Xeltis raises an additional €20.5m of funding to advance aXess™ toward FDA approval and US commercial launch

New investor Horizon 3 Healthcare led the round, which was supported by the European Innovation Council, Invest-NL, VI Partners, EQT Life Sciences, DaVita and other current shareholders

Builds on the €50m secured in 2025 and supports Xeltis’ next phase of clinical, regulatory and commercial execution

Additional €20.5m provides the runway to finalize the ongoing US pivotal trial of aXess™, prepare for FDA submission and US Go-To- Market, fund the European commercial rollout of aXess™, upscale manufacturing capabilities, and advance its XABG and XPAD programs in the clinic

Follows recent announcement of successful treatment of the first commercial patient in Germany





EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeltis, a leading developer of transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels, today announced that it had raised an additional €20.5m of new funding from new and existing shareholders. Participating investors included the European Innovation Council, Invest-NL, VI Partners, EQT Life Sciences, DaVita and other current shareholders, alongside Horizon 3 Healthcare, a new investor who led the round.

Combined with the €50m secured in 2025 from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and existing shareholders, this additional financing and the participation of a new lead investor demonstrates strong investor confidence in Xeltis' strategy and strengthens the company's ability to execute on its clinical, regulatory and commercial objectives.

The proceeds raised will be used to finalize the ongoing US pivotal trial of aXess™, its first-of-its-kind living vascular access solution for hemodialysis, and to prepare for FDA submission and US Go-To- Market. The funding will also enable the European commercial rollout of aXess™, the upscaling of the company’s manufacturing capabilities, and the continued advancement of its XABG and XPAD programs in the clinic.

Eliane Schutte, Chief Executive Officer, Xeltis, said: “This fundraising not only enables us to bring our groundbreaking vascular access technology to more European patients, as we continue our successful commercial rollout, but also enables us to advance our aXess™ pivotal trial in the US, prepare for US market launch and continue our other exciting clinical programs, XABG and XPAD. We welcome our new investor Horizon 3 Healthcare and thank them, and our existing investors, for their confidence in Xeltis as we look to bring much-needed alternatives to patients.”

Matt McNamara, Chief Investment Officer of Horizon 3 Healthcare, commented: “The data generated by Xeltis to date has been highly compelling and underscores the potential of aXess™ to transform the hemodialysis access landscape and improve patient outcomes. We are impressed by the company’s strong execution and rapid progress and are proud to support Xeltis as it advances aXess™ through US clinical development and European commercialization, while continuing to expand its broader pipeline of transformative implants.”

Ineke Cazander, Investment Principal, Invest NL, added: “Our continued investment in Xeltis reflects the strong progress the company has made in transformative vascular technology. The commercial launch of aXess™ in Europe marks an important milestone, and we are pleased to support the company’s next phase of commercial expansion and clinical development.”

Hermann Hauser, Board Member, European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, said: “Today's vascular implants rely on permanent synthetic or biological replacements. Xeltis is pioneering a different approach: enabling implants to gradually transform into the patient’s own living tissue. This shift illustrates how transformative technology is opening new possibilities for patients while reinforcing Europe's leadership in breakthrough medical innovations. The European Innovation Council is proud to back companies turning this vision into clinical reality.”

The fundraising follows the recent announcement by Xeltis of the European launch of aXess™, with the successful treatment of the first commercial patient in Germany. Alongside European commercialization, Xeltis continues enrollment in its US pivotal trial of aXess™, which now exceeds 50%.

Contacts

Xeltis

Eliane Schutte, CEO

Alexander Goemans, CFO

info@xeltis.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Eleanor Cooper, Aoife Minihan

+44 (0) 208 078 4357

xeltis@optimumcomms.com

About Xeltis

Xeltis is a commercial-stage medtech company developing transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels to address the limitations of current treatment options for the millions of patients requiring hemodialysis vascular access or cardiovascular replacements every year. The Company’s proprietary Restorex® platform utilizes an advanced polymer implant which is transformed into the patient’s own tissue before gradually being absorbed and leaving new, living vessels in place that support long-term clinical outcomes. Its most advanced product aXess™, an implantable blood vessel for hemodialysis vascular access, has received CE Mark approval and is now being commercially deployed across Europe. Xeltis aims to improve patient outcomes by enabling the creation of living vessels to reduce the need for repeat interventions and address significant unmet needs in vascular access. The Company’s groundbreaking technology also has high potential to be applied to other major vascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Xeltis is based in The Netherlands and the USA. Its investors include DaVita Venture Group, EQT Life Sciences, Kurma Partners, VI Partners, Ysios Capital, Grand Pharma Group, the European Innovation Council and Invest-NL, in addition to other public and private investors.

Visit the Xeltis website for more details: https://xeltis.com/