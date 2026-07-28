Lotus Tech, Finloop and FOMO Pay Collaborate to Explore Vehicle Tokenization

Lotus Tech entered into an MOU with Finloop and FOMO Pay to explore cooperation in compliant tokenization, digital payment and innovative tokenomics models.

The planned collaboration combines Lotus’ premium mobility strengths with Web3 fintech ecosystem to create new business value.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited (“Finloop”), an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform, and FOMO Pay, a leading Singapore-headquartered payment institution, to explore digital asset and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the luxury mobility sector.

The three parties entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to pursue technical cooperation in areas including asset issuance, tokenization, and distribution, as well as the development of compliant operating models for digital-asset payment services. They also expect to explore compliance-driven integration into the Web3 ecosystem and innovative Tokenomics models.

Lotus stands alone as a brand dedicated to pure driver’s cars, with design and engineering rooted in the UK and R&D in China to deliver rapid scale to market. Lotus has been instrumental in shaping automotive culture for 78 years - redefining the limits of performance in racing and building the most engaging road cars in the world. FOMO Pay is a leading payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, operating an extensive cross-border payment network that connects businesses across Southeast Asia, the Greater Bay Area, and the Middle East and North Africa. Finloop brings deep expertise in RWA tokenization through its FinRWA Platform (“FRP”), Asia’s first one-stop RWA technology, issuance, and distribution platform, which has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the issuance and distribution of tokenized products.

Through this planned collaboration, Finloop will leverage its capabilities in the RWA sector, while FOMO Pay will contribute its expertise in digital payments. Together, both companies will support Lotus Tech in further strengthening its position in the luxury automotive market by delivering advanced on-chain payment solutions. The specific scope, terms and conditions of the collaboration remain subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Tech, said: “This intended collaboration marks an important step in exploring how digital assets and tokenization can create new value in the luxury mobility sector. We will explore compliant on-chain payment solutions for vehicle purchases to expand our customer base. By working with Finloop and FOMO Pay, we will seek to evaluate prospective compliant, innovative operating models that could bridge our brand heritage and intelligent mobility offerings with the next generation of financial technology.”

Mr. Cai Hua, Chief Executive Officer of Finloop, said: “Our planned collaboration with Lotus Tech and FOMO Pay reflects a strong commitment to integrating real-world assets with advanced technology. Finloop will leverage our self-developed RWA platform and tokenization capabilities to help Lotus Tech deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable RWA solutions. Together with FOMO Pay, we will develop innovative offerings that address the evolving needs of real-world assets in the luxury mobility sector.”

Mr. Zack Yang, Co-Founder of FOMO Pay, said: “FOMO Pay brings a multi-rail, multi-chain, multi-currency approach to digital payments and on-chain settlement, helping Lotus Tech deliver advanced payment solutions to the luxury mobility space, a use case we see as a strong model for the wider luxury sector. Working alongside Finloop, we will build innovative digital-asset payment models that support the RWA ecosystem's growth, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to advancing payment infrastructure for real-world assets.”

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Finloop”), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong and incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

• FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

• FOMO iBiz – Facilitate businesses' everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

• FOMO Treasury – Corporate cash management and investment solutions for liquidity optimization and earning yield

Visit www.fomopay.com for more information. For media inquiries, contact marketing@fomopay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

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