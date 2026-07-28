Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2026 Results

Net Income of $2.18 million in the June 2026 Quarter, Up 61% from the Sequential Quarter and Up 34% from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Net Interest Margin of 3.21% in the June 2026 Quarter, Up Eight Basis Points from the Sequential Quarter and Up 27 Basis Points from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment of $1.03 Billion at June 30, 2026, Down 1% from $1.05 Billion at June 30, 2025

Total Deposits of $910.4 Million at June 30, 2026, up 2% from $888.8 million at June 30, 2025

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.04% at June 30, 2026, Down from 0.11% at June 30, 2025

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

The Company reported net income of $2.18 million, or $0.35 per diluted share (on 6.33 million average diluted shares outstanding), for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 61 percent from $1.35 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 6.44 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, and up 34 percent from net income of $1.63 million, or $0.24 per diluted share (on 6.65 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase compared to the sequential quarter primarily reflected a $95,000 recovery of credit losses, in contrast to a $326,000 provision for credit losses, and a $570,000 increase in non-interest income (mainly due to higher gains on other equity investments). The increase from the comparable quarter last year was due primarily to a $429,000 increase in net interest income and a $403,000 increase in non-interest income (mainly due to higher gains on other equity investments), partly offset by a $129,000 increase in non-interest expense (mainly salaries and employee benefits).

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, net income increased $400,000, or six percent, to $6.66 million from $6.26 million in fiscal 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 was $1.03 per share, up 11 percent from $0.93 in the comparable period last year. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an $859,000 increase in net interest income and a $195,000 increase in non-interest income (primarily due to an increase in the loan servicing and other fees and an increase in the gain on other equity investments), partly offset by a $363,000 increase in the provision for income taxes (of which $251,000 was attributable to the write-off of deferred tax assets related to the expiration of non-qualified stock options).

“Our fourth quarter results reflect sustained momentum in our business. The net interest margin expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter, credit quality remained excellent, and operating expenses were tightly managed. Together with our share repurchases, these results underscore our continued commitment to delivering shareholder value,” said Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well positioned to further strengthen our fundamentals in fiscal 2027, supported by our disciplined credit culture, strong capital position, and a more favorable interest rate environment,” he added.

Return on average assets was 0.73 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 0.45 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 0.53 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 6.85 percent, compared to 4.21 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 5.01 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, net interest income increased $429,000 or five percent to $9.31 million from $8.88 million for the same quarter last year. The increase reflected the impact of a $595,000 decrease in funding costs, reflecting lower interest expense on FHLB advances resulting from lower average borrowings and lower borrowing rates, partly offset by a $166,000 decrease in income from interest-earning assets. The net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 3.21% from 2.94% in the same quarter last year, reflecting lower funding costs and higher loan yields, despite lower average interest-earning assets.

Interest income on loans receivable was virtually unchanged at $13.12 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $13.10 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a higher average loan yield, which was mainly offset by a lower average loan balance. The yield on loans receivable increased 13 basis points to 5.10 percent from 4.97 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the loan yield was primarily due to the effect of adjustable rate loan repricing and a decrease in net deferred loan cost amortization to $407,000 from $463,000 in the same quarter last year. For the last 12-month period, approximately $256.8 million of adjustable-rate loans repriced to a weighted average rate of 6.98 percent, up 59 basis points from 6.39 percent prior to repricing. The average balance of loans receivable decreased $24.2 million, or two percent, to $1.03 billion, as loan principal payments received during the last 12 months of $176.8 million, exceeded loans originated for investment of $162.3 million.

Interest income from investment securities decreased $70,000, or 16 percent, to $376,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $446,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2025. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities totaled $93.4 million, a decrease of $20.2 million, or 18 percent, from the same quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting the continued runoff of the held-to-maturity portfolio. The yield on investment securities increased four basis points to 1.61 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from 1.57 percent for the same quarter last year, resulting from a lower premium amortization ($52,000 vs. $80,000).

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Bank received $177,000 in cash dividends from the FHLB – San Francisco stock and other equity investments, down $32,000 or 15 percent from $209,000 in the same quarter last year. The cash dividend yield was 6.80%, down 132 basis points from 8.12% in the same quarter last year, while the average balance increased slightly to $10.4 million from $10.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the FRB of San Francisco, was $264,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, down $78,000 or 23 percent from $342,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was due to both a lower yield and a lower average balance. The yield decreased 75 basis points to 3.65 percent from 4.40 percent in the same quarter last year, due to a lower average interest rate on FRB reserve balances following decreases in the targeted federal funds rate since the same quarter last year. The average balance decreased $2.1 million, or seven percent, to $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $30.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense on deposits for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.03 million, an increase of $46,000 or two percent from $2.98 million for the same period last year, reflecting higher rates paid on average deposits of $892.6 million compared to $898.5 million in the same quarter last year. The average cost of deposits increased three basis points to 1.36 percent from 1.33 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a greater proportion of time deposits, including brokered certificates of deposit.

During fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, transaction account balances, or “core deposits,” decreased $19.3 million, or three percent, to $557.1 million, while time deposits increased $40.9 million, or 13 percent, to $353.2 million, reflecting continued customer preference for higher-yielding deposit products. Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $161.4 million at June 30, 2026, up $30.4 million, or 23 percent, from $131.0 million at June 30, 2025, while the weighted average cost of brokered certificates of deposit declined 31 basis points to 3.93 percent from 4.24 percent at June 30, 2025, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

Interest expense on borrowings, primarily comprised of FHLB advances, decreased $641,000, or 29 percent, to $1.59 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $2.24 million for the same period last year. This decrease was due to a $37.7 million, or 19 percent, decrease in average borrowings to $158.1 million from $195.8 million, as well as a 54-basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings to 4.04 percent from 4.58 percent, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

At June 30, 2026, the Bank had approximately $255.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an additional $187.5 million available through a borrowing facility with the FRB of San Francisco, and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. Total available borrowing capacity across all sources was approximately $493.4 million at June 30, 2026. The Bank also remained well capitalized under all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recorded a $95,000 recovery of credit losses, which included an $11,000 recovery related to unfunded loan commitment reserves. This compares with a $164,000 recovery of credit losses in the same quarter last year and a $326,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter). The recovery of credit losses was primarily driven by a decrease in the expected life of the loan portfolio as adjustable-rate loans repriced upward during the quarter. The recovery was also supported by other favorable factors, including strong loan quality, lower historical loss rates and improved forward-looking economic indicators. These favorable factors were partly offset by a modest increase in the loan portfolio balance.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans secured by properties located in California, decreased $909,000, or 64 percent, to $505,000, representing 0.04 percent of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.11 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, non-performing loans were comprised of three single-family loans and one multi-family loan, compared to seven single-family loans and one multi-family loan at June 30, 2025. At both dates, the Bank had no real estate owned and no loans 90 days or more past due that were still accruing interest. Additionally, no loan charge-offs occurred during the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Classified assets were $2.5 million at June 30, 2026, consisting of $792,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.7 million of loans in the substandard category. This compares to $5.0 million at June 30, 2025, consisting of $1.1 million of loans in the special mention category and $3.9 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment was $5.9 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2026, down from $6.4 million, or 0.62 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to a shorter estimated average life of the loan portfolio attributable to a decline in mortgage interest rates and a lower loan portfolio balance from June 30, 2025. Management believes, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2026.

Non-interest income increased $403,000, or 46 percent, to $1.28 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $880,000 in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in other non-interest income, attributable primarily to a higher gain on other equity investments. The increase was due primarily to a conversion of VISA shares in May 2026 resulting in a gain of $311,000. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $570,000, or 80 percent, primarily due to a higher gain on other equity investments resulting mainly from the VISA share conversion and a higher valuation of VISA Class C shares.

Non-interest expense increased $129,000, or two percent, to $7.75 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 from $7.62 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $126,000 or three percent increase in salaries and employee benefits. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $110,000, or one percent, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 73 percent, improved from 78 percent in the same quarter last year. The ratio also improved from 77 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $756,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, up 11 percent from $680,000 in the same quarter last year and up 36 percent from $557,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (the sequential quarter). The increase compared to the same quarter last year was due to a higher pre-tax income, partly offset by a reduction in the effective tax rate to 25.7 percent from 29.5 percent. The increase compared to the sequential quarter similarly reflected higher pre-tax income, partly offset by a lower effective tax rate from 29.2 percent in the prior quarter. The lower effective tax rate was due primarily to tax benefits totaling $94,000 attributable to the vesting of restricted stock in May 2026.

