostinas@invl.com