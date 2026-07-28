City of Dallas Places Fourth Order for Ten Beam Global EV ARC™ Systems to Support Fleet Electrification

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy storage and security, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that it has received a follow-on order from the City of Dallas for ten EV ARC™ off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. The systems will be deployed in the third quarter to support the charging of the City's EV fleet.

This latest order marks the City of Dallas' fourth separate deployment of Beam Global EV ARC™ systems since its initial purchase in April 2025, reflecting the City's continued investment in resilient, sustainable charging infrastructure and validating the unique value of EV ARC™ systems. The purchase was made through Beam Global's U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract.

The EV ARC™ systems provide rapidly deployable EV charging infrastructure without the need for construction, trenching, utility grid connection or electrical permitting. Each system generates and stores its own renewable electricity, enabling dependable EV charging while reducing emissions, avoiding utility costs and providing operational resilience during grid outages or emergency situations.

“We are delighted to continue to serve the City of Dallas and to provide them with our unique and compelling products,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “With thousands of EV ARC™ systems deployed across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and 15 years of successful field operations with this product, we can say with confidence that no one can match our capabilities. Beam Global’s portfolio of products has never been more relevant. No EV ARC™ owner or user has seen an increase in their fuel costs due to inflation, shortages or geopolitical instabilities such as those we are seeing in the Gulf today. Our battery solutions are powering drones, defense and military applications, and AI-driven robotics. Our communications, energy and smart cities solutions are making cities safer and more efficient. We anticipate continued acceptance and growth in sales of our products as the electrification of transportation continues to expand globally.”

The City of Dallas continues to expand its EV charging capabilities with infrastructure designed to be rapidly deployed, relocated when necessary, and operated independently of the utility grid. Beam Global's EV ARC™ systems provide an immediate charging solution that minimizes site disruption while supporting the City's long-term fleet electrification objectives.

For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart sity services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com