Consistent with the Company's continued commitment to delivering shareholder value, the Company repurchased 89,974 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $16.97 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. As of June 30, 2026, a total of 174,605 shares remained available for future purchase under the Company’s current repurchase program.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (collectively referred to as the Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 5, 2026 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those express or implied by these forward-looking statements and from historical performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: adverse economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas or other markets in which it has lending relationships; changes in employment levels, labor shortages, persistent inflation, recessionary pressures, or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”), which could adversely affect the Company’s revenues and expenses, the value of its assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, and their effect on consumer and business behavior; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; credit risks associated with lending activities, including loan delinquencies, charge-offs, changes in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), and the provision for credit losses; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company’s market position and loan and deposit products; the quality and composition of the Company’s securities portfolio and the impact of adverse changes in the securities markets; fluctuations in deposits; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; liquidity risks, including the Company’s ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the Company’s ability to successfully implement key growth initiatives and strategic priorities; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry on investor and depositor sentiment; results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that a regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against the Company or its bank subsidiary that could require the Company to increase its ACL, write down assets, alter its regulatory capital position, affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, or impose additional requirements or restrictions, any of which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; the Company’s ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements related to artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislative or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; the use of estimates in determining the fair value of assets, which may prove inaccurate; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or cyberattacks; geopolitical developments and international conflicts, including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs or trade restrictions, which could disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity; staffing fluctuations in response to changes in product demand or corporate implementation strategies; the Company’s ability to pay dividends on its common stock; environmental, social and governance matters; effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest, and other external events; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the Company’s website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2027 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts: Donavon P. Ternes Peter C. Fan President and

Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer (951) 686-6060





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,210 $ 57,126 $ 54,370 $ 49,407 $ 53,090 Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no allowance for credit losses 89,251 93,997 98,899 103,877 109,399 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 1,272 1,346 1,404 1,544 1,607 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,850, $5,934, $5,634, $5,780 and $6,424, respectively; includes $978, $997, $1,006, $1,010 and $1,018 of loans held at fair value, respectively 1,032,682 1,029,644 1,037,655 1,041,776 1,045,745 Accrued interest receivable 4,285 4,196 4,106 4,180 4,215 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments, includes $1,041, $622, $721, $702 and $730 of other equity investments at fair value, respectively 10,609 10,190 10,289 10,270 10,298 Premises and equipment, net 9,231 9,551 9,836 8,992 9,324 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,621 11,574 11,333 10,761 11,935 Total assets $ 1,208,161 $ 1,217,624 $ 1,227,892 $ 1,230,807 $ 1,245,613 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,859 $ 84,628 $ 75,316 $ 79,007 $ 83,566 Interest-bearing deposits 823,524 808,257 797,118 795,832 805,206 Total deposits 910,383 892,885 872,434 874,839 888,772 Borrowings 157,046 184,053 213,060 213,066 213,073 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 14,512 14,113 14,907 14,532 15,223 Total liabilities 1,081,941 1,091,051 1,100,401 1,102,437 1,117,068 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,264,035, 6,323,219, 6,414,751, 6,511,011 and 6,577,718 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 99,782 99,553 99,434 99,306 99,149 Retained earnings 215,466 214,156 213,693 213,163 212,403 Treasury stock at cost (11,965,580, 11,906,396, 11,814,864, 11,718,604, and 11,651,897 shares, respectively) (189,224 ) (187,333 ) (185,836 ) (184,300 ) (183,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 13 14 17 18 17 Total stockholders’ equity 126,220 126,573 127,491 128,370 128,545 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,208,161 $ 1,217,624 $ 1,227,892 $ 1,230,807 $ 1,245,613





