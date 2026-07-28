Snowline Gold Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report and Appoints Site General Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (the “Company” or “Snowline”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report (the “Report”). The Report provides an update on the Company’s strategy, practices, performance and management approach to key environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) topics. The Report is available on the Sustainability section of Snowline’s website (www.snowlinegold.com/sustainability).

“Since our launch in 2021, building a sustainable resource business has been the heart of our strategy. I am encouraged by the progress we’ve made over the last five years on many fronts, including high environmental standards and positive community impact, through partnerships with local and Indigenous-owned businesses and through support of key functions,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. “Our 2025 Sustainability Report offers a look inside our company, our projects, and the progress we have made to date in our efforts to set a high standard for responsible exploration and mineral development in the Yukon.”

2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Health and Safety : Conducted a third-party assessment of our H&S policies, procedures, and management system, and launched the development of an industry-leading H&S Management System and framework.

: Conducted a third-party assessment of our H&S policies, procedures, and management system, and launched the development of an industry-leading H&S Management System and framework. Governance : Expanded our leadership team and strengthened our Board of Directors in support of the transition from exploration to the development stage.

: Expanded our leadership team and strengthened our Board of Directors in support of the transition from exploration to the development stage. Environment : Expanded environmental baseline program to support advanced project permitting and responsible decision making.

: Expanded environmental baseline program to support advanced project permitting and responsible decision making. CO2 Emissions Offset : Offset 36.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions through the PowerPod solar farm system we lease through our partnership with Na-Cho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC).

: Offset 36.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions through the PowerPod solar farm system we lease through our partnership with Na-Cho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC). Progressive Reclamation : Continued work on the progressive reclamation of exploration-related land disturbances and clean-ups of historical third-party exploration and mining sites.

: Continued work on the progressive reclamation of exploration-related land disturbances and clean-ups of historical third-party exploration and mining sites. Significant Portion of Spending to Local and First Nation Partnered Businesses : Spent a significant proportion of Yukon-based external expenditures with companies owned by or partnered with Yukon First Nations (approximately $33 million spent on Yukon contractors in 2025, of which approximately $30 million was spent with Yukon First Nations affiliated contractors).

: Spent a significant proportion of Yukon-based external expenditures with companies owned by or partnered with Yukon First Nations (approximately $33 million spent on Yukon contractors in 2025, of which approximately $30 million was spent with Yukon First Nations affiliated contractors). External Recognition: Awarded the Robert E. Leckie Award by the Government of Yukon for the third consecutive time, for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices.





APPOINTMENT OF SITE GENERAL MANAGER

Snowline is also pleased to announce the appointment of Clinton Wakefield as Site General Manager for the Company’s Yukon project portfolio. In this role, Clinton will oversee site-based activities and support the Company’s continued advancement of the Valley gold deposit from exploration to development, with a focus on safe, responsible and efficient field operations. His appointment strengthens Snowline’s growing project leadership team as the Company continues to build the operational capacity required for its next stage of growth.

Clinton is an experienced construction and operations manager specializing in large-scale, remote projects with a focus on safety, compliance, and environmental stewardship. Most recently, Clinton led the transition from exploration to full construction for B2Gold Corp.’s Goose project in Nunavut.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue Project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)[1] and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)[2], with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled “Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada,” dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company’s comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.



QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements including statements about the establishment through exploration of multiple mineralized centres, and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company’s plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.

[2]Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.