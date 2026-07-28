GoldRock Metal Exchange Earns BBB Accreditation, Reinforces Transparency for Precious-Metals Buyers





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Newport Beach dealer highlights invoices before payment, insured private delivery and clear separation between dealer and IRA custodian roles

GoldRock Metal Exchange, a Newport Beach-based dealer facilitating purchases and sales of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium, today announced that it became a BBB Accredited Business on May 4, 2026.

The company's public BBB Business Profile gives consumers a place to review GoldRock's business identity, address, management and accreditation status before entering a precious-metals transaction. BBB Accreditation reflects a business's commitment to BBB Standards for Trust. It is not an endorsement, product certification or guarantee of transaction or financial outcomes.

"Trust should be verifiable before funds move," said Beau Turner, chief executive officer of GoldRock Metal Exchange. "Clients should be able to verify the business, review the selected product and price in writing, and understand which party is responsible for delivery, retirement-account administration and custody."

GoldRock's public website describes separate transaction paths for direct purchases and self-directed IRA transactions. For direct purchases, the company confirms the selected product and transaction price and provides an invoice before payment. Insured private delivery is available for eligible purchases, subject to transaction and carrier terms.

For self-directed IRA transactions, GoldRock acts as the precious-metals dealer and assists with education, forms and transaction coordination. An independent custodian or trustee administers the retirement account, and qualifying metals are shipped to the secured depository selected for the account. GoldRock does not administer or custody IRAs.

The company's process reflects a broader consumer-protection principle: pricing, fees and responsibilities should be clear before a transaction is completed. Public guidance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority encourages physical-metals buyers to compare spot and retail prices, understand premiums, dealer spreads and fees, and obtain agreed costs and terms in writing before paying.

"BBB Accreditation adds another public checkpoint, but accreditation is only one part of earning confidence," Turner said. "The day-to-day standard is accurate information, responsive communication and transaction terms that a client can review and understand."

Consumers can review GoldRock's BBB Business Profile , learn about direct purchases or review the company's self-directed precious-metals IRA process .

ABOUT GOLDROCK METAL EXCHANGE

GoldRock Metal Exchange is a Newport Beach, California-based precious-metals dealer facilitating purchases and sales of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion products. The company supports direct purchases for private delivery and eligible precious-metals transactions through self-directed IRAs. GoldRock is a dealer, not an IRA custodian, trustee, tax adviser or investment adviser.

Contact

Chief Financial Officer

Blake Turner

GoldRock Metal Exchange

contact@goldrockmetalexchange.com

(888) 859-0978

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11784f6-2135-44e5-bc8b-fd1e52fb294f