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 13,116 $ 13,102 $ 52,024 $ 52,543 Investment securities 376 446 1,612 1,858 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 177 209 1,090 845 Interest-earning deposits 264 342 1,163 1,378 Total interest income 13,933 14,099 55,889 56,624 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 46 40 207 190 Savings deposits 249 144 836 500 Time deposits 2,733 2,798 10,778 10,536 Borrowings 1,594 2,235 7,740 9,929 Total interest expense 4,622 5,217 19,561 21,155 Net interest income 9,311 8,882 36,328 35,469 Recovery of credit losses (95 ) (164 ) (553 ) (666 ) Net interest income, after recovery of credit losses 9,406 9,046 36,881 36,135 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 136 120 583 419 Deposit account fees 258 256 1,067 1,112 Card and processing fees 335 354 1,203 1,265 Other 554 150 873 735 Total non-interest income 1,283 880 3,726 3,531 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,897 4,771 19,263 19,006 Premises and occupancy 878 886 3,560 3,634 Equipment 428 403 1,757 1,542 Professional 370 355 1,551 1,579 Sales and marketing 227 173 712 714 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 162 172 661 740 Other 787 860 3,467 3,578 Total non-interest expense 7,749 7,620 30,971 30,793 Income before income taxes 2,940 2,306 9,636 8,873 Provision for income taxes 756 680 2,981 2,618 Net income $ 2,184 $ 1,626 $ 6,655 $ 6,255 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 1.03 $ 0.93 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 13,116 $ 12,705 $ 13,072 $ 13,131 $ 13,102 Investment securities 376 395 411 430 446 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 177 488 214 211 209 Interest-earning deposits 264 272 253 374 342 Total interest income 13,933 13,860 13,950 14,146 14,099 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 46 54 56 51 40 Savings deposits 249 219 197 171 144 Time deposits 2,733 2,609 2,672 2,764 2,798 Borrowings 1,594 1,815 2,101 2,230 2,235 Total interest expense 4,622 4,697 5,026 5,216 5,217 Net interest income 9,311 9,163 8,924 8,930 8,882 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (95 ) 326 (158 ) (626 ) (164 ) Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 9,406 8,837 9,082 9,556 9,046 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 136 125 176 146 120 Deposit account fees 258 271 273 265 256 Card and processing fees 335 280 286 302 354 Other 554 37 182 100 150 Total non-interest income 1,283 713 917 813 880 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,897 4,813 4,783 4,770 4,771 Premises and occupancy 878 884 851 947 886 Equipment 428 444 479 406 403 Professional 370 325 442 414 355 Sales and marketing 227 179 158 148 173 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 162 157 177 165 172 Other 787 837 1,059 784 860 Total non-interest expense 7,749 7,639 7,949 7,634 7,620 Income before income taxes 2,940 1,911 2,050 2,735 2,306 Provision for income taxes 756 557 614 1,054 680 Net income $ 2,184 $ 1,354 $ 1,436 $ 1,681 $ 1,626 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.50 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.85 % 5.01 % 5.17 % 4.79 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.45 % 10.32 % 10.45 % 10.32 % Net interest spread 3.04 % 2.76 % 2.91 % 2.74 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 2.94 % 3.09 % 2.93 % Efficiency ratio 73.15 % 78.06 % 77.32 % 78.96 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.59 % 110.41 % 110.61 % 110.38 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 1.03 $ 0.93 Book value per share $ 20.15 $ 19.54 $ 20.15 $ 19.54 Shares used for basic EPS computation 6,264,665 6,604,758 6,415,560 6,716,086 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 6,333,590 6,653,214 6,482,884 6,760,962 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,264,035 6,577,718 6,264,035 6,577,718 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 37,180 $ 18,303 $ 115,547 $ 92,498 Multi-family 9,186 9,343 41,428 25,115 Commercial real estate — 1,017 5,334 3,777 Construction — 725 — 725 Commercial business loans — — — 550 Total loans originated for investment $ 46,366 $ 29,388 $ 162,309 $ 122,665





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.55 % 0.53 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.85 % 4.21 % 4.44 % 5.17 % 5.01 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.45 % 10.40 % 10.38 % 10.43 % 10.32 % Net interest spread 3.04 % 2.93 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.76 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.03 % 3.00 % 2.94 % Efficiency ratio 73.15 % 77.35 % 80.77 % 78.35 % 78.06 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.59 % 110.59 % 110.66 % 110.60 % 110.41 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Book value per share $ 20.15 $ 20.02 $ 19.87 $ 19.72 $ 19.54 Average shares used for basic EPS 6,264,665 6,367,057 6,462,230 6,565,592 6,604,758 Average shares used for diluted EPS 6,333,590 6,442,894 6,527,569 6,624,787 6,653,214 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,264,035 6,323,219 6,414,751 6,511,011 6,577,718 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 37,180 $ 28,828 $ 30,415 $ 19,124 $ 18,303 Multi-family 9,186 13,813 9,925 8,504 9,343 Commercial real estate — 1,540 1,782 2,012 1,017 Construction — — — — 725 Total loans originated for investment $ 46,366 $ 44,181 $ 42,122 $ 29,640 $ 29,388





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 17 $ 23 $ 23 $ 23 $ 23 Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment $ 5,850 $ 5,934 $ 5,634 $ 5,780 $ 6,424 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.18 % 0.14 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.15 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans held for investment 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.62 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Non-performing loans $ 505 $ 978 $ 990 $ 1,888 $ 1,414 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ — $ 2





