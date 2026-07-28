Result of AGM

 | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

28 JULY 2026

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson, Brigid Sutcliffe and John E Milad.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.8,596,502195,91092,44083,307
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20268,712,791158,70966,90329,756
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy6,914,764244,5931,147,947660,855
4To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy, which is set out in the Directors’ Remuneration Report6,733,712259,2691,335,070640,108
5

To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a Director7,765,224195,910498,397508,628
6To re-elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a Director7,487,418257,965597,747625,029
7To re-elect Mr J E Milad as a Director7,582,648195,910476,869712,732
8To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor8,118,182252,285265,454332,238
9To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor8,208,374600,735110,97748,073
10To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer7,836,077472,205535,804124,073
11To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20067,807,046564,070419,419177,624
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer7,677,495445,896563,880280,888
13To disapply Section 561(1)of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities7,402,586532,481729,787303,305
14To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20068,132,380578,514199,00758,258
15To approve the cancellation of the share premium account8,147,972517,007214,58988,591
16To amend the articles of association of the Company 6,465,3431,593,381314,816594,619

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • July 28, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC
    Transaction in Own Shares

    28 JULY 2026 NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES  Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 27 July 2026 it purchased for cancellation under an existing...

    Read More
  • June 30, 2026 06:00 ET | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC
    Total Voting Rights

    30 JUNE 2026 NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern Venture Trust PLC...

    Read More
 