Central Bank of Jordan Selects BIO-key for National Biometric Authentication Initiative

AMMAN, Jordan and HOLMDEL, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global leader in biometric-powered identity and access management (IAM), today announced that the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) is working with BIO-key on a national initiative to modernize how end clients authenticate across Jordan’s financial sector, which serves a total population of 11.6 million.

The CBJ initiative reflects a broader move toward biometric-first authentication, with the objective of reducing and ultimately eliminating end-client dependency on passwords, tokens and other traditional credentials and their related costs. By tying authentication directly to an individual’s identity, the initiative aims to strengthen security while creating a simpler, more consistent and lower cost authentication experience across Jordan’s financial ecosystem.

The CBJ is leveraging BIO-key’s unique experience in large-scale biometric authentication and identity security for the initiative and utilizing its PortalGuard and WEB-key technologies to enable secure biometric authentication across digital and financial environments.

“The Central Bank of Jordan is developing a national initiative to transform authentication for end clients across Jordan’s financial sector,” said Alaa Wrekat, Head of Cybersecurity Department at the Central Bank of Jordan. “Our vision is to establish biometric authentication as the national standard, reducing reliance on passwords and other legacy authentication methods. We selected BIO-Key International as our partner for this initiative based on its biometric expertise and proven experience supporting large-scale deployments across financial institutions in EMEA. We believe this collaboration can set a new benchmark for secure digital identity in Jordan’s financial sector.”

“This initiative represents much more than a technology deployment. It reflects a broader shift in how we think about digital identity, moving away from credentials people know or carry toward identity that can be securely tied to the individual,” said Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key International. “We are already working with financial institutions across the region to address their specific identity and authentication challenges, giving us a strong understanding of the security, operational and regulatory realities they face. Working with the Central Bank of Jordan on this vision is an important milestone for BIO-key. Jordan has the opportunity to establish a new benchmark for secure authentication in the financial sector, and we are proud to bring our regional experience, biometric expertise and identity security capabilities to that journey.”

BIO-key’s engagement with Jordan’s financial sector has developed through its work with banking and cybersecurity leaders in the country. Earlier this month BIO-key partnered with the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ) for a digital identity and cybersecurity workshop in Amman, held under the patronage of Dr. Maher Al-Mahrouq, ABJ’s Director General. The event brought together stakeholders from Jordan’s banking community to explore the evolving role of identity, authentication and biometrics in financial-sector cybersecurity.

“Working alongside the Central Bank of Jordan on an initiative of this scale is a significant milestone for BIO-key and a strong validation of the trust our team has built in Jordan,” said Almuez Mansour, International Sales Leader at BIO-key International. “The vision goes beyond adding biometrics as another authentication factor. It is about moving toward a fully biometric-oriented authentication model, eliminating dependency on passwords, tokens, and other traditional credentials for end clients. This is an opportunity to help shape the future of authentication across an entire financial ecosystem and support Jordan in building a simpler, stronger and more secure approach to digital identity.”

The CBJ initiative builds on BIO-key’s experience with biometric authentication at significant scale. In discussions with Jordanian institutions, a critical emphasis was BIO-key’s technological contribution to one of the world’s largest biometric banking deployments, supporting more than 30million customers across over 850 branches. This customer deployment demonstrates how biometric identity can be deployed at scale while addressing the security, operational and overhead requirements of financial institutions.

The scope, implementation framework, and timeline of the national initiative are being developed between BIO-key and the Central Bank of Jordan. Additional details will be announced as the initiative progresses.

About the Central Bank of Jordan (www.cbj.gov.jo)

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) is the monetary authority of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, responsible for maintaining monetary and financial stability and regulating and supervising Jordan’s banking and financial sector.

About BIO-key International (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key International is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and identity-bound biometric authentication solutions, helping organizations secure access for employees, customers and citizens. With more than 27 years of experience and customers across banking, government, healthcare and other sectors, BIO-key provides authentication and identity solutions designed to reduce reliance on passwords and strengthen the connection between digital identity and the individual.

BIO-key operates across the United States, Spain, Portugal, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Nigeria. For more information, visit BIO-Key’s website.

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