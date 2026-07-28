Aqua free Supports Drinking Water Project in Tanzania

Hamburg, 28.07.2026 - Access to safe water is still not given in many parts of the world. In Lower Moshi, a region south of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, communities and schools struggle with contaminated drinking water. Bacteria in the water cause diarrheal diseases, while high fluoride levels can lead to health issues such as dental fluorosis.

To improve water safety, our colleagues from the Netherlands and Belgium are actively engaged in an innovative initiative: the Safe Water Project Tanzania. In collaboration with Element15, 50 BAR water filtration systems are being installed in five communities. These portable filtration systems can supply safe drinking water to more than 9,000 people daily – all without requiring electricity!

How Did the Project Come About?

The collaboration with Element15 began when its founder, Ingmar, was searching for a suitable filtration solution and came across Aqua free. After an initial conversation, it quickly became clear that this project presented a great opportunity to provide a sustainable solution for safe drinking water. Together, we developed the filter and adapted it to the local requirements.

What Was Implemented on Site?

The first specially designed filters were shipped to Tanzania and installed there. After this initial success, the system was further developed and implemented in a long-term project in Ghana. Local partners of Element15 manage the operation and maintenance, ensuring that people have continuous access to safe drinking water.

How Does the System Work?

The BAR Filtration system is a mobile water purification system that is easy to transport in a suitcase. It uses a multi-stage filtration process consisting of a pre-filter, activated carbon, and a Aqua free membrane (https://www.aqua-free.com/en/membranes). The system can be connected to an existing water source or operated using a foot pump or a solar irrigation pump.

The Benefits:

● Effective Filtration: Removes bacteria, viruses, parasites, and heavy metals.

● Fluoride Reduction: A special bone charcoal filter ensures safe drinking water.

● High Capacity: Produces up to 2000 liters of safe water per hour.

● Energy Independence: Operates without electricity.

Proven Improvement in Water Quality

Laboratory results from Africa confirm the filter’s high performance: tests show that bacteria are effectively removed from the filtered water. This significantly improves water quality and reduces the risk of waterborne diseases.

Positive Feedback from the Local Community

The local people are very satisfied: they can now drink water without concerns. Demand is high, and the filter is already being successfully used not only in Tanzania but also in Ghana. There, Element15’s partners operate the system and ensure that it is available all day long. Ingmar and the Element15 team are now installing additional filters and working with government representatives to further expand the project.

A Project with a Sustainable Impact

We are proud to be part of this meaningful initiative. Access to safe drinking water should be a basic right for everyone. Developing this filter and now seeing it in use has been a rewarding experience. We look forward to seeing how the project continues to grow.



For more information on this initiative, visit:

• Aqua free references: https://www.aqua-free.com/en/project-element15

• Aqua free magazine: https://www.aqua-free.com/en/magazine/safe-water-with-the-bar-filtration-system

• Element15: www.element15.nl

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Aqua free

Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers in the field of water hygiene. Since 1999, the owner-managed company has been setting new standards for drinking-water quality and health protection. With innovative filtration and disinfection solutions, Aqua free helps protect hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industry from waterborne infections, reducing Legionella and other microorganisms. Certifications to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 underline the company’s quality standards.

Aqua free Industries, also part of the group, specialises in membrane filters and bespoke OEM solutions. The company supports customers across several European countries with comprehensive services, from development through to implementation of individual drinking-water hygiene requirements.

For further information, please visit www.aqua-free.com or contact us at:

Margaretha Gesler

European Head of Marketing & Communication

E-Mail: m.gesler@aqua-free.com

Winsbergring 31

22525 Hamburg

Germany

www.aqua-free.com