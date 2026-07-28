SLC Digital Expands Board of Directors and Strategic Advisory Board to Guide Next Phase of Commercial Growth

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital , the hardware-rooted transaction assurance platform for the AI economy, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors and Strategic Advisory Board. Paul Ostling has been named Chairman of the Board and Rob Furst Vice Chairman, as the company enters its next phase of commercial growth following a strategic investment led by C7 , a 7RIDGE subsidiary that invests in frontier technologies shaping the future of finance. The appointments come as SLC Digital advances commercial deployments with customers and strategic partners across financial services, identity, and telecommunications. The expanded leadership structure brings together recognized experts across enterprise technology, financial services, cybersecurity, intellectual property, and corporate governance to support the company's continued commercialization and global expansion.

“SLC Digital has reached an important inflection point,” said Travis McGregor , CEO of SLC Digital. “We've built the technology, validated the platform with customers, secured strategic investment, and are now focused on scaling globally. Expanding our Board with leaders who have built and grown some of the world's most respected multi-industry standards technology and financial services organizations positions us to accelerate the next phase of growth.”

Expanded Board of Directors

The expanded Board combines decades of leadership across Fortune 500 companies, venture investing, financial services, telecommunications, corporate governance, and enterprise technology, providing strategic oversight as SLC Digital expands commercial deployments and global partnerships.

Paul Ostling , Chairman of the Board, brings decades of executive leadership and corporate governance experience, including 30 years at Ernst & Young, where he served as Global Chief Operating Officer, and as Audit Committee Chair for a number of public companies, as well as at DataLogix.

brings decades of executive leadership and corporate governance experience, including 30 years at Ernst & Young, where he served as Global Chief Operating Officer, and as Audit Committee Chair for a number of public companies, as well as at DataLogix. Rob Furst , Vice Chairman, is Founder and CEO of Furst Capital and brings more than 40 years of experience as an investor, entrepreneur, and executive across venture capital, private equity, and emerging technology companies.

is Founder and CEO of Furst Capital and brings more than 40 years of experience as an investor, entrepreneur, and executive across venture capital, private equity, and emerging technology companies. Jeffrey Maron , Director, is Managing Director at 7RIDGE and serves on the Board of Raft Technologies. He brings deep expertise in transformative technologies for financial services, enterprise software, and growth-stage investing.

is Managing Director at 7RIDGE and serves on the Board of Raft Technologies. He brings deep expertise in transformative technologies for financial services, enterprise software, and growth-stage investing. Veena Dandapani , Director, serves as Chief Operating Officer of SLC Digital and brings more than 25 years of leadership across fintech and payments, including executive roles at Western Union and Pagaya, as well as board service with FirstBank.

serves as Chief Operating Officer of SLC Digital and brings more than 25 years of leadership across fintech and payments, including executive roles at Western Union and Pagaya, as well as board service with FirstBank. Travis McGregor , Director, is CEO and Co-Founder of SLC Digital and a telecommunications pioneer with more than three decades of experience developing identity, mobile security, and authentication technologies. He holds more than 75 patents spanning wireless communications and digital identity.

is CEO and Co-Founder of SLC Digital and a telecommunications pioneer with more than three decades of experience developing identity, mobile security, and authentication technologies. He holds more than 75 patents spanning wireless communications and digital identity. Eric Maloney , Director, is Co-Founder of SLC Digital and a technology strategist with more than 25 years of experience across Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and KPMG, leading enterprise technology and digital transformation initiatives.

“Digital trust is becoming foundational infrastructure for every enterprise,” said Paul Ostling , Chairman of the Board. “SLC Digital has assembled a remarkable combination of technology, leadership, strategic partners, and commercial momentum. I'm excited to help guide the company through its next stage of growth.”

The Strategic Advisory Board has also expanded with leaders representing identity, telecommunications, enterprise strategy, and technology commercialization.

Professor Edwin Candy is a globally respected technology innovator and architect of modern mobile communications. As the former Technology Director at Orange and mobile operator Three, he helped shape the structure of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks and the industry's transition from voice to information-based services. As a visionary in 1988, he foresaw the transformative opportunity for mobile to personalize data and information services and founded the original EU-funded Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) research consortium, which defined the foundational 3G standards and architectures.

is a globally respected technology innovator and architect of modern mobile communications. As the former Technology Director at Orange and mobile operator Three, he helped shape the structure of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks and the industry's transition from voice to information-based services. As a visionary in 1988, he foresaw the transformative opportunity for mobile to personalize data and information services and founded the original EU-funded Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) research consortium, which defined the foundational 3G standards and architectures. Joseph Dhanapal is the former CEO of SecureAuth and General Manager of Ping Identity, bringing decades of leadership in enterprise identity, cybersecurity, and digital trust.

is the former CEO of SecureAuth and General Manager of Ping Identity, bringing decades of leadership in enterprise identity, cybersecurity, and digital trust. David Shefter is a technology innovator and venture executive with deep expertise in telecommunications and cybersecurity. As a former Innovation Principal at Verizon, he led strategic initiatives across 5G, edge computing, AI-driven security, and emerging technologies, and built strategic partnerships.



Strengthening the company's legal and intellectual property leadership, Stephen Schott has been appointed General Counsel. An experienced intellectual property attorney, he will oversee SLC Digital's legal strategy, patent portfolio, corporate governance, and commercial legal affairs.

About SLC Digital

SLC Digital is an identity authentication company helping organizations prevent account takeover and high-risk digital fraud through the most secure communication channel available for digital authentication. Identity is verified through the SIM/eSIM and mobile network, establishing hardware-based, cryptographic proof the real, authorized device is present and trusted—ensuring only legitimate users can perform sensitive actions. The company works with global partners including GSMA, IDEMIA, and Monogoto to deliver secure, network-native digital trust at scale, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports startups advancing AI-driven technologies. For more information, visit: www.slc.digital .

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