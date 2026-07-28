Product-as-a-Service Market Size to Hit USD 216.99 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product-as-a-Service Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Product-as-a-Service Market was valued at USD 120.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 216.99 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.10% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Driven Asset Intelligence, Connected Products, and Circular Economy Initiatives Accelerate Product-as-a-Service Market Growth Globally

The ongoing global move toward a subscription economy and circular economy is continually changing the way businesses operate with physical assets. There is more focus on recurring service solutions which will integrate hardware, software, preventive maintenance, data analysis, financing, and asset lifecycle management into digital service solutions. Increasing investments in smart manufacturing, connected healthcare, intelligent mobility, enterprise digitalization, and sustainable infrastructure are forecasted to significantly drive market growth going forward.

Product-as-a-Service Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 120.00 Billion

: 120.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 216.99 Billion

: 216.99 Billion CAGR : 6.10% during 2026–2035

: 6.10% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HP Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Signify N.V.

Atlas Copco AB

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Interface, Inc.

Michelin Group

Trane Technologies plc

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Product-as-a-Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Category (Consumer Products, Industrial Equipment, Medical Equipment, IT Hardware, Mobility Products)

• By Service Model (Subscription/Access-Based, Pay-per-Use, Performance/Outcome-Based, Managed Lifecycle, Others)

• By Technology (IoT-Connected Asset Platforms, Predictive Maintenance, Digital Twins & Remote Monitoring, Billing & Contract Lifecycle, Others)

• By End User (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Public Sector & Institutions, Households & Consumers, Others)

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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Category

The segment of Consumer Products has gained dominance with a market share of nearly 30.00% in the year 2025 due to growing consumer interest in subscription access to electronic goods, smart devices, and home appliances. It is expected that the segment of Medical Equipment will witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.75% in the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to growing adoption of the Product-as-a-Service model to acquire advanced medical equipment globally.

By Service Model

In 2025, the Subscription/Access-based segment was the leader in terms of market share at around 34.00% owing to increased preference among businesses for conversion of their capital investment into consistent operational expenditure via complete subscription that covers maintenance, monitoring, life cycle management, software updates, and technical support. On the other hand, the Performance/Outcome-based segment would be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 8.15% during 2026 to 2035 because companies have begun asking for service agreements based on performance of equipment.

By Technology

IoT-Connected Asset Platforms occupied the largest share in terms of revenue contribution of around 31.00% in 2025 due to the adoption of connected sensors, cloud-based asset management systems, and monitoring platforms to perform smart asset management and predictive maintenance. On the other hand, Digital Twins & Remote Monitoring held the fastest growing position, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.83% during the forecast period, on account of rising demand for virtual asset modeling and machine learning.

By End User

The Large Enterprises segment held the largest market share of around 43.00% in the Product-as-a-Service Market in 2025, thanks to large digital transformation efforts, asset upgrades at enterprises, and higher spending on connected products and the subscription model. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 8.13% in the period 2026-2035, due to the rising use of the flexible subscription model by SMEs, which lowers their capital expenditure and provides access to sophisticated equipment and digital services.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had around 35.00% share of the total Product-as-a-Service Market, retaining its dominance because of large-scale enterprise digitalization, advanced cloud infrastructure, subscription model practices, and significant investment in Industrial Internet of Things, AI-driven assets intelligence, and circular economy solutions.

Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth rate of 9.09% CAGR between 2026 and 2035 owing to quick industrialization, development of cloud infrastructure, manufacturing capability increase, adoption of Industry 4.0, and digital transformation programs in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

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Recent Developments:

2026: HP Inc. expanded its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) portfolio with enhanced AI-powered device lifecycle management, predictive analytics, and advanced security capabilities to improve endpoint performance, automate fleet management, and support hybrid work environments.

HP Inc. expanded its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) portfolio with enhanced AI-powered device lifecycle management, predictive analytics, and advanced security capabilities to improve endpoint performance, automate fleet management, and support hybrid work environments. 2025: Dell Technologies strengthened its Dell APEX portfolio by expanding subscription-based infrastructure offerings across compute, storage, devices, and multicloud services, improving operational scalability and cost optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Product-as-a-Service Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT-AS-A-SERVICE BUSINESS MODEL & DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into subscription-based business models, outcome-based services, connected product ecosystems, lifecycle management strategies, cloud-enabled service platforms, and recurring revenue models across global industries.

– Provides comprehensive insights into subscription-based business models, outcome-based services, connected product ecosystems, lifecycle management strategies, cloud-enabled service platforms, and recurring revenue models across global industries. CONNECTED ASSET TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION BENCHMARKING – Evaluates advancements across IoT-connected asset platforms, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, digital twins, cloud asset management systems, remote diagnostics, automation technologies, and intelligent lifecycle management solutions.

– Evaluates advancements across IoT-connected asset platforms, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, digital twins, cloud asset management systems, remote diagnostics, automation technologies, and intelligent lifecycle management solutions. ENTERPRISE SUBSCRIPTION & ASSET OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across manufacturing, healthcare, enterprise IT, mobility, industrial automation, infrastructure, and connected product ecosystems adopting Product-as-a-Service business models.

– Assesses market opportunities across manufacturing, healthcare, enterprise IT, mobility, industrial automation, infrastructure, and connected product ecosystems adopting Product-as-a-Service business models. CIRCULAR ECONOMY & LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of product reuse strategies, refurbishment initiatives, sustainability programs, predictive service ecosystems, asset lifecycle optimization, maintenance platforms, and enterprise digital transformation projects.

– Delivers detailed analysis of product reuse strategies, refurbishment initiatives, sustainability programs, predictive service ecosystems, asset lifecycle optimization, maintenance platforms, and enterprise digital transformation projects. CONNECTED PRODUCT STANDARDS & SERVICE PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving IoT connectivity standards, interoperability frameworks, service level agreements, predictive analytics, cloud-based monitoring systems, digital asset intelligence, and performance optimization strategies supporting Product-as-a-Service deployments.

– Examines evolving IoT connectivity standards, interoperability frameworks, service level agreements, predictive analytics, cloud-based monitoring systems, digital asset intelligence, and performance optimization strategies supporting Product-as-a-Service deployments. NEXT-GENERATION PRODUCT-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in AI-driven asset intelligence, autonomous service management, digital twins, blockchain-enabled lifecycle traceability, cloud-native service platforms, sustainable subscription ecosystems, and advanced connected technologies shaping the Product-as-a-Service Market through 2035.

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