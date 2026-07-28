Trimontium Strengthens Senior Team with Key Appointment as Platform Momentum Accelerates

LONDON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trimontium (the “Firm”), an institutionally backed alternative asset manager specialising in flexible capital solutions with $1.5 billion in assets under management, today announced that Graham Morrison has joined the Firm as General Counsel.

The appointment strengthens Trimontium’s in-house transactional legal capability, a distinctive feature of the platform that enables the Firm to structure and execute complex, cross-border transactions with speed and certainty. Trimontium has already executed multiple bespoke transactions across the US and Europe, and the expansion of the senior team reflects the Firm’s continued momentum and depth of its opportunity set.

Graham Morrison, General Counsel, is a senior legal professional and strategic adviser with extensive experience leading legal, regulatory, governance, and compliance initiatives across multiple jurisdictions. He has deep expertise advising on and executing complex cross-border investments and transactions across a diverse range of sectors in both public and private markets. He spent 15 years at King Street Capital Management, where he was a Managing Director in the global legal and investment teams. Prior to King Street, Graham was a corporate finance lawyer at Clifford Chance LLP in London.

Founded by former Blackstone executive Vlado Spasov, Trimontium is one of the largest alternative asset managers based in Europe focused on flexible capital solutions to launch in recent years, according to available market data. Its investment approach is rooted in credit and special situations expertise, with the flexibility to originate and execute tailored financing solutions across the full capital structure for a wide range of corporate needs.

Vlado Spasov, Founder and CIO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Graham to Trimontium. We are building a team that combines deep investment expertise with institutional-grade infrastructure from the outset. Graham’s appointment is central to that vision. His 15 years at King Street, advising on and executing complex cross-border transactions, brings exactly the calibre of legal and strategic capability that a platform like Trimontium requires.

“What differentiates us is the depth and sophistication of our structuring capabilities. Having legal and structuring expertise embedded in-house from the outset gives us a significant edge – we can design and execute bespoke solutions that most platforms simply cannot replicate. Graham’s appointment ensures that this institutional knowledge and structuring expertise continues to deepen and compound within the Firm.”

Graham Morrison, General Counsel, added: “Trimontium’s approach to embedding legal and structuring capability in-house from the outset is unusual for a platform at this stage, and it was a significant factor in my decision to join. The quality of the team, the institutional backing, and the breadth of the investment mandate across capital solutions, special situations, and uncorrelated assets create a compelling platform. I am excited to be joining Trimontium and I look forward to supporting the Firm’s continued growth and ensuring we maintain the highest standards of governance and execution.”

Graham joins a founding team of senior executives that has previously worked together with Vlado at Blackstone:

Bally Sangar, Chief Operating Officer, brings nearly three decades of operational and leadership experience across alternatives, credit, and asset management. Prior to Trimontium, she was Managing Director at Blackstone in London.

Yaroslav Syzonov, Managing Director, Investment Team, has extensive experience in capital solutions, special situations, and corporate finance. Prior to Trimontium, he held investment roles at Blackstone in London.

The Firm's broader team comprises a number of professionals who have worked alongside the senior team at prior institutions, bringing experience across capital solutions, special situations, credit investing, and corporate finance. Trimontium will continue to selectively grow its team as the platform scales across Europe and North America.

Notes to Editors:

About Trimontium

Trimontium is an institutionally backed alternative asset manager rooted in credit and special situations expertise, specialising in flexible capital solutions spanning debt, hybrid, and equity. Founded by Vlado Spasov, the Firm serves as a long-term, trusted capital partner for high-quality companies and their management teams across Europe and North America, as well as institutional investors globally, providing bespoke solutions across corporate capital solutions, special situations, structured credit, and uncorrelated asset classes, including IP rights and royalties. Each investment is structured on its own idiosyncratic merits, resulting in a portfolio that is largely uncorrelated to broader market movements. Trimontium launched with $1.5 billion in AUM, backed by leading institutional partners with combined assets under management in excess of $15 trillion.

The Firm is headquartered in London, has a presence in Luxembourg, and plans to expand to New York. Trimontium Capital Limited is an appointed representative of Capricorn Fund Managers Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Vlado Spasov, Founder and Chief Investment Officer

Vlado Spasov founded Trimontium, whose name derives from the Latin for Plovdiv, the city of Mr Spasov’s birth in southern Bulgaria, meaning “Three Hills” or “City of the Three Hills”. Before founding Trimontium, Mr Spasov held senior investment roles at Blackstone’s Special Situations Investing Group (Blackstone Strategic Opportunities Fund) and Ares Management’s Special Opportunities platform, focused on special situations and opportunistic credit strategies. He previously held roles at Fortress Investment Group in corporate credit investing and Citigroup’s leveraged finance and institutional recovery management. Mr Spasov holds a BA from the American University in Bulgaria and an MBA from The Wharton School.

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