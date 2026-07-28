Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 21 July 2026 – 27 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 21 July – 27 July 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

21 July 2026

22 July 2026

23 July 2026

24 July 2026

27 July 2026		6,211,832

250,000

 30,000

 250,000

 106,000

 14,000		15.68

16.89

16.92

16.85

16.85

16.97		97,427,721

4,223,325

507,456

4,213,500

1,785,856

237,525
Total, 21 July – 27 July 2026650,00016.8710,967,663
Accumulated under the program6,861,83215.80108,395,384

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,598,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG           
Mads Thinggaard                             

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 21 July - 27 July 2026 AS 41 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

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