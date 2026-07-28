Micropep Advances Global Commercialization of Peptide Biofungicide with U.S. and EU Regulatory Filings

Expands Promisin global commercialization pathway across key agricultural markets

Reinforces peptide-based crop protection as an emerging tool for growers

Backed by multiple field trials demonstrating performance across diverse geographies, on fungal diseases of grape, potato, and soy crops



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and TOULOUSE, France, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropep Technologies today announced the submission of regulatory dossiers for Promisin TM in the United States and the European Union, marking another significant milestone in the commercialization of the company's lead peptide-based crop protection product.

The submissions build on earlier regulatory filings in Brazil and Paraguay, expanding Micropep's regulatory footprint across North America, Europe, and Latin America. While the submissions in Latin America were focused on soy diseases, the US and EU applications include fungal diseases of grapevine and potato. The United States and European Union represent two of the world's most strategically important crop protection markets, making these submissions a key step in Micropep's global commercialization strategy.

Promisin is Micropep's lead peptide-based biofungicide, developed using the company's proprietary Krisalix platform. Designed for broad-acre and high value crops, it combines a novel peptide-based mode of action with the efficacy, scalability, and economics required for global commercial adoption.

Over more than three years of development and 200 field trials conducted across North America, Europe, and Latin America, Promisin has demonstrated consistent performance against key fungal diseases while remaining compatible with existing crop protection programs.

"The completion of our U.S. and EU regulatory submissions represents a defining milestone for Micropep and validates years of scientific innovation and field development Promisin," said Dr. Kevin Leiner, Chief Regulatory Officer at Micropep. "We are excited to begin the regulatory review process and to work closely with authorities to bring Promisin, our first peptide-based biofungicide, to growers seeking innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions."

Designed for Commercial Agriculture

Promisin was developed to help address key challenges facing crop production, including disease resistance, evolving regulatory requirements, and the growing need for sustainable crop protection solutions.

Key attributes include:

Broad-spectrum activity against major fungal diseases

Novel peptide-based mode of action

Supports resistance management strategies

Compatible with existing crop protection programs as a rotation or tank mixing partner

Favorable safety and environmental profile with no residue concerns

Designed for row-crop economics and large-scale adoption

Promisin is the first product to emerge from Micropep's Krisalix discovery platform. Beyond Promisin, the company is advancing a broader pipeline of peptide candidates targeting fungal diseases, insect pests, and invasive weeds.

"Promisin shows that peptide-based solutions can deliver the performance, scalability, and economics required for broad agricultural adoption, opening the door to a new generation of products for growers worldwide," said Georg Goeres, Chief Executive Officer of Micropep.

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies is a French-American agtech company developing a new generation of targeted, sustainable crop protection products using micropeptides. Through its proprietary discovery platform Krisalix, Micropep designs short protein molecules that precisely regulate plant gene expression and is currently developing its first product, a bio-fungicide with a novel mode of action targeting major fungal diseases. Micropep’s mission is to deliver the next frontier in crop protection—safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for farmers worldwide.

Contact

Marketing and Communications Lead

Beatriz Sargu

Micropep Technologies

beatriz.sargu@micro-pep.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261664c4-93af-41b3-91df-50a9d94540e4