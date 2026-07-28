Result of AGM

28 JULY 2026

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2026 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson, Brigid Sutcliffe and John E Milad.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 8,596,502 195,910 92,440 83,307 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 8,712,791 158,709 66,903 29,756 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy 6,914,764 244,593 1,147,947 660,855 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy, which is set out in the Directors’ Remuneration Report 6,733,712 259,269 1,335,070 640,108 5



To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a Director 7,765,224 195,910 498,397 508,628 6 To re-elect Ms B A Sutcliffe as a Director 7,487,418 257,965 597,747 625,029 7 To re-elect Mr J E Milad as a Director 7,582,648 195,910 476,869 712,732 8 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor 8,118,182 252,285 265,454 332,238 9 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 8,208,374 600,735 110,977 48,073 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 7,836,077 472,205 535,804 124,073 11 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 7,807,046 564,070 419,419 177,624 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 7,677,495 445,896 563,880 280,888 13 To disapply Section 561(1)of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 7,402,586 532,481 729,787 303,305 14 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 8,132,380 578,514 199,007 58,258 15 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account 8,147,972 517,007 214,589 88,591 16 To amend the articles of association of the Company 6,465,343 1,593,381 314,816 594,619

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.