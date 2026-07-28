Hexamethylenediamine Market Size to Surpass USD 18.59 Billion by 2035 on Strong Nylon 6,6 Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hexamethylenediamine Market was valued at USD 9.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.59 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% from 2026 to 2035.

The Hexamethylenediamine Market is witnessing growth owing to the increased consumption of nylon 6,6 polyamide, automobile lightweighting, and sustainability of feedstocks in the automobile, textiles, and coating industries. The manufacturers offer polycondensation and curing agent solutions by nylon formation using HMDA and lubricant additive technology. The producers use the feedstock sources derived from biological sources and the technique of petrochemical processing in order to accurately decrease their carbon footprints and ensure adequate product design for industrial applications. Also, the use of electric vehicle nylon parts is creating significant opportunities for the HMDA manufacturers.





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Rising automotive lightweighting and bio-based innovation driving market expansion

Hexamethylenediamine solution usage is on the rise worldwide owing to the continuous trend of lightweighting being adopted by the automotive industry with the help of nylon 6,6 compounds. This has been prompted by the drive for more sustainability through the use of biobased raw materials. There is also the rising need for electric vehicles, textile fibres, and coatings. Besides, innovations in the areas of vertical integration, feedstock security approaches, and crosslinking chemistry have led to improved cost stability, better product performance, and increased supply reliability.

Segments Analysis

By Application

Nylon Synthesis held the largest share of 42% in 2025 in the Hexamethylenediamine market owing to the fact that HMDA is an important component of the manufacturing process of nylon 6,6 which is used in automotive, electronics, and textiles due to its high strength and heat resistance properties. The Lubricants segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR owing to its use as a corrosion inhibitor.

By End Use Industry

In 2025, Automotive is estimated to hold the maximum share of 32% in the Automotive Hexamethylenediamine market because of the rising utilization of lightweight nylon components such as radiators and air intake manifolds, instead of metal components. The growth of CAGR is anticipated to be substantial in the Textile segment owing to the higher use of nylon fiber in clothing and carpets.

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Regional Analysis

The North America region is found to become the fastest-growing region in the Hexamethylenediamine market during the forecast period with a considerable growth rate due to the presence of an established nylon 6,6 production base and increasing lightweighting trends within the automotive industry of the region. The share of the United States in regional revenue comes around 82.47%, due to increasing demands for durable and lightweight automotive parts and man-made textile fibers.

The U.S. Hexamethylenediamine Market is estimated to reach around USD 1.51 billion in 2025 and USD 2.93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of around 6.84%. The growth in the market is attributed to the already existing nylon 6,6 production network, development of industrial infrastructure, and increasing demands from automotive, textiles, and coatings end use industries in the country.

Hexamethylenediamine Europe Market size was valued at USD 2.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2035, witnessing a growth rate of 6.64% from 2026 to 2035. Europe is an advanced country in terms of hexamethylenediamine market because it has a structured increase in demand due to more investment in R&D activities and high production of the automotive industry in Europe. The largest market share of the hexamethylenediamine market in Europe belongs to Germany, which has about 28.47% contribution in the hexamethylenediamine market because of its strong automobile industry and chemical manufacturing sector. Next come France and Italy.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2025 holding a market share of 38%, driven by growth in the hexamethylenediamine market in China and India due to fast industrialization, urbanization, and growth in automotive and textile manufacturing industry. China accounts for about 38.47% of Asia Pacific revenues due to its expanding nylon production capabilities along with its automobile and textile manufacturing industry.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hexamethylenediamine Market Report:

INVISTA

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Liaoning Shuangyi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hengshui Haoye Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Shenma Nylon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huafeng (China) Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Genomatica Inc.

Covestro AG

Merck KGaA

Rennovia Inc.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

Recent Developments

2025: Ascend Performance Materials announced expanded production capacity for its nylon 6,6 intermediate chemicals including hexamethylenediamine at integrated U.S. manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand.

Ascend Performance Materials announced expanded production capacity for its nylon 6,6 intermediate chemicals including hexamethylenediamine at integrated U.S. manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand. 2023: BASF SE and Evonik Industries continued investment in European HMDA production capacity expansion to support growing automotive and industrial coating demand across Germany.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HMDA ADOPTION AND POLYMER PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate hexamethylenediamine adoption trends, product utilization, nylon synthesis efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major application categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate hexamethylenediamine adoption trends, product utilization, nylon synthesis efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major application categories and markets. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHTING AND MATERIAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of fuel efficiency regulations, EV production, and lightweighting trends on HMDA demand and evolving material strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of fuel efficiency regulations, EV production, and lightweighting trends on HMDA demand and evolving material strategies. BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCK AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how renewable biomass, vertical integration, and advanced petrochemical processing are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how renewable biomass, vertical integration, and advanced petrochemical processing are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities. HMDA TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of bio-based, nylon synthesis, and lubricant additive solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and sustainability risks.

– helps you assess the growth of bio-based, nylon synthesis, and lubricant additive solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and sustainability risks. ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND ENGINEERING PLASTICS INTEGRATION – helps you understand how HMDA is supporting EV component manufacturing through the integration of thermally stable nylon models.

– helps you understand how HMDA is supporting EV component manufacturing through the integration of thermally stable nylon models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, HMDA providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global hexamethylenediamine industry.

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Hexamethylenediamine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.55 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Nylon Synthesis, Coatings, Adhesives, Lubricants, Polyurethane Production, Others)

• By End Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical, Electrical & Electronics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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