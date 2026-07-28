CSG expands its digital airspace management portfolio with the launch of UpVision’s MAIA platform

CSG continues to systematically strengthen its technological capabilities in aerospace and modern airspace management. Building on its expertise in radar systems, air traffic management technologies, data processing software and unmanned systems, the Group is now expanding its portfolio with the MAIA software platform. Developed by UpVision, a member of CSG’s Aerospace & Defence Electronics division, MAIA is now being launched to the market. The platform enables digital airspace management by connecting drone operators with the services and organisations responsible for ensuring the safe operation of unmanned aircraft. It represents another important layer of digital infrastructure, enabling the safe coordination of a rapidly growing number of drones alongside other airspace users.

By bringing together the expertise of UpVision, Retia, Eldis, CS Soft, Atrak and other companies across the Group, CSG has created a unique technological ecosystem covering a substantial part of the modern airspace architecture — from radar-based detection and air traffic management to data processing and the digital coordination of unmanned systems.

“Airspace is undergoing a transformation similar to the one that reshaped road transport and telecommunications years ago. New airspace users are emerging, the volume of data continues to grow, and so do the demands for its secure exchange. Our ambition is to develop technologies that connect these individual layers into one integrated ecosystem. MAIA is an important part of this long-term strategy,” says Tomáš Vlček, CEO of CSG’s Aerospace & Defence Electronics division.

A new digital layer for airspace management

Alongside manned aircraft, today’s airspace is increasingly shared by drones operated by armed forces, security services, emergency responders, critical infrastructure operators and commercial users. As their numbers continue to grow, so too does the complexity of airspace management. Simply tracking individual aircraft is no longer sufficient. The ability to exchange information in real time and create a shared situational picture for all authorised users is becoming essential. This is precisely the role fulfilled by MAIA, the platform developed by UpVision, which specialises in software solutions for digital airspace management.

MAIA is a software platform for digital airspace management that connects air navigation service providers, drone operators, Common Information Services Providers (CISPs), regulatory authorities, security organisations and other stakeholders responsible for ensuring safe operations. The platform also incorporates artificial intelligence to predict potential risks and support a high degree of automation in unmanned operations. Its long-term objective is not only to facilitate airspace coordination but also to progressively support operational decision-making.

Its primary customers include air navigation service providers, U-space service providers, regulatory authorities, security organisations, critical infrastructure operators, airports and other organisations involved in airspace management.

The development of platforms such as MAIA is closely linked to the European U-space framework, which establishes the rules for the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into shared airspace. Its objective is to enable manned and unmanned aircraft to operate safely alongside one another despite the rapidly increasing number of drone flights. To support this, European Union Regulation 2021/664 requires key operational information to be shared through a Common Information Services Provider (CISP). MAIA fully complies with these requirements while helping organisations coordinate operations effectively under real-world conditions.

“Imagine a situation where a police drone, an air ambulance helicopter and a fire service drone mapping the extent of an incident are all operating simultaneously above the scene of a road traffic accident. Each is performing a different mission, yet all require access to the same up-to-date information about the airspace. Situations like these will become increasingly common as drone operations continue to expand. MAIA creates a shared digital picture of the airspace, enabling organisations to coordinate their activities safely and exchange information in real time,” says Štěpán Alexa, CEO of UpVision.

Part of CSG’s broader technological architecture

The development of the MAIA platform is not an isolated initiative by UpVision but a natural continuation of CSG’s long-term strategy to build advanced technological capabilities across the Group. Retia and Eldis develop radar technologies for the detection and tracking of airborne targets. CS Soft and Atrak have extensive experience in developing air traffic management systems, data processing software and decision-support solutions. Other CSG companies operate in the fields of unmanned systems, propulsion technologies and systems integration. UpVision’s MAIA extends this architecture by adding a digital layer that connects individual airspace stakeholders and enables efficient information sharing across the entire ecosystem.

“The future of modern airspace will not depend solely on radar or air traffic management systems. The key will be the ability to integrate sensors, data, software and users into one coherent system. This is precisely the direction CSG’s technological development has been taking for many years,” adds Štěpán Alexa.

Czech technology with European ambitions

The MAIA platform marks another step in strengthening Czech technological capabilities in digital airspace management. Across Europe, countries are increasingly seeking to build sovereign capabilities in key technologies related to security, digitalisation and critical infrastructure management. The same trend is gradually emerging in the field of unmanned traffic management.

Developed in the Czech Republic, MAIA builds on UpVision’s long-standing expertise in aviation, digital services and European research projects. Its ambition is to provide customers across Europe and other regions with a solution that supports the safe integration of unmanned systems into airspace as demand continues to grow rapidly.

Responding to an evolving security environment

The growing importance of unmanned systems extends far beyond civil aviation. Drones are increasingly deployed by armed forces, police, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services and critical infrastructure operators. As the number of their missions continues to increase, so does the importance of systems that enable their safe coordination and the secure exchange of information between organisations. Platforms such as MAIA therefore represent a key component of the future digital infrastructure for airspace management in both civilian and security environments.

The MAIA platform was developed by a multidisciplinary team of experts in software engineering, air traffic management, U-space, digital infrastructure and security technologies. It also builds on experience gained through European projects including CERTIFLIGHT, U-Space4UAM, ATM-EXCITE and several others.

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