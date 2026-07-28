HERE Road Alerts supports higher Euro NCAP safety ratings with real-time hazard intelligence

HERE Road Alerts is now recognized by Data for Road Safety (DFRS) to contribute up to 1.35 Euro NCAP points through compliant hazard alert services.

This enables automakers to maximize Safety Assist scores with real-time local hazard insights and high-frequency updates.

The service enhances driver safety by delivering timely warnings on road conditions, incidents and environmental hazards.



Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, today announced that its HERE Road Alerts service now formally fulfills the requirements defined by Data for Road Safety (DFRS) to support Euro New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scoring for real-time road hazard information. This milestone enables automakers using HERE Road Alerts to qualify for up to 1.35 Euro NCAP points, depending on implemented use cases and system capabilities.



Enabling higher safety scores through compliant hazard alerts



With the latest Euro NCAP protocols placing increased emphasis on advanced Speed Assist Systems, vehicles are rewarded for their ability to receive local hazard information and inform drivers about these hazards through connected services. HERE Road Alerts directly addresses these requirements by delivering real-time information on hazards such as accidents, roadworks, slippery roads and reduced visibility as key inputs for Speed Assist and Safety Assist scoring.



Driving both compliance and real-world safety



Beyond regulatory alignment, HERE Road Alerts provides tangible safety value by enabling vehicles to anticipate and helping drivers respond to real-world driving risks. The cloud-based service aggregates data from vehicle sensors, traffic feeds and other sources, delivering timely and high-confidence alerts to support safer driving decisions.



This enables:

Earlier awareness of hazards ahead on the road;

Safer speed adaptation based on conditions;

Reduced risk of accidents caused by weather, congestion or unexpected events;

Enhanced performance of ADAS and speed assist systems.

“As vehicle safety technologies become increasingly connected and data-driven, automakers need solutions that not only help improve driver awareness but also support evolving safety assessment requirements,” said Remco Timmer, SVP, Head of Automotive Solutions at HERE Technologies. “Our market-leading HERE Road Alerts provides automakers with real-time hazard information from a broad ecosystem of connected sources, helping them enhance safety experiences for drivers while maximizing their Euro NCAP scores. Beyond delivering hazard intelligence to vehicles, HERE can also support OEMs in contributing vehicle-generated hazard data to the DFRS ecosystem, providing a streamlined path to connected safety compliance and Euro NCAP eligibility.”



A scalable pathway for automakers to maximize Euro NCAP performance



As Euro NCAP ratings increasingly influence consumer purchasing decisions and brand perception, automakers require scalable solutions that support both safety performance and compliance.



In addition, HERE can support automakers in meeting the data contribution requirements associated with Euro NCAP eligibility. Through the HERE Professional Services team, HERE can help implement, host and maintain the delivery of vehicle-generated road hazard data to the Data for Road Safety (DFRS) ecosystem, simplifying participation in the connected safety framework and helping OEMs accelerate deployment.



By integrating HERE Road Alerts, automakers gain a scalable solution to:

Improve Safety Assist scores through real-time hazard awareness;

Align with evolving Euro NCAP protocols for connected safety services;

Deliver enhanced driver assistance capabilities across vehicle segments;

Simplify Euro NCAP compliance through optional support services.

Eligibility for scoring also requires automakers to actively participate by contributing relevant data for at least one supported use case via DFRS, ensuring a collaborative ecosystem that improves data quality and coverage over time.



This participation model aligns with HERE’s Privacy by Design principles and does not involve sharing personal data, user identities or other attributable signals with DFRS as part of the road hazard data contribution process.



Supporting the next generation of connected safety systems



HERE Road Alerts combines real-time vehicle sensor inputs, traffic intelligence and advanced cloud processing to deliver low-latency, continuously updated hazard information at scale.



As safety assessment frameworks evolve toward real-world, data-driven criteria, HERE continues to enable automakers to meet compliance requirements while delivering meaningful improvements in road safety.



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .

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