FireDesign.ai Secures Landmark AI Patent to Advance the Future of Building Systems Engineering

BELLEVILLE, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireDesign.ai , a software platform that transforms CAD floor plans into fully validated, code-compliant fire sprinkler system designs and hydraulic analyses in minutes, announced today the issuance of a U.S. patent protecting the foundational artificial intelligence technologies behind its AI-native engineering platform. The patent establishes intellectual property covering AI-assisted engineering workflows across multiple building systems and reinforces the company's long-term vision of transforming how engineers design, validate, and deliver critical building infrastructure.

Solving the Engineering Labor Shortage

Engineering firms across the world face growing labor shortages, increasing regulatory complexity, rising project costs, and mounting pressure to deliver projects faster without compromising safety or quality. Despite decades of technological advancement, much of the engineering design process remains manual, repetitive, and dependent on highly specialized expertise. FireDesign.ai was founded to change that.

"Artificial intelligence shouldn't replace engineering judgment—it should amplify it," said Jason Tielve, CEO of FireDesign.ai. "Our mission has always been to eliminate repetitive engineering work so professionals can spend more time solving complex problems. This patent validates years of research and establishes the technological foundation for what we believe is the future of engineering design."

A Hybrid Approach: Combining AI and Engineering Logic

Unlike traditional automation software, FireDesign.ai combines artificial intelligence capable of interpreting architectural plans with deterministic engineering logic that applies published engineering standards and code requirements. This hybrid architecture allows the platform to automate complex design workflows while maintaining transparency, traceability, and professional oversight.

Expanding Beyond Fire Protection

Although FireDesign.ai's first commercial product focuses on fire protection system design, the patent establishes a foundation for future expansion into plumbing, mechanical, electrical, and other engineering disciplines, supporting the company's vision of a unified AI-native engineering platform.

"This patent isn't the finish line—it's the foundation," said Omar Hafez, Head of AI Innovation at FireDesign.ai and Founder & CEO of Think Big Technology. "For decades, engineers have adapted their workflows to software. We believe software should adapt to engineers. Our long-term vision is an AI-native engineering platform that understands buildings the way engineers do, helping modernize how critical infrastructure is designed across every major building system."

International Expansion

Alongside continued product development, FireDesign.ai is expanding international discussions to explore strategic licensing opportunities in emerging markets. The company is currently engaged in exploratory conversations with representatives connected to governments in West Africa regarding a potential licensing framework to support future deployment of its technology across the African continent. While discussions remain ongoing, the initiative reflects FireDesign.ai's broader commitment to expanding access to AI-powered engineering tools worldwide.

Commercial Momentum and Next Steps

The patent follows a period of significant commercial momentum for the company, including growing customer demand, expansion of its engineering platform, strategic fundraising initiatives, and continued investment in AI research and development.

As FireDesign.ai continues expanding beyond fire protection into additional engineering disciplines, the company remains committed to a simple principle: artificial intelligence should enhance professional expertise—not replace it. By combining AI with deterministic engineering standards and human oversight, FireDesign.ai is building what it believes will become the next generation of engineering software for the built environment.

About FireDesign.ai

FireDesign.ai is building an AI-native engineering platform for the built environment. By combining artificial intelligence with deterministic engineering logic and industry standards, the company is transforming how building systems are designed—beginning with fire protection and expanding across additional engineering disciplines.

For those interested in scheduling a demo, please contact the team directly at FireDesign.ai .

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