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 (Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold $ (6 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (95 ) $ 326 $ (158 ) $ (626 ) $ (164 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.30 % 9.98 % 9.79 % 9.55 % 10.11 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.41 % 19.01 % 18.67 % 18.19 % 19.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.41 % 19.01 % 18.67 % 18.19 % 19.50 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.34 % 19.96 % 19.56 % 19.09 % 20.51 %





As of June 30, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): U.S. SBA securities $ 152 4.10 % $ 325 4.85 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 85,003 1.61 104,549 1.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 4,096 2.75 4,525 2.72 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 89,251 1.67 % $ 109,399 1.66 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 859 5.30 % $ 1,082 4.90 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 350 5.99 446 6.66 Private issue CMO 63 5.12 79 5.78 Total investment securities available for sale $ 1,272 5.48 % $ 1,607 5.43 % Total investment securities $ 90,523 1.72 % $ 111,006 1.71 %

(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of June 30, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 565,930 4.75 % $ 544,425 4.69 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 395,882 5.88 423,417 5.52 Commercial real estate 66,731 6.64 72,766 6.59 Construction — — 402 9.17 Other — — 89 5.25 Commercial business loans — — 1,267 9.59 Consumer loans 58 16.75 57 17.50 Total loans held for investment, gross 1,028,601 5.31 % 1,042,423 5.16 % Advance payments of escrows 129 293 Deferred loan costs, net 9,802 9,453 Allowance for credit losses on loans (5,850 ) (6,424 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,032,682 $ 1,045,745 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 1,529 5.72 % $ 1,673 5.72 %





(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.







As of June 30, 2026 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – noninterest-bearing $ 86,859 — % $ 83,566 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 226,695 0.04 240,597 0.04 Savings accounts 223,136 0.50 230,610 0.28 Money market accounts 20,450 0.48 21,703 0.32 Time deposits 353,243 3.32 312,296 3.56 Total deposits(2)(3) $ 910,383 1.43 % $ 888,772 1.34 % Brokered CDs included in time deposits above $ 161,381 3.93 % $ 130,970 4.24 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ — — % $ 20,000 4.64 % Three months or less 25,000 4.45 5,000 5.33 Over three to six months 15,000 4.03 54,000 5.03 Over six months to one year 72,000 3.76 84,000 4.39 Over one year to two years 35,046 4.03 35,000 4.35 Over two years to three years 10,000 4.51 5,073 4.22 Over three years to four years — — 10,000 4.51 Over four years to five years — — — — Over five years — — — — Total borrowings(4) $ 157,046 4.00 % $ 213,073 4.59 %





(1) Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $178.6 million (of which, $61.2 million are collateralized) and $158.7 million (of which, $54.0 million are collateralized) at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $40 thousand and $37 thousand at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(4) The Bank had approximately $255.9 million and $282.3 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $187.5 million and $142.5 million of borrowing capacity at the FRB of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,029,391 5.10 % $ 1,053,554 4.97 % Investment securities 93,411 1.61 113,621 1.57 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 10,414 6.80 10,294 8.12 Interest-earning deposits 28,621 3.65 30,742 4.40 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,161,837 4.80 % $ 1,208,211 4.67 % Total assets $ 1,192,487 $ 1,238,691 Deposits(2) $ 892,557 1.36 % $ 898,485 1.33 % Borrowings 158,061 4.04 195,824 4.58 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) $ 1,050,618 1.76 % $ 1,094,309 1.91 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 127,580 $ 129,920





(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $83.5 million and $87.5 million and the average balance of uninsured deposits of $169.0 million and $125.8 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,036,180 5.02 % $ 1,051,448 5.00 % Investment securities 100,966 1.60 121,399 1.53 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 10,302 10.58 10,213 8.27 Interest-earning deposits 29,284 3.92 28,990 4.69 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,176,732 4.75 % $ 1,212,050 4.67 % Total assets $ 1,207,432 $ 1,242,402 Deposits(2) $ 883,831 1.34 % $ 881,738 1.27 % Borrowings 180,041 4.30 216,290 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) $ 1,063,872 1.84 % $ 1,098,028 1.93 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 128,848 $ 130,664





(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $80.7 million and $88.2 million and the average balance of uninsured deposits of $166.8 million and $127.1 million during the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 Loans on non-accrual status Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 50 $ 520 $ 529 $ 568 $ 948 Multi-family 455 458 461 1,320 466 Total 505 978 990 1,888 1,414 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Total non-performing loans(1) 505 978 990 1,888 1,414 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 505 $ 978 $ 990 $ 1,888 $ 1,414





(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.

