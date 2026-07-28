Twig Launches Hazel: The AI-Driven Research Intelligence Platform Set to Revolutionize Biomanufacturing and Market Viability Mapping

LONDON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a major milestone for biotech innovation as the tech and science teams behind Twig Bio officially announce the launch of Hazel ( askhazel.bio ), an ultra-fast, AI-driven research intelligence platform. Built to act as an autonomous research agent, Hazel collapses the traditional timeline for evaluating biomanufacturing candidates and market feasibility from weeks of grueling desk analysis into a matter of minutes.

In an industry where taking an "idea ingredient" to a viable industrial target is notoriously slow, chaotic, and cost-prohibitive, Hazel introduces a standardized, highly affordable alternative. The platform seamlessly bridges the gap between complex biological viability and hard commercial market numbers, giving R&D leaders, CSOs, and startup founders the clarity they need before ever stepping foot into a laboratory.

Redefining the Speed of Bio-Innovation

Historically, validating a biotech concept requires diving through disconnected data silos, leading to massive reports that arrive too late and cost too much. Hazel eliminates this friction by automating deep data aggregation and offering clear, structured insights at a fraction of the enterprise price tag. For approximately $30 per report, a fraction of the thousands typically spent on traditional market research, Hazel provides two distinct, comprehensive report types:

Perspective Reports: Focused on market dynamics, SWOT analysis, literature reviews, and the intellectual property landscape.

Focused on market dynamics, SWOT analysis, literature reviews, and the intellectual property landscape. Biofeasibility Reports: Specialized in evaluating technical elements such as biochemical pathways, host strains, yield benchmarks, and scale-up strategies.

Key benefits and features built into Hazel include:

Lightning-Fast Analysis: Reclaims weeks of manual scientific data gathering, turning it into actionable, deep-dive research intelligence delivered in minutes.

Reclaims weeks of manual scientific data gathering, turning it into actionable, deep-dive research intelligence delivered in minutes. Clean Data Standardization: Normalizes unstructured biological data and complex market metrics into clean, standardized reports built for strategic decision-making.

Normalizes unstructured biological data and complex market metrics into clean, standardized reports built for strategic decision-making. Verifiable Intelligence: Every insight, data point, and projection generated by Hazel is fully referenced and verifiable, giving scientific leaders complete trust in the outputs.

Every insight, data point, and projection generated by Hazel is fully referenced and verifiable, giving scientific leaders complete trust in the outputs. Industrial Benchmarking: Provides side-by-side, comparable analyses across multiple targets to help teams optimize their industrial and commercial strategy.

Provides side-by-side, comparable analyses across multiple targets to help teams optimize their industrial and commercial strategy. ️ De-Risking Technical & Market Pathways: Dual-focus engine evaluates both the technical realities of biofeasibility and the hard economic trends of market research simultaneously.

Dual-focus engine evaluates both the technical realities of biofeasibility and the hard economic trends of market research simultaneously. Seamless Integration: Designed to plug directly into existing databases, making it an effortless addition to any R&D or corporate strategy pipeline.

Executive Insights on Hazel’s Launch

"Hazel solves a foundational pain point for scientific leadership," says James Allen the Chief Scientific Officer of Twig Bio. "Traditionally, answering 'Can we build this?' and 'Does the market want it?' required two entirely separate, siloed processes. Hazel unifies these domains into a single view. It acts as an absolute superpower for de-risking pipeline validation and ensuring our science aligns perfectly with commercial reality from day one."

From an engineering perspective, the platform represents a massive breakthrough in specialized AI agents.

"Turning highly unstructured, complex biological literature and market data into clean, normalized data pipelines was a significant engineering hurdle," notes Twig Bio’s Chief Technology Officer, Satnam Surae. "We optimized Hazel's architecture for pure speed and cost-efficiency. We didn't just build a wrapper; we built a robust, scalable intelligence engine capable of handling deep scientific domain complexity while making elite-tier data genuinely affordable for the entire market."

Availability

Hazel is officially live and open to the public today. Teams looking to accelerate their bio-innovation timeline, test target viability, or run comprehensive market reports can run their first analysis immediately by visiting askhazel.bio .

About Hazel

Hazel (askhazel.bio) is the intelligence behind the ingredient. Developed by a cross-functional team of world-class software engineers and biotech specialists, Hazel is an advanced AI research agent dedicated to democratizing access to high-tier biofeasibility and market intelligence reports. By pairing deep data normalization with cutting-edge infrastructure, Hazel helps the global scientific community stop searching and start deciding.