HiBob and Fulham FC extend partnership to champion the future of high-performing teams

London, UK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the people platform helping organisations adapt and thrive in the age of AI, today announces the extension of its partnership with Fulham Football Club. Building on a shared commitment to sustained performance, this renewal spotlights a mutual belief that true success, in sport or business, is never down to individual talent alone. It’s defined by adaptability, consistent development, and the collective dedication to improve every day. As both a HiBob customer and a Premier League club, Fulham embodies the agility and focus on people that will define the next generation of business success.

Business leaders today face a defining challenge: keeping pace with rapid market shifts and evolving skill sets, all while driving sustained productivity. Fulham Football Club is the embodiment of this agility. They represent the resilient, high-performing model that HiBob believes will define the next generation of business success.

Jon Don Carolis, Chief Revenue Officer at Fulham Football Club says: “Since joining the Club, HiBob has become an integral part of our partner family and we're thrilled to be extending our relationship. This renewal is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the shared ambition that has underpinned our partnership from the very beginning. We look forward to building on our collective success, and creating even greater experiences together for our supporters, partners and wider community in the seasons ahead."

HiBob helps organisations understand what is changing across their workforce, determine what to do next and execute change with confidence. That's how organisations transform workforce data into competitive advantage.

"Fulham has built a culture centred on ambition, continuous improvement and teamwork. Those are exactly the qualities we believe define the highest-performing organisations, which is why this partnership is such a natural fit.” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob.

Zehavi concludes: "Too many businesses still think competitive advantage comes from hiring great people. That's only the starting point. Sustained performance comes from how effectively you develop talent, strengthen managers and help teams adapt together over time. That's organisational intelligence, the ability to bring together people, skills and insight to build teams that continually adapt, improve and perform.”

The renewed partnership reflects a shared belief that great teams aren't born, they're built through a commitment to excellence, continuous improvement and the ability to adapt together. Because sustained success isn't driven by individual talent alone, but by creating cultures where people, teams and leaders can grow and perform together.

About Fulham

Fulham Football Club is a professional football club based in London, England, competing in the Premier League. Founded in 1879, it is London's oldest professional football club. The club has played its home matches at the historic Craven Cottage stadium, located on the banks of the River Thames, since 1896. Fulham is owned and chaired by Shahid Khan, with Tony Khan serving as Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations.

About HiBob

HiBob helps organizations transform how work gets done in the age of AI, using organizational intelligence to build more agile, high-performing workforces. Its award-winning platform, Bob, combines trusted people context, organizational intelligence, decision support and AI-powered workflows to help leaders understand change, make better workforce decisions and build more resilient, future-ready organizations.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters and Save the Children, trust Bob to unlock organizational intelligence and build future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

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