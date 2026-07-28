Press Release

Eviden and Thales strengthen resilient navigation capabilities for French army vehicles

Paris, France – July 28, 2026 - Eviden and Thales today announce the integration of Thales’ Galileo PRS capability into Eviden's P3TS1 military satellite navigation receiver, used by the French army.

This enhancement strengthens the resilience of the army's vehicle positioning system by improving its resistance to electronic warfare threats, including jamming and spoofing, while ensuring the integrity and security of positioning data in highly contested operational environments.

The solution will be available in two configurations. The first integrates the TopStar Galileo PRS Core Module, providing access to Galileo PRS signals alongside Galileo and GPS open-service signals. The second combines either GPS or the TopStar Smart Receiver, adding advanced anti-jamming capabilities to the latter. Both configurations feature a high-precision clock that maintains synchronization of tactical radios, even in the event of a loss of GNSS signals.

This new P3TS PRS version builds on the industrialization and operational support programme entrusted to Eviden by the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA). It reflects Eviden’s expertise in integrating and deploying real-time tactical situational awareness solutions, as well as its capabilities in deploying SICS (SCORPION Combat Information System). By offering two Galileo PRS integration options, P3TS PRS can be tailored to the operational requirements and constraints of a wide range of land platforms.

P3TS PRS strengthens European strategic autonomy by reducing reliance on GPS and addresses the armed forces’ need for sovereign, resilient solutions that can be rapidly deployed in operational theatres where jamming and spoofing threats are increasing.

"We are honored to be able to offer the armed forces a more resilient version of P3TS, thanks to the integration of Thales' Galileo PRS solutions, enabling more secure and reliable missions in high-risk, high-intensity environments. P3TS PRS delivers the accuracy, positioning reliability, resistance to jamming and high availability expected by the armed forces," said Bernard Payer, head of Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden, Atos Group.

"By combining Thales' expertise in resilient navigation with Eviden's proven know-how, we are preserving the operational ability of ground vehicles in electronic warfare environments. Thales is the only company to have developed a Galileo PRS security module in France and to offer a range of modular GNSS receivers - a decisive asset for the forces. " said Florent Chauvancy, vice president Flight Avionics, Thales.

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More information about P3TS

A sovereign and resilient multi-constellation military geolocation system, P3TS provides French forces with a reliable position and synchronization in real time, essential for military operations. This information feeds into combat information systems, including that of the Scorpion program, SICS, developed by Eviden, as well as tactical radios for a better understanding of the combat environment by the entire chain of command.

Its ability to collect, merge, maintain and share a reliable real-time view of the operational situation also extends to dismounted soldiers and non-digitized tactical vehicles (logistics, domestic operations, reconnaissance exercises), which helps to limit friendly fire, its primary purpose.

P3TS is an innovation of the Technical Section of the French army (Section technique de l’armée de terre - STAT), under the French Defense Procurement Agency (Délégation Générale de l’Armement - DGA), supported by the Participatory Innovation Unit of the French Defense Innovation Agency (Cellule innovation participative de l’Agence de l’innovation de défense - AID).

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers’ operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defense, Aerospace, and Cybersecurity & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated revenues of €22.1 billion.

Press contacts

Eviden : Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Thales : Laura Fau | laura.fau@thalesgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 65 84 09 82

1 Plug and Play Positioning and Timing System – P3TS

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