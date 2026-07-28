Spectrum Business Named Radware U.S. Managed Security Services Partner of the Year for Expanding Managed DDoS Protection Services

MAHWAH, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced it has named Spectrum Business its U.S. Managed Security Services Partner of the Year in recognition of the success of its DDoS protection services.

Spectrum Business, the business solutions division of Spectrum that provides connectivity, networking and managed services to organizations of all sizes, delivers managed DDoS protection services powered by Radware SecureLink and Cloud Always-On DDoS Protection. The offering helps enterprise and mid-market customers strengthen their cyber resilience while supporting the growth of Spectrum‘s managed security services business. Spectrum is a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states.

"The success of our managed DDoS protection service shows the strength of our partnership with Radware," said Keith Dardis, executive vice president of Spectrum Business. "Together, we've delivered a scalable, easy-to-use security capability that helps customers strengthen their cyber resilience."

Spectrum Business and Radware developed a flexible service model that aligns DDoS protection with Spectrum Business’ full suite of internet solutions, making enterprise-grade cyber protection more accessible to organizations of all sizes. By packaging DDoS protection on a per-circuit basis, Spectrum Business can deliver scalable protection services with the potential to increase customer value and create new revenue opportunities.



"The Spectrum Business team has built a highly successful managed DDoS protection service that has delivered strong value for customers and growth for their managed security services business," said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. "We look forward to continuing our success together."

Radware's AI-powered Cloud DDoS Protection Service is designed to identify and block malicious traffic while minimizing disruption to legitimate requests, using advanced behavioral algorithms to adapt defenses in real time, mitigate sophisticated attacks, help maintain application availability, and help support business continuity. The service is powered by Radware's global cloud network and real-time threat intelligence.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global market and economic conditions; our dependence on independent distributors; disruptions in our supply chain, including shortages of components or manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a limited number of vendors; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; intense competition in the cybersecurity and application delivery markets; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; risks related to defects, vulnerabilities or failures in our products or services, including cybersecurity incidents affecting our systems or those of our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including evolving regulatory frameworks, litigation exposure and reputational considerations; risks related to our information technology systems, including failures, disruptions or security breaches; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting or cloud-based services; risks related to the interoperability of our products; risks associated with our global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.



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