Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 21 July 2026 – 27 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 21 July – 27 July 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
21 July 2026
22 July 2026
23 July 2026
24 July 2026
27 July 2026
|6,211,832
250,000
30,000
250,000
106,000
14,000
|15.68
16.89
16.92
16.85
16.85
16.97
|97,427,721
4,223,325
507,456
4,213,500
1,785,856
237,525
|Total, 21 July – 27 July 2026
|650,000
|16.87
|10,967,663
|Accumulated under the program
|6,861,832
|15.80
|108,395,384
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,598,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 21 July - 27 July 2026
- AS 41 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program