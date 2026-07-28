Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 (Chinese Title 仙境传说：守护永恒的爱2) Received an ISBN Code from Chinese Government

Seoul, South Korea, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 (Chinese Title 仙境传说：守护永恒的爱2), an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, received an ISBN code from Chinese government on July 23, 2026.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 was co-developed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd. and X.D. Network Inc., a Chinese game developer and publisher, and will be launched for Mobile and PC platform in China. The specific launch schedule has not yet been decided.

This game is the follow up to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (Chinese Title 仙境传说RO：守护永恒的爱) that Gravity officially launched in China in 2017. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is an MMORPG game which emphasized Ragnarok Online’s own charming 2D pixel-art sensibility and community focus. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 has applied full 3D cartoon rendering graphic and enhanced free exploration as a semi-open-world genre.

The previously launched Ragnarok M: Eternal Love ranked first in free download and 20th in top-grossing of Apple App Store in China, driving a boom for Ragnarok IP titles.

Gravity stated, “Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 is being developed in a direction that will deliver new experience, based on strengths such as its charming sensibility and community elements.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801